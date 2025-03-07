Fire Destroys Home In Dallas Bay

Fire destroyed a home Thursday night in Dallas Bay.



Dallas Bay Fire & Rescue was dispatched just before 11 p.m. to a reported residential structure fire at 8637 Freeling Varner Road.





Units arrived on scene quickly, advising 50% involvement with rapid fire growth. Due to the intensity of the fire and structural instability, a defensive attack was ordered by command. An aerial master stream was put in service to safely extinguish the fire and reduce risks to personnel.





There was nobody at home as the house was undergoing renovations. Neighbors advised they had heard a pop and the fire rapidly spread through the home.





The home was a total loss valued at $150,000. The cause is undetermined and will be investigated by the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.





Response included companies from all three Dallas Bay stations along with Hamilton County EMS and Deputies with the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office.



Chief Fritts thanked Tri-State Mutual Aid Association partner agencies, Chattanooga Fire Department and Soddy Daisy Fire Department, for their assistance in standing by in their halls for additional alarms in the district during this incident.