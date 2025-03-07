Latest Headlines

Fire Destroys Home In Dallas Bay

  • Friday, March 7, 2025
photo by Dallas Bay Volunteer Fire Department
Fire destroyed a home Thursday night in Dallas Bay.

Dallas Bay Fire & Rescue was dispatched just before 11 p.m. to a reported residential structure fire at 8637 Freeling Varner Road.

Units arrived on scene quickly, advising 50% involvement with rapid fire growth. Due to the intensity of the fire and structural instability, a defensive attack was ordered by command. An aerial master stream was put in service to safely extinguish the fire and reduce risks to personnel.

There was nobody at home as the house was undergoing renovations. Neighbors advised they had heard a pop and the fire rapidly spread through the home.

The home was a total loss valued at $150,000. The cause is undetermined and will be investigated by the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.

Response included companies from all three Dallas Bay stations along with Hamilton County EMS and Deputies with the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office.

Chief Fritts thanked Tri-State Mutual Aid Association partner agencies, Chattanooga Fire Department and Soddy Daisy Fire Department, for their assistance in standing by in their halls for additional alarms in the district during this incident.
photo by Dallas Bay Volunteer Fire Department
Latest Headlines
Woman Arrested For Feb. 28th Shooting On Manor Road
Woman Arrested For Feb. 28th Shooting On Manor Road
  • Breaking News
  • 3/7/2025
The Lady Seahawks Narrowly Defeat The Lady Hurricanes 4-3
  • Prep Sports
  • 3/7/2025
Michael W. Smith Promises "Unforgettable Night" At Walker Theatre Sunday
Michael W. Smith Promises "Unforgettable Night" At Walker Theatre Sunday
  • Breaking News
  • 3/7/2025
Officers Respond To Report Of Harassment - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • Government
  • 3/7/2025
Fire Destroys Home In Dallas Bay
Fire Destroys Home In Dallas Bay
  • Breaking News
  • 3/7/2025
Chattanooga Prep Teacher Facing New Charges In Federal Court
Chattanooga Prep Teacher Facing New Charges In Federal Court
  • Breaking News
  • 3/7/2025
Breaking News
Woman Arrested For Feb. 28th Shooting On Manor Road
Woman Arrested For Feb. 28th Shooting On Manor Road
  • 3/7/2025

The Chattanooga Police Department arrested Shamieka Hart, 35, after a person was shot in the 3900 block of Manor Road. Ms. Hart is charged with aggravated assault, felony reckless endangerment, ... more

Fire Destroys Home In Dallas Bay
Fire Destroys Home In Dallas Bay
  • 3/7/2025

Fire destroyed a home Thursday night in Dallas Bay. Dallas Bay Fire & Rescue was dispatched just before 11 p.m. to a reported residential structure fire at 8637 Freeling Varner Road. ... more

Chattanooga Prep Teacher Facing New Charges In Federal Court
Chattanooga Prep Teacher Facing New Charges In Federal Court
  • 3/7/2025

Federal charges are now being lodged against Kenya White, former Chattanooga Preparatory School teacher who earlier was charged in state court with several counts of sexual exploitation of a ... more

Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 3/7/2025
Concrete Repairs Prompt Weekend Lane Closures On I-75 In Hamilton County
  • 3/6/2025
Governor Lee Says 2 AI Tools Tied To Chinese Communists Are Banned From State Platforms
  • 3/6/2025
State Supreme Court Issues Ruling In Marion County Road Rage Case
  • 3/6/2025
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 3/6/2025
Opinion
Blackburn For Governor
  • 3/6/2025
Democrats Embarrassed Themselves - And Response (3)
  • 3/5/2025
Send Your Opinions To Chattanoogan.com; Include Your Full Name, Address, Phone Number For Verification
  • 3/7/2025
Jerry Summers: Casteel's Mayoral Questions
Jerry Summers: Casteel's Mayoral Questions
  • 3/6/2025
Tom Marshall Thanks District 3
  • 3/6/2025
Sports
Paul Payne: Mocs Overcame Early Stumbles To Produce Magical Season
Paul Payne: Mocs Overcame Early Stumbles To Produce Magical Season
  • 3/6/2025
UT, UTC Basketball, Baseball, Softball On TV
  • 3/7/2025
#18/17 Lady Vols Fall To Vanderbilt, 84-76
  • 3/6/2025
Top-Seeded Mocs Head to Asheville For SoCon Tournament
Top-Seeded Mocs Head to Asheville For SoCon Tournament
  • 3/6/2025
Dan Fleser: Vols, Lady Vols In Full Command On The Mound
Dan Fleser: Vols, Lady Vols In Full Command On The Mound
  • 3/6/2025
Happenings
Arts Week 2025 Will Be April 21-26
  • 3/6/2025
The Golden Age Of Television Comes To The Jewish Cultural Center March 11
The Golden Age Of Television Comes To The Jewish Cultural Center March 11
  • 3/5/2025
“The Biltmore’s Mona Lisa” Author Dan Smith To Hold Book Signing March 22 At Barnes & Noble
“The Biltmore’s Mona Lisa” Author Dan Smith To Hold Book Signing March 22 At Barnes & Noble
  • 3/6/2025
Move & Mingle: Student And Teacher Appreciation Night Is March 19
  • 3/6/2025
This Week In The Arts
  • 3/6/2025
Entertainment
Tivoli Gets $1 Million Gift From BlueCross; Main Stage Named For Insuror
  • 3/6/2025
Nick Wilkinson: Hamilton Is "Biggest Show We've Ever Done"
  • 3/6/2025
Lee Chorale To Perform 25th Anniversary Concert
Lee Chorale To Perform 25th Anniversary Concert
  • 3/6/2025
Remembering The Plane Crash That Killed Patsy Cline And 3 Others
  • 3/5/2025
Nooga Pod-A-Thon 25' Aims To Raise $10,000 For YMCA YCAP Program; 24 Hours Of Podcasting For A Cause
  • 3/5/2025
Opinion
Blackburn For Governor
  • 3/6/2025
Democrats Embarrassed Themselves - And Response (3)
  • 3/5/2025
Send Your Opinions To Chattanoogan.com; Include Your Full Name, Address, Phone Number For Verification
  • 3/7/2025
Dining
The Woodshop In St. Elmo Adding Pick-Up Food
  • 3/6/2025
Daniel Starkey Now Has Sole Ownership Of Attack Of The Tatsu At The Tomorrow Building
  • 3/6/2025
Monteagle Meal Prep And Catering Transitions To Mountain Top Restaurant & Catering
Monteagle Meal Prep And Catering Transitions To Mountain Top Restaurant & Catering
  • 3/4/2025
Business
Tennessee's Unemployment Holds Steady At The Start Of 2025
  • 3/6/2025
Goodwill To Host Hiring Event In Dalton
Goodwill To Host Hiring Event In Dalton
  • 3/6/2025
Swinerton Begins $4.5 Million Renovation Of T-Mobile Call Center In Chattanooga
  • 3/4/2025
Real Estate
Catoosa County Seeks Public Input To Plan Community’s Future
Catoosa County Seeks Public Input To Plan Community’s Future
  • 3/7/2025
AGC East Tennessee Celebrates Women In Construction Week, Honoring Industry Trailblazers
AGC East Tennessee Celebrates Women In Construction Week, Honoring Industry Trailblazers
  • 3/6/2025
Ellis Gardner: Weatherproofing Your Home - Preparing For Storm Season
  • 3/6/2025
Student Scene
Skyuka Hall Has Success At Youth In Government
Skyuka Hall Has Success At Youth In Government
  • 3/7/2025
Bryan College Expands Education Program With 2 New Degrees
  • 3/6/2025
Submissions Needed For Sculpture Competition For High School Artists
  • 3/6/2025
Living Well
Associates Receive Heart Of Hamilton Awards For Exceptional Acts
Associates Receive Heart Of Hamilton Awards For Exceptional Acts
  • 3/6/2025
Hamilton Medical Center Hosts Symposium For Nursing Students
Hamilton Medical Center Hosts Symposium For Nursing Students
  • 3/6/2025
CHI Memorial Awards Grants To 3 Local Nonprofits
CHI Memorial Awards Grants To 3 Local Nonprofits
  • 3/6/2025
Memories
New State Historical Marker Unveiling Set For Chickamauga Mound Off Amnicola Highway March 8
New State Historical Marker Unveiling Set For Chickamauga Mound Off Amnicola Highway March 8
  • 3/6/2025
Preserve Chattanooga Announces 50th Anniversary Events
  • 2/28/2025
John Shearer: UTC’s Molly Copeland Enjoyed Archiving Sandy Sandlin’s Lookouts Photo Collection
John Shearer: UTC’s Molly Copeland Enjoyed Archiving Sandy Sandlin’s Lookouts Photo Collection
  • 2/27/2025
Outdoors
Tennessee RiverLine Announces 2024 Award Recipients At 6th Annual Summit
  • 3/6/2025
Tennessee House Passes Bill To Protect New And Existing State Natural Areas
Tennessee House Passes Bill To Protect New And Existing State Natural Areas
  • 3/5/2025
Lookout Mountain Conservancy Hosts Boulderfest 2025: Uncovering The Best Competition In The Region
  • 3/4/2025
Travel
AAA's 4-Diamond Designation Awarded To Cloudland At McLemore Resort
  • 3/3/2025
5 Things To Be Excited About At The Tennessee Aquarium This Spring
5 Things To Be Excited About At The Tennessee Aquarium This Spring
  • 2/25/2025
Tennessee State Parks Have $1.9 Billion Impact On State Economy According To Analysis
  • 2/18/2025
Church
The Premiers To Reunite At Red Back Hymnal Singing
The Premiers To Reunite At Red Back Hymnal Singing
  • 3/7/2025
Bob Tamasy: We Don't Have To Justify Being Justified
Bob Tamasy: We Don't Have To Justify Being Justified
  • 3/6/2025
Bethel AME Church Announces Ruth S. Cargle Booster Club Day March 16
  • 3/6/2025
Obituaries
Edgar “Eddie” Alfred Tumblin III
Edgar “Eddie” Alfred Tumblin III
  • 3/7/2025
Robert Eugene Johnson
Robert Eugene Johnson
  • 3/6/2025
Jeannine Jones Caylor
Jeannine Jones Caylor
  • 3/6/2025
Government
Legislation To Strengthen Enforcement Against License Plate Flippers Passes In Tennessee House
Legislation To Strengthen Enforcement Against License Plate Flippers Passes In Tennessee House
  • 3/6/2025
Grand Jury True Bills And Dismissed
  • 3/6/2025
Officers Respond To Report Of Harassment - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 3/7/2025