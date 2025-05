A motorcyclist was killed on Saturday morning after striking a mailbox in Soddy Daisy.

At approximately 7:15 a.m., patrol deputies were dispatched to a motorcycle crash at 517 Lee Pike. Upon arrival, deputies located the victim with a motorcycle several yards away.

The preliminary investigation reveals the motorcycle was traveling north on Lee Pike when it struck a mailbox near NeeCee Drive.

The incident remains under investigation by the HCSO Traffic Unit.