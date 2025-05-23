Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)
BALES,JUSTIN TAYLOR
13203 BIRCHWOOD PIKE HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest:
24 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
VIOLATION OF PROBATION DOMESTIC ASSAULT
BARNER,JOANNA MARIE
1465 S GORDON STREET SW APT 2 ATLANTA, 30310
Age at Arrest:
40 years old
Arresting Agency:
East Ridge
Charges:
CRIMINAL SIMULATION
BREAZEALE,BRANDON LEE
178 FALLING SPRINGS RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest:
37 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
COFFMAN,JASON MIKEAL
6301 BONNY OAKS CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest:
44 years old
Arresting Agency:
Collegedale PD
Charges:
DAVIS,HERBERT LEE
1332 PASSANGER ST APT 207 CHATTANOOGA, 37408
Age at Arrest:
47 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
HARASSMENT
FALSE REPORTS
THEFT OF IDENTITY
CALLER IDENTIFICATION SPOOFING
FIELD,CHRISTOPHER JORDAN
715 SUMMIT AVENUE EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest:
36 years old
Arresting Agency:
East Ridge
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
GARCIA,BENJAMIN
213 ELMWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest:
34 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
GOSS,LOGAN ANDREW
7005 PINEBROOK DR HARRISON, 373416971
Age at Arrest:
19 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
ASSAULT
GRAY,VIRGIL LEE
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest:
40 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
HALE,BRANDON LEE
2907 WILLAIMSBUG RD RED BANK, 37415
Age at Arrest:
23 years old
Arresting Agency:
Red Bank PD
Charges:
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
HENDERSON,LAURA MARTER
1481 OLD LAFAYETTE RD CHICKAMAUGA,
Age at Arrest:
55 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY
HORTON,SAMUEL LAVERN
1131 GROVE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest:
54 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
JONES,RICHARD THOMAS
8906 PEACH STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest:
56 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
LASKY,STEVEN MICHAEL
512 14ST PERU, 61354
Age at Arrest:
46 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FELONY EVADING ARREST
RECKLESS DRIVING
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
LEWIS,NICOLE LEVERNE
2617 Glenwood Pkwy Chattanooga, 37404
Age at Arrest:
39 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
FAILURE TO APPEAR
MADDOX,REGINALD R
3702 3RD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374072015
Age at Arrest:
38 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
MCINNIS,TAMMY BALDIVID
10202 BIG PINE LANE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest:
51 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MCMATH,JERRY LEE
1512 GREENWOOD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest:
33 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
SPEEDING
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
MCWHORTER,BEAUTIFUL S
1808 COWART ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest:
22 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
MILAM,ORLANDO
1301 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
33 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
ANIMAL ABUSE
ANIMAL ABUSE
ANIMAL ABUSE
MORELAND,CONNELL
1806 FRANCIS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
62 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
MOSIER,RILEY DEWAYNE
794 DAVIS RIDGE ROAD RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest:
23 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE (FENTANYL)
MUCK,FOY KANE
320 STOTTS ROAD PALMER, 37365
Age at Arrest:
25 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
BURGLARY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
PATTERSON,DARWIN DELONGEYO
309 LINER LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
52 years old
Arresting Agency:
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
PATTERSON,LINDSEY KATE
4910 BECK ST CLEVELAND, 37312
Age at Arrest:
42 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DRIVING ON REVOKED
THEFT UNDER $1,000
RODEN,AUSTIN WALLACE
410 PATTEN CHAPLE RD LOOKOUT VALLEY, 37419
Age at Arrest:
34 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
HARASSMENT
RODEN,AUSTIN WALLACE
410 PATTEN CHAPLE RD LOOKOUT VALLEY, 37419
Age at Arrest:
34 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
HARASSMENT
SAMPSON,MARK CRAIG
8851 CRESTMONT DRIVE CLAYTON, 30238
Age at Arrest:
44 years old
Arresting Agency:
East Ridge
Charges:
CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
WEAVER,PHILLIP JAMES
146 CRAWFORD LANE CLEVELAND, 37323
Age at Arrest:
50 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY CONDU
WHEELER,SHANIQUA GABRIELLE
3103 DEE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
32 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT OF WAY (BODILY INJURY)
ZIMMERMAN,DANIEL DUANE
38 FERRYS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest:
58 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
BURGLARY
ZIMMERMAN,DANIEL DUANE
38 FERRYS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest:
58 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
VIOLATION OF PROBATION VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIE
VIOLATION OF PROBATION FAILURE TO APPEAR
VIOLATION OF PROBATION CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, D
Here are the mug shots:
|BALES, JUSTIN TAYLOR
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 01/30/2001
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/22/2025
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION DOMESTIC ASSAULT
|
|BREAZEALE, BRANDON LEE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 08/20/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/22/2025
Charge(s):
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|DAVIS, HERBERT LEE
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 10/14/1977
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/22/2025
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
- HARASSMENT
- FALSE REPORTS
- THEFT OF IDENTITY
- CALLER IDENTIFICATION SPOOFING
|
|FIELD, CHRISTOPHER JORDAN
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 02/07/1989
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 05/22/2025
Charge(s):
|
|FORREST, DESIRAE DAWN
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 09/27/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/22/2025
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|GARCIA, BENJAMIN
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 02/17/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/22/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
|
|GRAY, VIRGIL LEE
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 01/14/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/22/2025
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
|
|HALE, BRANDON LEE
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 03/07/2002
Arresting Agency: Red Bank PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/22/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|HALE, KIONNA MANIQUE
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 07/26/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/22/2025
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|HENDERSON, LAURA MARTER
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 10/09/1969
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/22/2025
Charge(s):
|
|HORTON, SAMUEL LAVERN
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 11/16/1970
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/22/2025
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|JONES, RICHARD THOMAS
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 08/04/1968
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/22/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
- REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
|
|LEWIS, NICOLE LEVERNE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 07/31/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/22/2025
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- FAILURE TO APPEAR
|
|MADDOX, REGINALD R
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 04/20/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/22/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
|
|MCINNIS, TAMMY BALDIVID
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 10/28/1973
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/22/2025
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|MCMATH, JERRY LEE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 06/12/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/22/2025
Charge(s):
- SPEEDING
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|MCWHORTER, BEAUTIFUL S
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 05/28/2002
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/22/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|
|MILAM, ORLANDO
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 04/08/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/22/2025
Charge(s):
- ANIMAL ABUSE
- ANIMAL ABUSE
- ANIMAL ABUSE
|
|MORELAND, CONNELL
Age at Arrest: 62
Date of Birth: 07/22/1962
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/22/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|MOSIER, RILEY DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 09/07/2001
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/22/2025
Charge(s):
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE (FENTANYL)
|
|MUCK, FOY KANE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 04/07/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/22/2025
Charge(s):
- BURGLARY
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
|
|PATTERSON, DARWIN DELONGEYO
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 11/11/1972
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 05/22/2025
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
|
|PATTERSON, LINDSEY KATE
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 04/05/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/22/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED
- THEFT UNDER $1,000
|
|RODEN, AUSTIN WALLACE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 05/29/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/22/2025
Charge(s):
|
|SAMPSON, MARK CRAIG
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 03/21/1981
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 05/22/2025
Charge(s):
|
|WEAVER, PHILLIP JAMES
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 09/04/1974
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/22/2025
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY CONDU
|
|WHEELER, SHANIQUA GABRIELLE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 10/23/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/22/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT OF WAY (BODILY INJURY)
|
|ZIMMERMAN, DANIEL DUANE
Age at Arrest: 58
Date of Birth: 04/18/1967
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/22/2025
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIE
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION FAILURE TO APPEAR
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF METH (SELL,
|