  • Friday, May 23, 2025

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

Here are the mug shots:

BALES, JUSTIN TAYLOR
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 01/30/2001
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/22/2025
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION DOMESTIC ASSAULT
BREAZEALE, BRANDON LEE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 08/20/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/22/2025
Charge(s):
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
DAVIS, HERBERT LEE
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 10/14/1977
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/22/2025
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
  • HARASSMENT
  • FALSE REPORTS
  • THEFT OF IDENTITY
  • CALLER IDENTIFICATION SPOOFING
FIELD, CHRISTOPHER JORDAN
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 02/07/1989
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 05/22/2025
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
FORREST, DESIRAE DAWN
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 09/27/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/22/2025
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
GARCIA, BENJAMIN
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 02/17/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/22/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
GRAY, VIRGIL LEE
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 01/14/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/22/2025
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
HALE, BRANDON LEE
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 03/07/2002
Arresting Agency: Red Bank PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/22/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
HALE, KIONNA MANIQUE
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 07/26/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/22/2025
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
HENDERSON, LAURA MARTER
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 10/09/1969
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/22/2025
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
HORTON, SAMUEL LAVERN
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 11/16/1970
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/22/2025
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
JONES, RICHARD THOMAS
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 08/04/1968
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/22/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
  • REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
LEWIS, NICOLE LEVERNE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 07/31/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/22/2025
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
MADDOX, REGINALD R
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 04/20/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/22/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
MCINNIS, TAMMY BALDIVID
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 10/28/1973
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/22/2025
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MCMATH, JERRY LEE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 06/12/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/22/2025
Charge(s):
  • SPEEDING
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
MCWHORTER, BEAUTIFUL S
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 05/28/2002
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/22/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
MILAM, ORLANDO
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 04/08/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/22/2025
Charge(s):
  • ANIMAL ABUSE
  • ANIMAL ABUSE
  • ANIMAL ABUSE
MORELAND, CONNELL
Age at Arrest: 62
Date of Birth: 07/22/1962
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/22/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MOSIER, RILEY DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 09/07/2001
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/22/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE (FENTANYL)
MUCK, FOY KANE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 04/07/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/22/2025
Charge(s):
  • BURGLARY
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
PATTERSON, DARWIN DELONGEYO
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 11/11/1972
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 05/22/2025
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
PATTERSON, LINDSEY KATE
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 04/05/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/22/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED
  • THEFT UNDER $1,000
RODEN, AUSTIN WALLACE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 05/29/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/22/2025
Charge(s):
  • HARASSMENT
SAMPSON, MARK CRAIG
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 03/21/1981
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 05/22/2025
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
WEAVER, PHILLIP JAMES
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 09/04/1974
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/22/2025
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY CONDU
WHEELER, SHANIQUA GABRIELLE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 10/23/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/22/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT OF WAY (BODILY INJURY)
ZIMMERMAN, DANIEL DUANE
Age at Arrest: 58
Date of Birth: 04/18/1967
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/22/2025
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIE
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION FAILURE TO APPEAR
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, 



