Latest Headlines

Bob Martino Planning 68 Townhomes At 10.1-Acre East Ridge Site

  • Sunday, May 25, 2025
  • Gail Perry

More commercial development was approved at the East Ridge City Council meeting as the city continues to add businesses that qualify to take advantage of its Border Region retail tourism development district status. Adding businesses will continue until June 2027, said City Manager Scott Miller, as he encouraged one of the new developments to be completed by that time.

A new development of 68 townhomes is close to moving forward after it gained approval on the first reading. The project will require a second reading and final approval to rezone property at 1512 John Ross Road in the Gateway Development from C-4 Planned Commercial Commerce Center District to RZ1-Zero Lot Line Residential District. Kenny Custer, representative for developer Bob Martino, told the council that building single family townhomes there has become a better option than the original plan, which was to use it for commercial and office space.

The council approved the zoning change to allow townhouses to be built for the 10.1 acres, which is currently “a sea of red clay.” The buildings will be spaced 20 feet apart in the new plan, as a way to maintain a traditional feel of the Schofield neighborhood adjacent to the property. Mr. Custer said the development would not add more traffic to the Lansdell Park neighborhood. The proposed new neighborhood, that will be named Magnolia Grove, had no opposition from East Ridge residents at the public hearing prior to the vote, but Mr. Custer agreed to a private meeting with members from the neighborhood for an opportunity to answer any questions they may have.

An additional lot at 6419 McCall Road, adjacent to the development, has been acquired by the developers and was rezoned from R-2 Duplex District to C-4 Planned Commerce Center District and will be incorporated into the overall plan to tie it into the commercial corridor.

An old motel located at 6510 Ringgold Road was renovated six years ago, but has been under-utilized, said one of the owners, Justin Cox. A better use for the property has been imagined as a mixed-use development. And that gained approval from the council, which re-zoned it to C-4 Planned Commerce Center District. The existing 150-room motel is in two buildings. The new plan is to convert the building that faces Ringgold Road into five retail spaces. The developer has lined up one tenant with a single business for all five spaces. The back building will be converted into small efficiency or 1-bedroom apartments considered to be affordable housing, which will rent for $950-$1,250 a month. A condition put on the project is that the rentals terms must be for at least six months. In addition to the tax revenue, the city will benefit by better security for the area because the leasing company will have the ability to vet people before renting to them. The entrance to the apartments will be from Mack Smith Road. As the retail space is being renovated, the back building will continue to be used as a motel. The whole project is planned to be completed in 18 months.

As progress continues in building the city’s new multi-use pavilion, Venue 1921, items to furnish the space are beginning to be bought. The council gave approval to purchase equipment for the prep-kitchen in the amount of $42,507. And the design of a monument sign for the facility was approved. It will match the exterior of the building in style, materials and color.

The council approved a variance of its sign ordinance on a vote of 3-2. The ordinance was created in order to reduce visual clutter and to reduce driver distraction on East Ridge’s commercial corridor, said Chief Building and Codes Official Michael Howell. The variance will allow AK Roofing at 3611 Ringgold Road, located at the corner of Germantown Road, to put up two LED messaging centers that will be mounted to the building’s façade. They will replace a static sign that is currently there. The advertising will be visible from both roads.

 A request to rezone a house at 1512 John Ross Road to R-2 Duplex District was denied. The owner wanted to have the option to use his house, that is in a single-family district, as a short-term rental when he travels. The Planning Commission had earlier denied the request and several nearby homeowners came to the meeting to speak in opposition before the vote.

The East Ridge Optimist Club was given approval to use Dickert Pond at Camp Jordan to hold its annual fishing tournament with no charge to the organization. And the fee was waived for the club to use the East Ridge Community Center from June 25 this year until May 26, 2026. Their meetings are held there on every other Tuesday night. And On Nov. 1, the club will hold a BBQ in the city hall parking lot. The Optimist Club supports activities for the community’s youth.

After the city solicited proposals for insurance renewals, the council approved using Public Entity Partners for liability, property, auto and errors and omissions insurance. Workers’ Compensation Insurance will come from Key Risk at the cost of $140,251. And the city will save 23 percent from last year by switching companies to provide cyber insurance. It will now come from Coalition Insurance Solutions for the amount of $14,870.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

