Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

BOUFFANAIS,VALENTINO AMARO

9290 WEST SIDE ORLANDO,

Age at Arrest:

27 years old

Arresting Agency:

Tenn Hwy Patrol

Charges:

CRIMINAL INQUIRY

FALSE IDENTIFICATION (USE OF)



DIAZ MACARIO,GERSON AMADEO

1512 E MAIN ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest:

23 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

CRIMINAL INQUIRY

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

RECKLESS DRIVING

DRIVING WITHOUT PROPER ENDORSEMENT



DOANE,MADISON M

513 LYTOE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest:

27 years old

Arresting Agency:

Tenn Hwy Patrol

Charges:

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE



FALARDEAU,DILLON GEORGE

7156 CRESTFIELD CIR HIXSON, 373432967

Age at Arrest:

31 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

POSSESSION OF FIREARM WHERE ALCOHOLIC

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE



GATLIN,NICHOLAS JAMES

7573 PASSPORT DR OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest:

26 years old

Arresting Agency:

Soddy Daisy PD

Charges:

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 2ND OFFENSE



HUGHLEY,ANDRE LAMAR

2502 IVEY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest:

54 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:



MARTINEZ-HIDALGO,NICHOLAS MAXI

8588 WESTSIDE HILLS ORLANDO,

Age at Arrest:

27 years old

Arresting Agency:

Tenn Hwy Patrol

Charges:

FALSE IDENTIFICATION (USE OF)



MILLER,DUSTIN LEE ANDREW

930 DELTA ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest:

28 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



ORTENGAJARA,AMARO EMMANUEL

131 S VURLINGTON AVE LOS ANGELES, 90057

Age at Arrest:

34 years old

Arresting Agency:

Tenn Hwy Patrol

Charges:

CRIMINAL INQUIRY

FALSE IDENTIFICATION (USE OF)



WORD,CADERIUS RASHAD

3301 PINEWOOD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest:

27 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

THEFT OF PROPERTY

Here are the mug shots:

BALLARD, AEIRON NATHANIEL

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 04/19/2006

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 05/24/2025

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

DRINKING UNDER AGE/SELL ALCOHOL TO MINOR

CRIMINAL SIMULATION BROWN, WILTHA ZHEMONE

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 01/19/1981

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/24/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA BURKETT, JOSEPH ROBIN

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 06/21/1984

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/24/2025

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF REGISTRATION PLATE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE BURNES, CUTINA LAKEYBA

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 05/02/1983

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/24/2025

Charge(s):

BURGLARY

AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS

EVADING ARREST

RESISTING ARREST DALL, CHRISTOPHER ANDREW

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 01/02/2002

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/24/2025

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

ASSAULT DAWKINS, KEVIN MICHAEL

Age at Arrest: 53

Date of Birth: 03/22/1972

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 05/24/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION DIAZ, CARLOS ANDRES

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 03/06/1977

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/24/2025

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) DUCKSWORTH, JOHNATHAN CURTIS

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 05/03/1997

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/24/2025

Charge(s):

EVADING ARREST

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

SPEEDING

RECKLESS DRIVING

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE FOSSETT, MICHAEL ANTHONY

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 04/09/1989

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/24/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

FRANCISCO BARTOLO, FRANCISCO A

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 11/05/2000

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 05/24/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (3RD)

GRACE, JULIE E

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 03/23/1999

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/24/2025

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) GREEN, BRITTNEY TIMESHA

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 06/03/1988

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 05/24/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GRIFFIN, KIMBERLY RUTH

Age at Arrest: 53

Date of Birth: 02/20/1972

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/24/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

RECKLESS DRIVING

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY HECTOR, XILOJ CUYUCH

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 12/10/1999

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/24/2025

Charge(s):

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE HINES, GREGORY DON

Age at Arrest: 54

Date of Birth: 12/29/1970

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/24/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS HOOD, WALTER JAMES

Age at Arrest: 54

Date of Birth: 11/01/1968

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/24/2025

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION HORTON, MAURISA TAMICE

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 11/29/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/24/2025

Charge(s):

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE JEFFERSON, JERMAINE

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 12/22/1985

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/24/2025

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION JONES, MICHAEL JOSEPH

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 06/29/1988

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 05/24/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

KEEHN, HEATHER LYN

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 04/08/1980

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 05/24/2025

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

KIRK, DIMESHA MESHAWN

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 08/16/1989

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/24/2025

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) LAFFERTY, DARIN L

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 07/03/1975

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/24/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE LETSER, ALEXANDER BORIS

Age at Arrest: 66

Date of Birth: 03/09/1959

Arresting Agency: Lookout Mountain PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/24/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

SPEEDING MARTINEZ-HIDALGO, NICHOLAS MAXIMILIANO

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 11/27/1997

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 05/24/2025

Charge(s):

FALSE IDENTIFICATION (USE OF) MATHIAS, MOISES JUAN

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 11/05/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/24/2025

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION MOORE, JACOB ALLEN

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 06/08/1994

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 05/24/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE BY CONSENT NALLEY, SALATHIEL ROSE

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 03/23/1990

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/24/2025

Charge(s):

ASSAULT OCONNELL, MARGARETTA YVONNE

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 12/23/2002

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/24/2025

Charge(s):

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF PITTMAN, CHARLES JACKSON

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 12/07/1978

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/24/2025

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) REYES, AXEL HAROLDO

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 03/29/1978

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 05/24/2025

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

ROBINSON, DAWN RENEE

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 11/03/1970

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/24/2025

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT ROBLERO, IDIEL

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 09/30/2004

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/24/2025

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE ROGERS, JAMES KASEY

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 03/19/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/24/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY VOP

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) VOP

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA ROMINE, DELANDIS A

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 07/07/2000

Arresting Agency: Red Bank PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/24/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

EVADING ARREST

SPEEDING SCATES, MICHAEL WADE

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 02/04/1977

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/24/2025

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

VIOLATION OF REGISTRATION LAW SMIDDIE, KELLEY STEVE

Age at Arrest: 66

Date of Birth: 11/11/1958

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/24/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (2ND) SNEED, TIFFANY MICHELE

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 09/21/1980

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/24/2025

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR STEWART, STEPHANIE DANIELLE

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 06/16/1981

Arresting Agency: Collegedale PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/24/2025

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) TRIMBLE, ERIC KYNTARIAN

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 08/01/1980

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/24/2025

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR TUELL, SHIANN RANE RENEE

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 08/11/1994

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 05/24/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE WHITE, DELVON JEVONTA

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 12/06/1997

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/24/2025

Charge(s):

ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT WISE, JONATHAN C

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 01/14/1990

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 05/24/2025

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT WOOD, JOHN DAVID

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 07/20/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/24/2025

Charge(s):

ASSAULT YOUNG, DOMINIQUE ALEXANDRIA

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 08/11/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/24/2025

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)



