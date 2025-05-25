Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Sunday, May 25, 2025

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

BALLARD,AEIRON NATHANIEL
1117 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest:
19 years old
Arresting Agency:
Tenn Hwy Patrol
Charges:
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
DRINKING UNDER AGE/SELL ALCOHOL TO MINOR
CRIMINAL SIMULATION

BOUFFANAIS,VALENTINO AMARO
9290 WEST SIDE ORLANDO,
Age at Arrest:
27 years old
Arresting Agency:
Tenn Hwy Patrol
Charges:
CRIMINAL INQUIRY
FALSE IDENTIFICATION (USE OF)

BROWN,WILTHA ZHEMONE
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest:
44 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGG BURGLARY)
THEFT OF PROPERTY

BURKETT,JOSEPH ROBIN
5713 JANA LN HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest:
40 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF REGISTRATION PLATE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

BURNES,CUTINA LAKEYBA
8521 BILL STREET NEW ORLEANS, 70127
Age at Arrest:
42 years old
Arresting Agency:
Soddy Daisy PD
Charges:
BURGLARY
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
EVADING ARREST
RESISTING ARREST

DIAZ MACARIO,GERSON AMADEO
1512 E MAIN ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest:
23 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
CRIMINAL INQUIRY
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRIVING WITHOUT PROPER ENDORSEMENT

DOANE,MADISON M
513 LYTOE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest:
27 years old
Arresting Agency:
Tenn Hwy Patrol
Charges:
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

DUCKSWORTH,JOHNATHAN CURTIS
2403 STEWART ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
28 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
EVADING ARREST
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
SPEEDING
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

FALARDEAU,DILLON GEORGE
7156 CRESTFIELD CIR HIXSON, 373432967
Age at Arrest:
31 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSSESSION OF FIREARM WHERE ALCOHOLIC
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

FOSSETT,MICHAEL ANTHONY
67 MINERAL AVE ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest:
36 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
FRANCISCO BARTOLO,FRANCISCO A
4101 12TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest:
24 years old
Arresting Agency:
Tenn Hwy Patrol
Charges:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (3RD)

GATLIN,NICHOLAS JAMES
7573 PASSPORT DR OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest:
26 years old
Arresting Agency:
Soddy Daisy PD
Charges:
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 2ND OFFENSE

GREEN,BRITTNEY TIMESHA
3495 CHANDLER PLACE CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest:
36 years old
Arresting Agency:
East Ridge
GRIFFIN,KIMBERLY RUTH
5011 N MOORE LN CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest:
53 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

HECTOR,XILOJ CUYUCH
412 WILLOW ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest:
25 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

HINES,GREGORY DON
PO BOX STAURT STREET CLEVELAND, 37312
Age at Arrest:
54 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

HOOD,WALTER JAMES
727 E 11TH ST Chattanooga, 37403
Age at Arrest:
54 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

HUGHLEY,ANDRE LAMAR
2502 IVEY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest:
54 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
JONES,MICHAEL JOSEPH
4608 WOODMORE CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 374212377
Age at Arrest:
36 years old
Arresting Agency:
East Ridge
KEEHN,HEATHER LYN
1038 MARGAR LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest:
45 years old
Arresting Agency:
East Ridge
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

LETSER,ALEXANDER BORIS
6451 N SUNSET LN GLENDALE, 53217
Age at Arrest:
66 years old
Arresting Agency:
Lookout Mountain PD
Charges:
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
SPEEDING

MARTINEZ-HIDALGO,NICHOLAS MAXI
8588 WESTSIDE HILLS ORLANDO,
Age at Arrest:
27 years old
Arresting Agency:
Tenn Hwy Patrol
Charges:
FALSE IDENTIFICATION (USE OF)

MATHIAS,MOISES JUAN
5900 SHAW AVE CHATTANOOGA, 30741
Age at Arrest:
35 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

MILLER,DUSTIN LEE ANDREW
930 DELTA ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest:
28 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

MOORE,JACOB ALLEN
132 KIETH ST CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest:
30 years old
Arresting Agency:
East Ridge
Charges:
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE BY CONSENT

OCONNELL,MARGARETTA YVONNE
7707 LEE HYWY CHARLESTON, 37310
Age at Arrest:
22 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

ORTENGAJARA,AMARO EMMANUEL
131 S VURLINGTON AVE LOS ANGELES, 90057
Age at Arrest:
34 years old
Arresting Agency:
Tenn Hwy Patrol
Charges:
CRIMINAL INQUIRY
FALSE IDENTIFICATION (USE OF)

PITTMAN,CHARLES JACKSON
2605 WINTER GARDEN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
46 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

REYES,AXEL HAROLDO
1815 BAILY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest:
47 years old
Arresting Agency:
East Ridge
Charges:
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

ROBLERO,IDIEL
3510 2ND AVE Chattanooga, 37406
Age at Arrest:
20 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

ROGERS,JAMES KASEY
1509 Thrasher Pike Hixson, 37343
Age at Arrest:
33 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY VOP
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) VOP
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

ROMINE,DELANDIS A
1025 LOWWATER ROAD CHATTANOOGA,
Age at Arrest:
24 years old
Arresting Agency:
Red Bank PD
Charges:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
EVADING ARREST
SPEEDING

SCATES,MICHAEL WADE
1068 LOYD TRAIL SALE CREEK, 37373
Age at Arrest:
45 years old
Arresting Agency:
Soddy Daisy PD
Charges:
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
VIOLATION OF REGISTRATION LAW

SIMONS,WILLIAM TROY
203 S MOSS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37419
Age at Arrest:
60 years old
Arresting Agency:
Red Bank PD
SMIDDIE,KELLEY STEVE
111 MELROSE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
66 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (2ND)

SNEED,TIFFANY MICHELE
132 GORDON LANE HOMELESS DAYTON, 37321
Age at Arrest:
44 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
FAILURE TO APPEAR

TRIMBLE,ERIC KYNTARIAN
4721 ROBINWOOD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest:
44 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
FAILURE TO APPEAR

TUELL,SHIANN RANE RENEE
407 WEST HORNSBY ATHENS, 37303
Age at Arrest:
30 years old
Arresting Agency:
East Ridge
Charges:
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

WISE,JONATHAN C
1400 GUTS ROAD CLEVELAND, 37390
Age at Arrest:
35 years old
Arresting Agency:
East Ridge
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

WOOD,JOHN DAVID
1793 SOUTHERNWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
31 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
ASSAULT

WORD,CADERIUS RASHAD
3301 PINEWOOD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest:
27 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY

Here are the mug shots:

BALLARD, AEIRON NATHANIEL
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 04/19/2006
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

Last Date of Arrest: 05/24/2025
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
  • DRINKING UNDER AGE/SELL ALCOHOL TO MINOR
  • CRIMINAL SIMULATION
BROWN, WILTHA ZHEMONE
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 01/19/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/24/2025
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • ASSAULT
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
BURKETT, JOSEPH ROBIN
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 06/21/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/24/2025
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF REGISTRATION PLATE
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
BURNES, CUTINA LAKEYBA
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 05/02/1983
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/24/2025
Charge(s):
  • BURGLARY
  • AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
  • EVADING ARREST
  • RESISTING ARREST
DALL, CHRISTOPHER ANDREW
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 01/02/2002
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/24/2025
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • ASSAULT
DAWKINS, KEVIN MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 03/22/1972
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

Last Date of Arrest: 05/24/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
DIAZ, CARLOS ANDRES
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 03/06/1977
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/24/2025
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
DUCKSWORTH, JOHNATHAN CURTIS
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 05/03/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/24/2025
Charge(s):
  • EVADING ARREST
  • DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
  • SPEEDING
  • RECKLESS DRIVING
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FOSSETT, MICHAEL ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 04/09/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/24/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
FRANCISCO BARTOLO, FRANCISCO A
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 11/05/2000
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

Last Date of Arrest: 05/24/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (3RD)
GRACE, JULIE E
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 03/23/1999
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/24/2025
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
GREEN, BRITTNEY TIMESHA
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 06/03/1988
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 05/24/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
GRIFFIN, KIMBERLY RUTH
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 02/20/1972
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/24/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • RECKLESS DRIVING
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
HECTOR, XILOJ CUYUCH
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 12/10/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/24/2025
Charge(s):
  • LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
HINES, GREGORY DON
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 12/29/1970
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/24/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
HOOD, WALTER JAMES
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 11/01/1968
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/24/2025
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
HORTON, MAURISA TAMICE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 11/29/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/24/2025
Charge(s):
  • LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
JEFFERSON, JERMAINE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 12/22/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/24/2025
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
JONES, MICHAEL JOSEPH
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 06/29/1988
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 05/24/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
KEEHN, HEATHER LYN
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 04/08/1980
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 05/24/2025
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
KIRK, DIMESHA MESHAWN
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 08/16/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/24/2025
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
LAFFERTY, DARIN L
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 07/03/1975
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/24/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
LETSER, ALEXANDER BORIS
Age at Arrest: 66
Date of Birth: 03/09/1959
Arresting Agency: Lookout Mountain PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/24/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • SPEEDING
MARTINEZ-HIDALGO, NICHOLAS MAXIMILIANO
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 11/27/1997
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

Last Date of Arrest: 05/24/2025
Charge(s):
  • FALSE IDENTIFICATION (USE OF)
MATHIAS, MOISES JUAN
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 11/05/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/24/2025
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
MOORE, JACOB ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 06/08/1994
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 05/24/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE BY CONSENT
NALLEY, SALATHIEL ROSE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 03/23/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/24/2025
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
OCONNELL, MARGARETTA YVONNE
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 12/23/2002
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/24/2025
Charge(s):
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
PITTMAN, CHARLES JACKSON
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 12/07/1978
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/24/2025
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
REYES, AXEL HAROLDO
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 03/29/1978
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 05/24/2025
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
ROBINSON, DAWN RENEE
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 11/03/1970
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/24/2025
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
ROBLERO, IDIEL
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 09/30/2004
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/24/2025
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
  • REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
  • LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
ROGERS, JAMES KASEY
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 03/19/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/24/2025
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY VOP
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) VOP
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
ROMINE, DELANDIS A
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 07/07/2000
Arresting Agency: Red Bank PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/24/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • EVADING ARREST
  • SPEEDING
SCATES, MICHAEL WADE
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 02/04/1977
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/24/2025
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
  • VIOLATION OF REGISTRATION LAW
SMIDDIE, KELLEY STEVE
Age at Arrest: 66
Date of Birth: 11/11/1958
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/24/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (2ND)
SNEED, TIFFANY MICHELE
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 09/21/1980
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/24/2025
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
STEWART, STEPHANIE DANIELLE
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 06/16/1981
Arresting Agency: Collegedale PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/24/2025
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
TRIMBLE, ERIC KYNTARIAN
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 08/01/1980
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/24/2025
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
TUELL, SHIANN RANE RENEE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 08/11/1994
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 05/24/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
WHITE, DELVON JEVONTA
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 12/06/1997
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/24/2025
Charge(s):
  • ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
WISE, JONATHAN C
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 01/14/1990
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 05/24/2025
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
WOOD, JOHN DAVID
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 07/20/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/24/2025
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
YOUNG, DOMINIQUE ALEXANDRIA
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 08/11/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/24/2025
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)





