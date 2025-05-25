Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
Here are the mug shots:
|BALLARD, AEIRON NATHANIEL
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 04/19/2006
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
Last Date of Arrest: 05/24/2025
Charge(s):
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
- DRINKING UNDER AGE/SELL ALCOHOL TO MINOR
- CRIMINAL SIMULATION
|
|BROWN, WILTHA ZHEMONE
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 01/19/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/24/2025
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- ASSAULT
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|BURKETT, JOSEPH ROBIN
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 06/21/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/24/2025
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF REGISTRATION PLATE
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|BURNES, CUTINA LAKEYBA
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 05/02/1983
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/24/2025
Charge(s):
- BURGLARY
- AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
- EVADING ARREST
- RESISTING ARREST
|
|DALL, CHRISTOPHER ANDREW
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 01/02/2002
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/24/2025
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- ASSAULT
|
|DAWKINS, KEVIN MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 03/22/1972
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
Last Date of Arrest: 05/24/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
|
|DIAZ, CARLOS ANDRES
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 03/06/1977
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/24/2025
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|DUCKSWORTH, JOHNATHAN CURTIS
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 05/03/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/24/2025
Charge(s):
- EVADING ARREST
- DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
- SPEEDING
- RECKLESS DRIVING
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|FOSSETT, MICHAEL ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 04/09/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/24/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|FRANCISCO BARTOLO, FRANCISCO A
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 11/05/2000
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
Last Date of Arrest: 05/24/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (3RD)
|
|GRACE, JULIE E
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 03/23/1999
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/24/2025
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|GREEN, BRITTNEY TIMESHA
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 06/03/1988
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 05/24/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|GRIFFIN, KIMBERLY RUTH
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 02/20/1972
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/24/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- RECKLESS DRIVING
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|
|HECTOR, XILOJ CUYUCH
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 12/10/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/24/2025
Charge(s):
- LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
|
|HINES, GREGORY DON
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 12/29/1970
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/24/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
|
|HOOD, WALTER JAMES
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 11/01/1968
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/24/2025
Charge(s):
|
|HORTON, MAURISA TAMICE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 11/29/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/24/2025
Charge(s):
- LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|JEFFERSON, JERMAINE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 12/22/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/24/2025
Charge(s):
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
|
|JONES, MICHAEL JOSEPH
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 06/29/1988
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 05/24/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|KEEHN, HEATHER LYN
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 04/08/1980
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 05/24/2025
Charge(s):
|
|KIRK, DIMESHA MESHAWN
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 08/16/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/24/2025
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|LAFFERTY, DARIN L
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 07/03/1975
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/24/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|LETSER, ALEXANDER BORIS
Age at Arrest: 66
Date of Birth: 03/09/1959
Arresting Agency: Lookout Mountain PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/24/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- SPEEDING
|
|MARTINEZ-HIDALGO, NICHOLAS MAXIMILIANO
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 11/27/1997
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
Last Date of Arrest: 05/24/2025
Charge(s):
- FALSE IDENTIFICATION (USE OF)
|
|MATHIAS, MOISES JUAN
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 11/05/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/24/2025
Charge(s):
|
|MOORE, JACOB ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 06/08/1994
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 05/24/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE BY CONSENT
|
|NALLEY, SALATHIEL ROSE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 03/23/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/24/2025
Charge(s):
|
|OCONNELL, MARGARETTA YVONNE
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 12/23/2002
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/24/2025
Charge(s):
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|PITTMAN, CHARLES JACKSON
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 12/07/1978
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/24/2025
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|REYES, AXEL HAROLDO
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 03/29/1978
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 05/24/2025
Charge(s):
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
|
|ROBINSON, DAWN RENEE
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 11/03/1970
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/24/2025
Charge(s):
|
|ROBLERO, IDIEL
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 09/30/2004
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/24/2025
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
- REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
- LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
|
|ROGERS, JAMES KASEY
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 03/19/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/24/2025
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY VOP
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) VOP
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|ROMINE, DELANDIS A
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 07/07/2000
Arresting Agency: Red Bank PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/24/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- EVADING ARREST
- SPEEDING
|
|SCATES, MICHAEL WADE
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 02/04/1977
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/24/2025
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
- VIOLATION OF REGISTRATION LAW
|
|SMIDDIE, KELLEY STEVE
Age at Arrest: 66
Date of Birth: 11/11/1958
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/24/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (2ND)
|
|SNEED, TIFFANY MICHELE
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 09/21/1980
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/24/2025
Charge(s):
|
|STEWART, STEPHANIE DANIELLE
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 06/16/1981
Arresting Agency: Collegedale PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/24/2025
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|TRIMBLE, ERIC KYNTARIAN
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 08/01/1980
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/24/2025
Charge(s):
|
|TUELL, SHIANN RANE RENEE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 08/11/1994
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 05/24/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|WHITE, DELVON JEVONTA
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 12/06/1997
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/24/2025
Charge(s):
- ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
|
|WISE, JONATHAN C
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 01/14/1990
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 05/24/2025
Charge(s):
|
|WOOD, JOHN DAVID
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 07/20/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/24/2025
Charge(s):
|
|YOUNG, DOMINIQUE ALEXANDRIA
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 08/11/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/24/2025
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|