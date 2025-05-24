Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)
BENNETT,QUINTRICE DESHAY
1206 BELMEADE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest:
33 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
ASSAULT
BERTUS,ELSHELL DARVY
3207 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest:
34 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
EVADING ARREST
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
BISHOP,RACHEL ANN
1605 BANCROFT RD MC DONALD, 373535337
Age at Arrest:
48 years old
Arresting Agency:
Collegedale PD
Charges:
BLACK,JARQUEZ MALIK
7500 NOAH REID RD Chattanooga, 37416
Age at Arrest:
23 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
BOWENS,BRITNI NICOLE
7412 ALLEMANDE WAY CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
37 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
FALSE REPORTS
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
BOYD,MONIQUE D
233 WATER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest:
26 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY
BROWN,EBONY LASHONE
4308 13TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest:
34 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
ASSAULT
CALLOWAY,PERRY SHERORD
3865 AGWELA DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
40 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
CARDENAS,KEVEN IVAN
9224 MISTY RIDGE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest:
31 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
COLVIN,MOHANDEZ
4509 KEMP DR CHATTANOOGA, 374113015
Age at Arrest:
30 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
COSEY,JAMES MELVIN
6209 ATLANTA AVE Chattanooga, 37421
Age at Arrest:
44 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
SPEEDING
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE WITH INTENT TO MANUF
POSS.
OF FENTANYL WITH INTENT TO MANUFACTURE, DELI
COSEY,JAMES MELVIN
6209 ATLANTA AVE Chattanooga, 37421
Age at Arrest:
44 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
CRUTCHER,BRITTON ADRIAN
316 VISTA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest:
41 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
ELLS,HANNAH GRACE
936 CHRIS LN ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest:
21 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (1ST)
ESPANA LOPEZ,DIEGO ALEXANDER
7014 CHANSLOR AVE BELLS, 90201
Age at Arrest:
38 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
ESPANA LOPEZ,JOHN JAMIE
200 NORTH FRAZIER BAY CONROE, 77301
Age at Arrest:
40 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
FENNELL,ROSIE MICHELLE
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37408
Age at Arrest:
39 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
EVADING ARREST
THEFT OF PROPERTY
FOREHAND,RANDY LEE
12405 APISON PIKE Apison, 37302
Age at Arrest:
63 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
GLADSON JR,BRIAN EVERETT
3428 BRYTON BLD CLEVELAND, 37312
Age at Arrest:
40 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
FAILURE TO APPEAR
GRIFFITH,SAMMY RAY
745 WILDWOOD AVE CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest:
47 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
GROS,JENNIFER LEIGH
15011 BACK VALLEY RD SALE CREEK, 37373
Age at Arrest:
50 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
HARDEN,CHRISTOPHER SHANE
15760 MAY ROAD SALE CREEK, 37397
Age at Arrest:
38 years old
Arresting Agency:
Soddy Daisy PD
Charges:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
HOLLAND,DANIEL EUGENE
758 CLAIR ST ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest:
27 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
HOOD,BRITTANY KALAN
3202 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGAT, 37406
Age at Arrest:
35 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF OXYCODONE FO
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH
HOOD,BRITTANY KALAN
3202 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGAT, 37406
Age at Arrest:
35 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
JIMENEZ-RAMOS,DAVID
510 CRANBERRY WAY HIXSON, 37415
Age at Arrest:
23 years old
Arresting Agency:
Red Bank PD
Charges:
VIO. DRIVERS LICENSE LAW
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
LEFFEW,BILLY JACK
555 MCCORY CREEK RD NASHVILLE, 37214
Age at Arrest:
44 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT
LEPARD NELSON,WINTER RHEA
4577 W. HASSLER RD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377
Age at Arrest:
46 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY
LIU,PENG FEI
333 N 24TH ST APT 204 OMAHA, 68102
Age at Arrest:
37 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
ASSAULT
MAY,MARJORIE IRENE
720 MILLER RD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377
Age at Arrest:
41 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
MAYNOR,CHRISTOPHER DONN
9438 HIXSON PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest:
49 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
FAILURE TO APPEAR
MCCOY,SEAN DESANTIS
3621 HELEN LAND UNIT A EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest:
32 years old
Arresting Agency:
East Ridge
Charges:
CHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECT
MCMAHAN,CHRISTOPHER RAY
132 S MOSS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37419
Age at Arrest:
41 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
MENIFEE,ANESHA DEBERRA
2108 CHESTNUT ST CHATTANOOGA, 37408
Age at Arrest:
27 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
ASSAULT
MVUYEKURE,ALEX
2006 VANE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest:
34 years old
Arresting Agency:
Tenn Hwy Patrol
Charges:
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
NESMITH,ROBERT DEWAYNE
281 WEN DELL LANE SE CLEVELAND,
Age at Arrest:
48 years old
Arresting Agency:
East Ridge
Charges:
SIMPLE ASSAULT
AGGRESSIVE PANHANDLING
NOLES,DALLAS MICALA
2540 COUNTY ROAD HIGDON, 35979
Age at Arrest:
28 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
PERCY,JOE LOVE
411 BARDWOOD LANE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest:
39 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
PORTER,ALEXANDRA DENE
201 JARNIGAN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest:
32 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
FAILURE TO APPEAR
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
POTTER,KATHRYN ABIGAIL
877 MOORES FERRY RD SW PLAINVILLE, 307339763
Age at Arrest:
23 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
RUIZ,JOEL EDWARDO
12908 THATCH RD HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest:
47 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO GA)
RUSSELL,CAMERON ALEXANDER
BOONEY OAKS CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest:
25 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
SHROPSHIRE,MARCUS DEWAYNE
425 W 38TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest:
35 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
SIMS,QUENTIN TYRONE
1813 JACKSON STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest:
28 years old
Arresting Agency:
Tenn Hwy Patrol
Charges:
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE BY CONSENT
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
SMITH,LARRY ONEAL
2706 NORTH ORCHARD KNOB AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
37 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
UNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
SONTAY VICENTE,BETTZAYDA FILOM
2108 MCBRIEN RD EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest:
20 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
TALLEY,SCOTTIE RAY
50 RAVEN LANE Ringgold, 30736
Age at Arrest:
34 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) GORDO
THOMAS,JASMINE JOYLITHIA
2108 CHESTNUT ST CHATTANOOGA, 37408
Age at Arrest:
36 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
ASSAULT
TRIMBLE,ERIC BRANTLEY
603 SYLVAN DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest:
68 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
UNDERWOOD,ORLANDES CORTES
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest:
59 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
UNDERWOOD,ORLANDES CORTES
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest:
59 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
VANDALISM
THEFT OF PROPERTY
BURGLARY OF AUTO
VAUGHN,SARA JANE
1311 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest:
48 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
WHALEY,MATTHEW SCOTT
9555 COUNTY ROAD 137 HEAD, 35989
Age at Arrest:
31 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
FUGITIVE (FORT O GA)
WHITNEY,JACOB RICHARD
127 GOODSON AVE APT 20 RED BANK, 37415
Age at Arrest:
33 years old
Arresting Agency:
Red Bank PD
Charges:
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (2ND OFFENSE)
Here are the mug shots:
|BENNETT, QUINTRICE DESHAY
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 07/24/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/23/2025
Charge(s):
|
|BERTUS, ELSHELL DARVY
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 11/18/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/23/2025
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
- EVADING ARREST
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|BISHOP, RACHEL ANN
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 01/18/1977
Arresting Agency: Collegedale PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/23/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|BLACK, JARQUEZ MALIK
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 03/03/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/23/2025
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
|
|BOWENS, BRITNI NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 03/22/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/23/2025
Charge(s):
- FALSE REPORTS
- DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|BOYD, MONIQUE D
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 06/23/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/23/2025
Charge(s):
|
|BROWN, EBONY LASHONE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 11/04/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/23/2025
Charge(s):
|
|CALLOWAY, PERRY SHERORD
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 04/05/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/23/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|CARDENAS, KEVEN IVAN
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 01/25/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/23/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|COLVIN, MOHANDEZ
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 06/07/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/23/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|
|COSEY, JAMES MELVIN
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 03/29/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/23/2025
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- SPEEDING
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
- POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE WITH INTENT TO MANUF
- POSS. OF FENTANYL WITH INTENT TO MANUFACTURE, DELI
|
|CRUTCHER, BRITTON ADRIAN
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 08/31/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/23/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|DOANE, MADISON M
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 12/26/1997
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
Last Date of Arrest: 05/23/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
|
|ELLS, HANNAH GRACE
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 04/29/2004
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/23/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (1ST)
|
|FALARDEAU, DILLON GEORGE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 04/12/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/23/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- POSSESSION OF FIREARM WHERE ALCOHOLIC
- DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
|
|FENNELL, ROSIE MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 08/29/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/23/2025
Charge(s):
- EVADING ARREST
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
|
|FOREHAND, RANDY LEE
Age at Arrest: 63
Date of Birth: 03/14/1960
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/23/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|GATLIN, NICHOLAS JAMES
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 06/24/1998
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/23/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 2ND OFFENSE
|
|GLADSON JR, BRIAN EVERETT
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 10/01/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/23/2025
Charge(s):
|
|GRIFFITH, SAMMY RAY
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 10/30/1977
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/23/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|GROS, JENNIFER LEIGH
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 10/28/1974
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/23/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|HARDEN, CHRISTOPHER SHANE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 08/09/1986
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/23/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|HOLLAND, DANIEL EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 05/17/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/23/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|HOOD, BRITTANY KALAN
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 05/05/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/23/2025
Charge(s):
|
|HUGHLEY, ANDRE LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 10/15/1970
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/23/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|JIMENEZ-RAMOS, DAVID
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 10/28/2001
Arresting Agency: Red Bank PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/23/2025
Charge(s):
- VIO. DRIVERS LICENSE LAW
- TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
|
|LEFFEW, BILLY JACK
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 05/29/1980
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/23/2025
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT
|
|LIU, PENG FEI
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 02/29/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/23/2025
Charge(s):
|
|MAYNOR, CHRISTOPHER DONN
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 08/07/1975
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/23/2025
Charge(s):
|
|MCCOY, SEAN DESANTIS
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 12/03/1992
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 05/23/2025
Charge(s):
|
|MCMAHAN, CHRISTOPHER RAY
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 09/09/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/23/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|MENIFEE, ANESHA DEBERRA
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 09/29/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/23/2025
Charge(s):
|
|MILLER, DUSTIN LEE ANDREW
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 10/28/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/23/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|NESMITH, ROBERT DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 10/26/1976
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 05/23/2025
Charge(s):
- SIMPLE ASSAULT
- AGGRESSIVE PANHANDLING
|
|NOLES, DALLAS MICALA
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 08/11/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/23/2025
Charge(s):
|
|PERCY, JOE LOVE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 11/29/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/23/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|
|POTTER, KATHRYN ABIGAIL
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 06/22/2001
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/23/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|RUIZ, JOEL EDWARDO
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 06/10/1977
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/23/2025
Charge(s):
|
|RUSSELL, CAMERON ALEXANDER
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 07/30/1999
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/23/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|SHROPSHIRE, MARCUS DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 02/24/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/23/2025
Charge(s):
- LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
- OPEN CONTAINER LAW
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
|
|SIMONS, WILLIAM TROY
Age at Arrest: 60
Date of Birth: 07/01/1962
Arresting Agency: Red Bank PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/23/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|SMITH, LARRY ONEAL
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 02/05/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/23/2025
Charge(s):
- UNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
|
|SONTAY VICENTE, BETTZAYDA FILOMENA
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 11/17/2004
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/23/2025
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
|
|TALLEY, SCOTTIE RAY
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 06/10/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/23/2025
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) GORDO
|
|THOMAS, JASMINE JOYLITHIA
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 02/03/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/23/2025
Charge(s):
|
|TRIMBLE, ERIC BRANTLEY
Age at Arrest: 68
Date of Birth: 03/24/1957
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/23/2025
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
|
|UNDERWOOD, ORLANDES CORTES
Age at Arrest: 59
Date of Birth: 03/24/1966
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/23/2025
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
|
|VAUGHN, SARA JANE
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 12/01/1976
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/23/2025
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|WHALEY, MATTHEW SCOTT
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 09/10/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/23/2025
Charge(s):
|
|WHITNEY, JACOB RICHARD
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 12/23/1991
Arresting Agency: Red Bank PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/23/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (2ND OFFENSE)
|
|WORD, CADERIUS RASHAD
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 11/26/1997
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/23/2025
Charge(s):
|