Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

BENNETT,QUINTRICE DESHAY

1206 BELMEADE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest:

33 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

ASSAULT



BERTUS,ELSHELL DARVY

3207 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest:

34 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

THEFT OF PROPERTY

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

EVADING ARREST

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



BISHOP,RACHEL ANN

1605 BANCROFT RD MC DONALD, 373535337

Age at Arrest:

48 years old

Arresting Agency:

Collegedale PD

Charges:



BLACK,JARQUEZ MALIK

7500 NOAH REID RD Chattanooga, 37416

Age at Arrest:

23 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS



BOWENS,BRITNI NICOLE

7412 ALLEMANDE WAY CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest:

37 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

FALSE REPORTS

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



BOYD,MONIQUE D

233 WATER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest:

26 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

THEFT OF PROPERTY



BROWN,EBONY LASHONE

4308 13TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest:

34 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

ASSAULT



CALLOWAY,PERRY SHERORD

3865 AGWELA DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest:

40 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:



CARDENAS,KEVEN IVAN

9224 MISTY RIDGE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest:

31 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:



COLVIN,MOHANDEZ

4509 KEMP DR CHATTANOOGA, 374113015

Age at Arrest:

30 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY



COSEY,JAMES MELVIN

6209 ATLANTA AVE Chattanooga, 37421

Age at Arrest:

44 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

SPEEDING

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE WITH INTENT TO MANUF

POSS.

OF FENTANYL WITH INTENT TO MANUFACTURE, DELICOSEY,JAMES MELVIN6209 ATLANTA AVE Chattanooga, 37421Age at Arrest:44 years oldArresting Agency:Chattanooga PDCharges:POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSECRUTCHER,BRITTON ADRIAN316 VISTA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest:41 years oldArresting Agency:Chattanooga PDCharges:DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEELLS,HANNAH GRACE936 CHRIS LN ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest:21 years oldArresting Agency:HC SheriffCharges:DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (1ST)ESPANA LOPEZ,DIEGO ALEXANDER7014 CHANSLOR AVE BELLS, 90201Age at Arrest:38 years oldArresting Agency:HC SheriffCharges:DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSEOPEN CONTAINER LAWESPANA LOPEZ,JOHN JAMIE200 NORTH FRAZIER BAY CONROE, 77301Age at Arrest:40 years oldArresting Agency:HC SheriffCharges:DOMESTIC ASSAULTFENNELL,ROSIE MICHELLEHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37408Age at Arrest:39 years oldArresting Agency:Chattanooga PDCharges:EVADING ARRESTTHEFT OF PROPERTYFOREHAND,RANDY LEE12405 APISON PIKE Apison, 37302Age at Arrest:63 years oldArresting Agency:HC SheriffCharges:GLADSON JR,BRIAN EVERETT3428 BRYTON BLD CLEVELAND, 37312Age at Arrest:40 years oldArresting Agency:HC SheriffCharges:FAILURE TO APPEARGRIFFITH,SAMMY RAY745 WILDWOOD AVE CLEVELAND, 37311Age at Arrest:47 years oldArresting Agency:HC SheriffCharges:GROS,JENNIFER LEIGH15011 BACK VALLEY RD SALE CREEK, 37373Age at Arrest:50 years oldArresting Agency:HC SheriffCharges:DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEHARDEN,CHRISTOPHER SHANE15760 MAY ROAD SALE CREEK, 37397Age at Arrest:38 years oldArresting Agency:Soddy Daisy PDCharges:DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEHOLLAND,DANIEL EUGENE758 CLAIR ST ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest:27 years oldArresting Agency:HC SheriffCharges:HOOD,BRITTANY KALAN3202 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGAT, 37406Age at Arrest:35 years oldArresting Agency:Chattanooga PDCharges:VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF OXYCODONE FOVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSING A FIREARM WITHHOOD,BRITTANY KALAN3202 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGAT, 37406Age at Arrest:35 years oldArresting Agency:Chattanooga PDCharges:DOMESTIC ASSAULTJIMENEZ-RAMOS,DAVID510 CRANBERRY WAY HIXSON, 37415Age at Arrest:23 years oldArresting Agency:Red Bank PDCharges:VIO. DRIVERS LICENSE LAWTINTED WINDOWS VIOLATIONLEFFEW,BILLY JACK555 MCCORY CREEK RD NASHVILLE, 37214Age at Arrest:44 years oldArresting Agency:HC SheriffCharges:VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTYVIOLATION OF PROBATION (FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDITLEPARD NELSON,WINTER RHEA4577 W. HASSLER RD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377Age at Arrest:46 years oldArresting Agency:HC SheriffCharges:THEFT OF PROPERTYLIU,PENG FEI333 N 24TH ST APT 204 OMAHA, 68102Age at Arrest:37 years oldArresting Agency:Chattanooga PDCharges:ASSAULTMAY,MARJORIE IRENE720 MILLER RD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377Age at Arrest:41 years oldArresting Agency:HC SheriffCharges:DOMESTIC ASSAULTMAYNOR,CHRISTOPHER DONN9438 HIXSON PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest:49 years oldArresting Agency:HC SheriffCharges:FAILURE TO APPEARMCCOY,SEAN DESANTIS3621 HELEN LAND UNIT A EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest:32 years oldArresting Agency:East RidgeCharges:CHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECTMCMAHAN,CHRISTOPHER RAY132 S MOSS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37419Age at Arrest:41 years oldArresting Agency:HC SheriffCharges:MENIFEE,ANESHA DEBERRA2108 CHESTNUT ST CHATTANOOGA, 37408Age at Arrest:27 years oldArresting Agency:Chattanooga PDCharges:ASSAULTMVUYEKURE,ALEX2006 VANE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest:34 years oldArresting Agency:Tenn Hwy PatrolCharges:DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSESEAT BELT LAW VIOLATIONTRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATIONDRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATIONPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARENESMITH,ROBERT DEWAYNE281 WEN DELL LANE SE CLEVELAND,Age at Arrest:48 years oldArresting Agency:East RidgeCharges:SIMPLE ASSAULTAGGRESSIVE PANHANDLINGNOLES,DALLAS MICALA2540 COUNTY ROAD HIGDON, 35979Age at Arrest:28 years oldArresting Agency:Chattanooga PDCharges:CRIMINAL TRESPASSINGPERCY,JOE LOVE411 BARDWOOD LANE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest:39 years oldArresting Agency:HC SheriffCharges:DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYPORTER,ALEXANDRA DENE201 JARNIGAN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest:32 years oldArresting Agency:Chattanooga PDCharges:CRIMINAL TRESPASSINGDISORDERLY CONDUCTFAILURE TO APPEARAGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSPOTTER,KATHRYN ABIGAIL877 MOORES FERRY RD SW PLAINVILLE, 307339763Age at Arrest:23 years oldArresting Agency:HC SheriffCharges:DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCERUIZ,JOEL EDWARDO12908 THATCH RD HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest:47 years oldArresting Agency:HC SheriffCharges:FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO GA)RUSSELL,CAMERON ALEXANDERBOONEY OAKS CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest:25 years oldArresting Agency:HC SheriffCharges:DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCESHROPSHIRE,MARCUS DEWAYNE425 W 38TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest:35 years oldArresting Agency:Chattanooga PDCharges:LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERSOPEN CONTAINER LAWDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARESIMS,QUENTIN TYRONE1813 JACKSON STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest:28 years oldArresting Agency:Tenn Hwy PatrolCharges:DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE BY CONSENTCONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONSCONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONSDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCESEAT BELT LAW VIOLATIONFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYSMITH,LARRY ONEAL2706 NORTH ORCHARD KNOB AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest:37 years oldArresting Agency:Chattanooga PDCharges:UNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPONSONTAY VICENTE,BETTZAYDA FILOM2108 MCBRIEN RD EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest:20 years oldArresting Agency:Chattanooga PDCharges:THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)TALLEY,SCOTTIE RAY50 RAVEN LANE Ringgold, 30736Age at Arrest:34 years oldArresting Agency:HC SheriffCharges:FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) GORDOTHOMAS,JASMINE JOYLITHIA2108 CHESTNUT ST CHATTANOOGA, 37408Age at Arrest:36 years oldArresting Agency:Chattanooga PDCharges:ASSAULTTRIMBLE,ERIC BRANTLEY603 SYLVAN DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest:68 years oldArresting Agency:HC SheriffCharges:VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRYUNDERWOOD,ORLANDES CORTESHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest:59 years oldArresting Agency:Chattanooga PDCharges:AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)UNDERWOOD,ORLANDES CORTESHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest:59 years oldArresting Agency:Chattanooga PDCharges:AGGRAVATED BURGLARYVANDALISMTHEFT OF PROPERTYBURGLARY OF AUTOVAUGHN,SARA JANE1311 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest:48 years oldArresting Agency:HC SheriffCharges:POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAWHALEY,MATTHEW SCOTT9555 COUNTY ROAD 137 HEAD, 35989Age at Arrest:31 years oldArresting Agency:Chattanooga PDCharges:FUGITIVE (FORT O GA)WHITNEY,JACOB RICHARD127 GOODSON AVE APT 20 RED BANK, 37415Age at Arrest:33 years oldArresting Agency:Red Bank PDCharges:DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (2ND OFFENSE)

Here are the mug shots:

BENNETT, QUINTRICE DESHAY

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 07/24/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/23/2025

Charge(s):

ASSAULT BERTUS, ELSHELL DARVY

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 11/18/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/23/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

EVADING ARREST

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA BISHOP, RACHEL ANN

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 01/18/1977

Arresting Agency: Collegedale PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/23/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BLACK, JARQUEZ MALIK

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 03/03/2000

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/23/2025

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS BOWENS, BRITNI NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 03/22/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/23/2025

Charge(s):

FALSE REPORTS

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE BOYD, MONIQUE D

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 06/23/1982

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/23/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY BROWN, EBONY LASHONE

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 11/04/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/23/2025

Charge(s):

ASSAULT CALLOWAY, PERRY SHERORD

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 04/05/1985

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/23/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CARDENAS, KEVEN IVAN

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 01/25/1994

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/23/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

COLVIN, MOHANDEZ

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 06/07/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/23/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

COSEY, JAMES MELVIN

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 03/29/1979

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/23/2025

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

SPEEDING

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE WITH INTENT TO MANUF

POSS. OF FENTANYL WITH INTENT TO MANUFACTURE, DELI CRUTCHER, BRITTON ADRIAN

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 08/31/1983

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/23/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE DOANE, MADISON M

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 12/26/1997

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 05/23/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE ELLS, HANNAH GRACE

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 04/29/2004

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/23/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (1ST) FALARDEAU, DILLON GEORGE

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 04/12/1994

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/23/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

POSSESSION OF FIREARM WHERE ALCOHOLIC

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE FENNELL, ROSIE MICHELLE

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 08/29/1985

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/23/2025

Charge(s):

EVADING ARREST

THEFT OF PROPERTY FOREHAND, RANDY LEE

Age at Arrest: 63

Date of Birth: 03/14/1960

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/23/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GATLIN, NICHOLAS JAMES

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 06/24/1998

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/23/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 2ND OFFENSE GLADSON JR, BRIAN EVERETT

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 10/01/1984

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/23/2025

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR GRIFFITH, SAMMY RAY

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 10/30/1977

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/23/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



GROS, JENNIFER LEIGH

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 10/28/1974

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/23/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE HARDEN, CHRISTOPHER SHANE

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 08/09/1986

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/23/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE HOLLAND, DANIEL EUGENE

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 05/17/1998

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/23/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HOOD, BRITTANY KALAN

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 05/05/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/23/2025

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT HUGHLEY, ANDRE LAMAR

Age at Arrest: 54

Date of Birth: 10/15/1970

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/23/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

JIMENEZ-RAMOS, DAVID

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 10/28/2001

Arresting Agency: Red Bank PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/23/2025

Charge(s):

VIO. DRIVERS LICENSE LAW

TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION LEFFEW, BILLY JACK

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 05/29/1980

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/23/2025

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT LIU, PENG FEI

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 02/29/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/23/2025

Charge(s):

ASSAULT MAYNOR, CHRISTOPHER DONN

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 08/07/1975

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/23/2025

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR MCCOY, SEAN DESANTIS

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 12/03/1992

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 05/23/2025

Charge(s):

CHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECT

MCMAHAN, CHRISTOPHER RAY

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 09/09/1983

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/23/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MENIFEE, ANESHA DEBERRA

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 09/29/1997

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/23/2025

Charge(s):

ASSAULT MILLER, DUSTIN LEE ANDREW

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 10/28/1996

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/23/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE NESMITH, ROBERT DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 10/26/1976

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 05/23/2025

Charge(s):

SIMPLE ASSAULT

AGGRESSIVE PANHANDLING NOLES, DALLAS MICALA

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 08/11/1996

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/23/2025

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING PERCY, JOE LOVE

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 11/29/1984

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/23/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY POTTER, KATHRYN ABIGAIL

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 06/22/2001

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/23/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE RUIZ, JOEL EDWARDO

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 06/10/1977

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/23/2025

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO GA) RUSSELL, CAMERON ALEXANDER

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 07/30/1999

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/23/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE SHROPSHIRE, MARCUS DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 02/24/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/23/2025

Charge(s):

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

SIMONS, WILLIAM TROY

Age at Arrest: 60

Date of Birth: 07/01/1962

Arresting Agency: Red Bank PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/23/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SMITH, LARRY ONEAL

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 02/05/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/23/2025

Charge(s):

UNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON SONTAY VICENTE, BETTZAYDA FILOMENA

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 11/17/2004

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/23/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) TALLEY, SCOTTIE RAY

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 06/10/1990

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/23/2025

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) GORDO THOMAS, JASMINE JOYLITHIA

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 02/03/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/23/2025

Charge(s):

ASSAULT TRIMBLE, ERIC BRANTLEY

Age at Arrest: 68

Date of Birth: 03/24/1957

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/23/2025

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY UNDERWOOD, ORLANDES CORTES

Age at Arrest: 59

Date of Birth: 03/24/1966

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/23/2025

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION) VAUGHN, SARA JANE

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 12/01/1976

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/23/2025

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA WHALEY, MATTHEW SCOTT

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 09/10/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/23/2025

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (FORT O GA) WHITNEY, JACOB RICHARD

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 12/23/1991

Arresting Agency: Red Bank PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/23/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (2ND OFFENSE) WORD, CADERIUS RASHAD

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 11/26/1997

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/23/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY



