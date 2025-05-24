Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Saturday, May 24, 2025

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

BENNETT,QUINTRICE DESHAY
1206 BELMEADE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest:
33 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
ASSAULT

BERTUS,ELSHELL DARVY
3207 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest:
34 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
EVADING ARREST
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

BISHOP,RACHEL ANN
1605 BANCROFT RD MC DONALD, 373535337
Age at Arrest:
48 years old
Arresting Agency:
Collegedale PD
Charges:

BLACK,JARQUEZ MALIK
7500 NOAH REID RD Chattanooga, 37416
Age at Arrest:
23 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS

BOWENS,BRITNI NICOLE
7412 ALLEMANDE WAY CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
37 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
FALSE REPORTS
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

BOYD,MONIQUE D
233 WATER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest:
26 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY

BROWN,EBONY LASHONE
4308 13TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest:
34 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
ASSAULT

CALLOWAY,PERRY SHERORD
3865 AGWELA DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
40 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:

CARDENAS,KEVEN IVAN
9224 MISTY RIDGE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest:
31 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:

COLVIN,MOHANDEZ
4509 KEMP DR CHATTANOOGA, 374113015
Age at Arrest:
30 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

COSEY,JAMES MELVIN
6209 ATLANTA AVE Chattanooga, 37421
Age at Arrest:
44 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
SPEEDING
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE WITH INTENT TO MANUF
POSS.

OF FENTANYL WITH INTENT TO MANUFACTURE, DELI

COSEY,JAMES MELVIN
6209 ATLANTA AVE Chattanooga, 37421
Age at Arrest:
44 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

CRUTCHER,BRITTON ADRIAN
316 VISTA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest:
41 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

ELLS,HANNAH GRACE
936 CHRIS LN ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest:
21 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (1ST)

ESPANA LOPEZ,DIEGO ALEXANDER
7014 CHANSLOR AVE BELLS, 90201
Age at Arrest:
38 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW

ESPANA LOPEZ,JOHN JAMIE
200 NORTH FRAZIER BAY CONROE, 77301
Age at Arrest:
40 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

FENNELL,ROSIE MICHELLE
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37408
Age at Arrest:
39 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
EVADING ARREST
THEFT OF PROPERTY

FOREHAND,RANDY LEE
12405 APISON PIKE Apison, 37302
Age at Arrest:
63 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:

GLADSON JR,BRIAN EVERETT
3428 BRYTON BLD CLEVELAND, 37312
Age at Arrest:
40 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
FAILURE TO APPEAR

GRIFFITH,SAMMY RAY
745 WILDWOOD AVE CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest:
47 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:

GROS,JENNIFER LEIGH
15011 BACK VALLEY RD SALE CREEK, 37373
Age at Arrest:
50 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

HARDEN,CHRISTOPHER SHANE
15760 MAY ROAD SALE CREEK, 37397
Age at Arrest:
38 years old
Arresting Agency:
Soddy Daisy PD
Charges:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

HOLLAND,DANIEL EUGENE
758 CLAIR ST ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest:
27 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:

HOOD,BRITTANY KALAN
3202 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGAT, 37406
Age at Arrest:
35 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF OXYCODONE FO
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH

HOOD,BRITTANY KALAN
3202 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGAT, 37406
Age at Arrest:
35 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

JIMENEZ-RAMOS,DAVID
510 CRANBERRY WAY HIXSON, 37415
Age at Arrest:
23 years old
Arresting Agency:
Red Bank PD
Charges:
VIO. DRIVERS LICENSE LAW
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION

LEFFEW,BILLY JACK
555 MCCORY CREEK RD NASHVILLE, 37214
Age at Arrest:
44 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT

LEPARD NELSON,WINTER RHEA
4577 W. HASSLER RD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377
Age at Arrest:
46 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY

LIU,PENG FEI
333 N 24TH ST APT 204 OMAHA, 68102
Age at Arrest:
37 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
ASSAULT

MAY,MARJORIE IRENE
720 MILLER RD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377
Age at Arrest:
41 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

MAYNOR,CHRISTOPHER DONN
9438 HIXSON PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest:
49 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
FAILURE TO APPEAR

MCCOY,SEAN DESANTIS
3621 HELEN LAND UNIT A EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest:
32 years old
Arresting Agency:
East Ridge
Charges:
CHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECT

MCMAHAN,CHRISTOPHER RAY
132 S MOSS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37419
Age at Arrest:
41 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:

MENIFEE,ANESHA DEBERRA
2108 CHESTNUT ST CHATTANOOGA, 37408
Age at Arrest:
27 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
ASSAULT

MVUYEKURE,ALEX
2006 VANE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest:
34 years old
Arresting Agency:
Tenn Hwy Patrol
Charges:
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

NESMITH,ROBERT DEWAYNE
281 WEN DELL LANE SE CLEVELAND,
Age at Arrest:
48 years old
Arresting Agency:
East Ridge
Charges:
SIMPLE ASSAULT
AGGRESSIVE PANHANDLING

NOLES,DALLAS MICALA
2540 COUNTY ROAD HIGDON, 35979
Age at Arrest:
28 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

PERCY,JOE LOVE
411 BARDWOOD LANE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest:
39 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

PORTER,ALEXANDRA DENE
201 JARNIGAN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest:
32 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
FAILURE TO APPEAR
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

POTTER,KATHRYN ABIGAIL
877 MOORES FERRY RD SW PLAINVILLE, 307339763
Age at Arrest:
23 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

RUIZ,JOEL EDWARDO
12908 THATCH RD HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest:
47 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO GA)

RUSSELL,CAMERON ALEXANDER
BOONEY OAKS CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest:
25 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

SHROPSHIRE,MARCUS DEWAYNE
425 W 38TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest:
35 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

SIMS,QUENTIN TYRONE
1813 JACKSON STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest:
28 years old
Arresting Agency:
Tenn Hwy Patrol
Charges:
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE BY CONSENT
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

SMITH,LARRY ONEAL
2706 NORTH ORCHARD KNOB AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
37 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
UNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON

SONTAY VICENTE,BETTZAYDA FILOM
2108 MCBRIEN RD EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest:
20 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

TALLEY,SCOTTIE RAY
50 RAVEN LANE Ringgold, 30736
Age at Arrest:
34 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) GORDO

THOMAS,JASMINE JOYLITHIA
2108 CHESTNUT ST CHATTANOOGA, 37408
Age at Arrest:
36 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
ASSAULT

TRIMBLE,ERIC BRANTLEY
603 SYLVAN DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest:
68 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY

UNDERWOOD,ORLANDES CORTES
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest:
59 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)

UNDERWOOD,ORLANDES CORTES
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest:
59 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
VANDALISM
THEFT OF PROPERTY
BURGLARY OF AUTO

VAUGHN,SARA JANE
1311 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest:
48 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

WHALEY,MATTHEW SCOTT
9555 COUNTY ROAD 137 HEAD, 35989
Age at Arrest:
31 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
FUGITIVE (FORT O GA)

WHITNEY,JACOB RICHARD
127 GOODSON AVE APT 20 RED BANK, 37415
Age at Arrest:
33 years old
Arresting Agency:
Red Bank PD
Charges:
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (2ND OFFENSE)

Here are the mug shots:

BENNETT, QUINTRICE DESHAY
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 07/24/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/23/2025
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
BERTUS, ELSHELL DARVY
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 11/18/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/23/2025
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
  • EVADING ARREST
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
BISHOP, RACHEL ANN
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 01/18/1977
Arresting Agency: Collegedale PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/23/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BLACK, JARQUEZ MALIK
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 03/03/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/23/2025
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
BOWENS, BRITNI NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 03/22/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/23/2025
Charge(s):
  • FALSE REPORTS
  • DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
BOYD, MONIQUE D
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 06/23/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/23/2025
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
BROWN, EBONY LASHONE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 11/04/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/23/2025
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
CALLOWAY, PERRY SHERORD
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 04/05/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/23/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CARDENAS, KEVEN IVAN
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 01/25/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/23/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
COLVIN, MOHANDEZ
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 06/07/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/23/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
COSEY, JAMES MELVIN
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 03/29/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/23/2025
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • SPEEDING
  • DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
  • POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE WITH INTENT TO MANUF
  • POSS. OF FENTANYL WITH INTENT TO MANUFACTURE, DELI
CRUTCHER, BRITTON ADRIAN
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 08/31/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/23/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DOANE, MADISON M
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 12/26/1997
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

Last Date of Arrest: 05/23/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
  • DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
ELLS, HANNAH GRACE
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 04/29/2004
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/23/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (1ST)
FALARDEAU, DILLON GEORGE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 04/12/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/23/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • POSSESSION OF FIREARM WHERE ALCOHOLIC
  • DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
FENNELL, ROSIE MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 08/29/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/23/2025
Charge(s):
  • EVADING ARREST
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
FOREHAND, RANDY LEE
Age at Arrest: 63
Date of Birth: 03/14/1960
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/23/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
GATLIN, NICHOLAS JAMES
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 06/24/1998
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/23/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 2ND OFFENSE
GLADSON JR, BRIAN EVERETT
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 10/01/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/23/2025
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
GRIFFITH, SAMMY RAY
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 10/30/1977
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/23/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
GROS, JENNIFER LEIGH
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 10/28/1974
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/23/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
HARDEN, CHRISTOPHER SHANE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 08/09/1986
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/23/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
HOLLAND, DANIEL EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 05/17/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/23/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HOOD, BRITTANY KALAN
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 05/05/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/23/2025
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
HUGHLEY, ANDRE LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 10/15/1970
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/23/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
JIMENEZ-RAMOS, DAVID
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 10/28/2001
Arresting Agency: Red Bank PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/23/2025
Charge(s):
  • VIO. DRIVERS LICENSE LAW
  • TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
LEFFEW, BILLY JACK
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 05/29/1980
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/23/2025
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT
LIU, PENG FEI
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 02/29/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/23/2025
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
MAYNOR, CHRISTOPHER DONN
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 08/07/1975
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/23/2025
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
MCCOY, SEAN DESANTIS
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 12/03/1992
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 05/23/2025
Charge(s):
  • CHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECT
MCMAHAN, CHRISTOPHER RAY
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 09/09/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/23/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MENIFEE, ANESHA DEBERRA
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 09/29/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/23/2025
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
MILLER, DUSTIN LEE ANDREW
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 10/28/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/23/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
NESMITH, ROBERT DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 10/26/1976
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 05/23/2025
Charge(s):
  • SIMPLE ASSAULT
  • AGGRESSIVE PANHANDLING
NOLES, DALLAS MICALA
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 08/11/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/23/2025
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
PERCY, JOE LOVE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 11/29/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/23/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
POTTER, KATHRYN ABIGAIL
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 06/22/2001
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/23/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
RUIZ, JOEL EDWARDO
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 06/10/1977
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/23/2025
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO GA)
RUSSELL, CAMERON ALEXANDER
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 07/30/1999
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/23/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
SHROPSHIRE, MARCUS DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 02/24/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/23/2025
Charge(s):
  • LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
  • OPEN CONTAINER LAW
  • DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
SIMONS, WILLIAM TROY
Age at Arrest: 60
Date of Birth: 07/01/1962
Arresting Agency: Red Bank PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/23/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SMITH, LARRY ONEAL
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 02/05/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/23/2025
Charge(s):
  • UNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
SONTAY VICENTE, BETTZAYDA FILOMENA
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 11/17/2004
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/23/2025
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
TALLEY, SCOTTIE RAY
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 06/10/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/23/2025
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) GORDO
THOMAS, JASMINE JOYLITHIA
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 02/03/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/23/2025
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
TRIMBLE, ERIC BRANTLEY
Age at Arrest: 68
Date of Birth: 03/24/1957
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/23/2025
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
UNDERWOOD, ORLANDES CORTES
Age at Arrest: 59
Date of Birth: 03/24/1966
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/23/2025
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
VAUGHN, SARA JANE
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 12/01/1976
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/23/2025
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
WHALEY, MATTHEW SCOTT
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 09/10/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/23/2025
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (FORT O GA)
WHITNEY, JACOB RICHARD
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 12/23/1991
Arresting Agency: Red Bank PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/23/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (2ND OFFENSE)
WORD, CADERIUS RASHAD
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 11/26/1997
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/23/2025
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY






Latest Headlines
Lookouts Score Early And Hold On For 4-2 Win Over Trash Pandas
  • Sports
  • 5/24/2025
Logan Smith Takes Top State Honors In Pole Vault
Logan Smith Takes Top State Honors In Pole Vault
  • Prep Sports
  • 5/24/2025
Drone And K9 Unit Used To Locate Missing Juvenile In Bradley County
  • Breaking News
  • 5/24/2025
#7 Lady Vols Fall 5-2 in Game One Of Super Regionals
  • Sports
  • 5/24/2025
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 5/24/2025
Chattanooga FC Set To Host New England Revolution II Saturday
  • Sports
  • 5/23/2025
Breaking News
Drone And K9 Unit Used To Locate Missing Juvenile In Bradley County
  • 5/24/2025

The Bradley County Sheriff’s Office Drone Team responded on Saturday to Old Alabama Rd SW following a report of a missing juvenile. Initial responding deputies began a K9 track in the area ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 5/24/2025

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report. (If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com ) BENNETT,QUINTRICE ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 5/23/2025

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report. (If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com ) BALES,JUSTIN ... more

Breaking News
Powell Gets Suspended 10-Year Sentence In 2019 Langford Murder Case
  • 5/22/2025
Death Row Inmate Oscar Franklin Smith Is Executed By Lethal Injection
Death Row Inmate Oscar Franklin Smith Is Executed By Lethal Injection
  • 5/22/2025
Welfare Check Leads To Drug And Firearm Arrest In Bradley County
Welfare Check Leads To Drug And Firearm Arrest In Bradley County
  • 5/22/2025
Chattanooga Man With 22 Illegal Aliens In His Truck Gets 18-Month Sentence
  • 5/22/2025
Fleischmann Praises House Passage Of One Big Beautiful Bill Act
  • 5/22/2025
Opinion
Mayoral Cage Match: Round 3
  • 5/23/2025
Chief Judge - You're Not The Boss Of Me
  • 5/23/2025
Please Don't Destroy The Medical Arts Building
Please Don't Destroy The Medical Arts Building
  • 5/23/2025
Remembering Memorial Day
  • 5/23/2025
Stadium Onion
  • 5/23/2025
Sports
#7 Lady Vols Fall 5-2 in Game One Of Super Regionals
  • 5/24/2025
Lookouts Score Early And Hold On For 4-2 Win Over Trash Pandas
  • 5/24/2025
Lupton Memorial Invite Prompts Change Of Plans For England’s Kemp
Lupton Memorial Invite Prompts Change Of Plans For England’s Kemp
  • 5/23/2025
Dan Fleser: Roomies Did Their Part In Big Vol Win Over Texas
Dan Fleser: Roomies Did Their Part In Big Vol Win Over Texas
  • 5/23/2025
Randy Smith: Facebook Should Be Renamed "Fakebook"
Randy Smith: Facebook Should Be Renamed "Fakebook"
  • 5/23/2025
Happenings
St. Elmo Has Neighborhood Memorial Day Weekend Yard Sale
  • 5/23/2025
Profiles Of Valor: LTC William Swenson (USA)
Profiles Of Valor: LTC William Swenson (USA)
  • 5/23/2025
Bricks Of Honor Dedication Ceremony Is July 5
Bricks Of Honor Dedication Ceremony Is July 5
  • 5/23/2025
McKamey Animal Center Hosts Paw Palooza June 7
McKamey Animal Center Hosts Paw Palooza June 7
  • 5/23/2025
Todd Morgan Speaks At Friends Of Hixson Meeting
Todd Morgan Speaks At Friends Of Hixson Meeting
  • 5/23/2025
Entertainment
TVFCU Riverfront Nights Launches May 31 At Ross's Landing
  • 5/23/2025
Share America Foundation Awards 2025 Pearl And Floyd Franks Scholarship To Lilly Anne Svrlinga
Share America Foundation Awards 2025 Pearl And Floyd Franks Scholarship To Lilly Anne Svrlinga
  • 5/23/2025
3 Sisters Festival 2025 Lineup Announced For Oct. 3-4
3 Sisters Festival 2025 Lineup Announced For Oct. 3-4
  • 5/21/2025
See Shakespeare's Twelfth Night At CTC June 6-22
See Shakespeare's Twelfth Night At CTC June 6-22
  • 5/21/2025
New Support Announced For Local Music Performers, Educators Ahead Of Make Music Day Chattanooga
  • 5/21/2025
Opinion
Mayoral Cage Match: Round 3
  • 5/23/2025
Chief Judge - You're Not The Boss Of Me
  • 5/23/2025
Please Don't Destroy The Medical Arts Building
Please Don't Destroy The Medical Arts Building
  • 5/23/2025
Dining
Five Star Breaktime Solutions Acquires Key Operations From Premium Solutions
  • 5/19/2025
North Georgia BBQ Team Garners 3rd Place In High On The Hog BBQ Contest
North Georgia BBQ Team Garners 3rd Place In High On The Hog BBQ Contest
  • 5/18/2025
VTX Club On Georgia Avenue Features Indoor Golf Simulators; White Duck Taco Has McCallie Avenue Spot
  • 5/16/2025
Business
Food City On Lee Highway Opens Wednesday
  • 5/23/2025
Office Of Community Health and CWS-US Celebrate 1st Tech Cohort Graduation For High-Risk Youth
  • 5/22/2025
Kevin Michael Named Site Vice President For Sequoyah Nuclear Plant
Kevin Michael Named Site Vice President For Sequoyah Nuclear Plant
  • 5/22/2025
Real Estate
Habitat Of Greater Chattanooga's Women Build Brunch Breaks Event Fundraising Record At Over $140,000
Habitat Of Greater Chattanooga's Women Build Brunch Breaks Event Fundraising Record At Over $140,000
  • 5/22/2025
Ellis Gardner: Director Spotlight - Robert Baker
Ellis Gardner: Director Spotlight - Robert Baker
  • 5/22/2025
Habitat For Humanity Hires New Construction Director
Habitat For Humanity Hires New Construction Director
  • 5/21/2025
Student Scene
Lee Data Analytics Students Complete 4 Major Projects
Lee Data Analytics Students Complete 4 Major Projects
  • 5/22/2025
7 Graduate From CSCC HVAC Bootcamp
7 Graduate From CSCC HVAC Bootcamp
  • 5/22/2025
Walker Receives Lee University Excellence In Teaching Award
Walker Receives Lee University Excellence In Teaching Award
  • 5/22/2025
Living Well
Free Summer Meals For Kids Available From YMCA Start Tuesday
Free Summer Meals For Kids Available From YMCA Start Tuesday
  • 5/23/2025
Signal Mountain Police Department Blood Drive Is May 28
Signal Mountain Police Department Blood Drive Is May 28
  • 5/22/2025
73-Year-Old Walking 50 States To Inspire Seniors Visiting Chattanooga-Area Morning Pointe Communities
73-Year-Old Walking 50 States To Inspire Seniors Visiting Chattanooga-Area Morning Pointe Communities
  • 5/22/2025
Memories
AUDIO: Jack Lupton Discusses Downtown Future
  • 5/19/2025
Torchlight Tour Of Chattanooga National Cemetery Offered On Memorial Day
  • 5/19/2025
Elizabeth Parham Robnett, 1919 – 2023, To Be Honored June 8
Elizabeth Parham Robnett, 1919 – 2023, To Be Honored June 8
  • 5/15/2025
Outdoors
New Sustainable Learning Alliance Holds Public Forum
  • 5/23/2025
Volunteers Needed For National Trails Day, June 7
  • 5/23/2025
TWRA Stocks 10,000 Walleye At Flood-Damaged Pigeon River
  • 5/22/2025
Travel
John Shearer: Visiting Charlotte And Attending The PGA Championship
John Shearer: Visiting Charlotte And Attending The PGA Championship
  • 5/23/2025
Flat Top Mountain Farm Hosts 2025 Lavender Festival With Bluegrass, U-Pick Fields And Local Goods
Flat Top Mountain Farm Hosts 2025 Lavender Festival With Bluegrass, U-Pick Fields And Local Goods
  • 5/23/2025
McLemore Resort’s Hotel Recognized As Best New Build For Curio Collection
McLemore Resort’s Hotel Recognized As Best New Build For Curio Collection
  • 5/13/2025
Church
Bob Tamasy: Much-Deserved Observance For America's Fallen
Bob Tamasy: Much-Deserved Observance For America's Fallen
  • 5/23/2025
Marion Campbell Speaks At Scenic City Women's Network June 26
Marion Campbell Speaks At Scenic City Women's Network June 26
  • 5/23/2025
Union Gospel Mission Hires New Program Director Wayne Hammel
Union Gospel Mission Hires New Program Director Wayne Hammel
  • 5/22/2025
Obituaries
Billy Wayne Smith
Billy Wayne Smith
  • 5/24/2025
Robert Edward Lee, Jr.
Robert Edward Lee, Jr.
  • 5/23/2025
Jeffrey “Pete” Lamb
Jeffrey “Pete” Lamb
  • 5/23/2025
Government
Sheriff Austin Garrett Encourages Safety Over Memorial Day Weekend
Sheriff Austin Garrett Encourages Safety Over Memorial Day Weekend
  • 5/23/2025
Upcoming Special Event Road Closures
  • 5/23/2025
Man Arrested For Domestic Assault - And Other East Ridge Police Calls
  • 5/23/2025