Man Arrested After Road Rage Shooting In Dalton

The Dalton Police Department arrested Alfredo Herrera, Jr., 22, of Old Grade Road in Dalton on Friday after a road rage shooting in downtown Dalton.

Investigators say Herrera fired multiple rounds from his vehicle after a dispute with another driver. Nobody was injured in the incident.

The incident happened at approximately 3 p.m. on East Morris Street near the railroad tracks. Police say that Herrera had just left the Crescent City Tavern driving his Ford Mustang when he began to lay drag spinning his tires and performing a burnout on Depot Street. At the same time, a man was in a pickup truck with his wife and told police that their vehicle was either hit by rocks that were kicked up by the Mustang during the burnout or possibly hit by the Mustang itself.

When the driver of the pickup got out of his car to speak to Herrera, he told police that Herrera pulled out a handgun and started to rack the slide as if chambering a round. The victim told police that he got back into his truck, and Herrera fired several shots.

Police later recovered four shell casings at the scene. The victim was unsure if Herrera fired shots at their vehicle or into the air. Nobody was injured. Herrera then drove away from the scene towards Glenwood Avenue where he was stopped by the traffic light.

The victims were already on the phone with 911, and fortunately a Dalton Police officer was nearby on Morris Street. The patrol officer was able to intercept and pull Herrera over while he was stuck at the light. He was taken into custody without further incident.

Herrera is charged with two counts of aggravated assault and one count of discharging a firearm within the city limits.