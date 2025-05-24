Latest Headlines

Drone And K9 Unit Used To Locate Missing Juvenile In Bradley County

  • Saturday, May 24, 2025

The Bradley County Sheriff’s Office Drone Team responded on Saturday to Old Alabama Rd SW following a report of a missing juvenile.

Initial responding deputies began a K9 track in the area between Old Alabama Rd SW and Candies Creek Rd SW. Drone team members were called to the scene to assist with the search and received additional location information from the juvenile’s family to help guide the effort.

An area of interest was identified from the air, and a coordinated effort between the drone team and the K9 unit on the ground led to the successful location and recovery of the juvenile, who was found safe and unharmed.

The Bradley County Sheriff’s Office remains committed to utilizing advanced technology and strong teamwork to ensure the safety of our community.

Latest Headlines
Lookouts Score Early And Hold On For 4-2 Win Over Trash Pandas
  • Sports
  • 5/24/2025
Logan Smith Takes Top State Honors In Pole Vault
Logan Smith Takes Top State Honors In Pole Vault
  • Prep Sports
  • 5/24/2025
Drone And K9 Unit Used To Locate Missing Juvenile In Bradley County
  • Breaking News
  • 5/24/2025
#7 Lady Vols Fall 5-2 in Game One Of Super Regionals
  • Sports
  • 5/24/2025
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 5/24/2025
Chattanooga FC Set To Host New England Revolution II Saturday
  • Sports
  • 5/23/2025
Breaking News
Drone And K9 Unit Used To Locate Missing Juvenile In Bradley County
  • 5/24/2025

The Bradley County Sheriff’s Office Drone Team responded on Saturday to Old Alabama Rd SW following a report of a missing juvenile. Initial responding deputies began a K9 track in the area ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 5/24/2025

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report. (If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com ) BENNETT,QUINTRICE ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 5/23/2025

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report. (If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com ) BALES,JUSTIN ... more

Breaking News
Powell Gets Suspended 10-Year Sentence In 2019 Langford Murder Case
  • 5/22/2025
Death Row Inmate Oscar Franklin Smith Is Executed By Lethal Injection
Death Row Inmate Oscar Franklin Smith Is Executed By Lethal Injection
  • 5/22/2025
Welfare Check Leads To Drug And Firearm Arrest In Bradley County
Welfare Check Leads To Drug And Firearm Arrest In Bradley County
  • 5/22/2025
Chattanooga Man With 22 Illegal Aliens In His Truck Gets 18-Month Sentence
  • 5/22/2025
Fleischmann Praises House Passage Of One Big Beautiful Bill Act
  • 5/22/2025
Opinion
Mayoral Cage Match: Round 3
  • 5/23/2025
Chief Judge - You're Not The Boss Of Me
  • 5/23/2025
Please Don't Destroy The Medical Arts Building
Please Don't Destroy The Medical Arts Building
  • 5/23/2025
Remembering Memorial Day
  • 5/23/2025
Stadium Onion
  • 5/23/2025
Sports
#7 Lady Vols Fall 5-2 in Game One Of Super Regionals
  • 5/24/2025
Lookouts Score Early And Hold On For 4-2 Win Over Trash Pandas
  • 5/24/2025
Lupton Memorial Invite Prompts Change Of Plans For England’s Kemp
Lupton Memorial Invite Prompts Change Of Plans For England’s Kemp
  • 5/23/2025
Dan Fleser: Roomies Did Their Part In Big Vol Win Over Texas
Dan Fleser: Roomies Did Their Part In Big Vol Win Over Texas
  • 5/23/2025
Randy Smith: Facebook Should Be Renamed "Fakebook"
Randy Smith: Facebook Should Be Renamed "Fakebook"
  • 5/23/2025
Happenings
St. Elmo Has Neighborhood Memorial Day Weekend Yard Sale
  • 5/23/2025
Profiles Of Valor: LTC William Swenson (USA)
Profiles Of Valor: LTC William Swenson (USA)
  • 5/23/2025
Bricks Of Honor Dedication Ceremony Is July 5
Bricks Of Honor Dedication Ceremony Is July 5
  • 5/23/2025
McKamey Animal Center Hosts Paw Palooza June 7
McKamey Animal Center Hosts Paw Palooza June 7
  • 5/23/2025
Todd Morgan Speaks At Friends Of Hixson Meeting
Todd Morgan Speaks At Friends Of Hixson Meeting
  • 5/23/2025
Entertainment
TVFCU Riverfront Nights Launches May 31 At Ross's Landing
  • 5/23/2025
Share America Foundation Awards 2025 Pearl And Floyd Franks Scholarship To Lilly Anne Svrlinga
Share America Foundation Awards 2025 Pearl And Floyd Franks Scholarship To Lilly Anne Svrlinga
  • 5/23/2025
3 Sisters Festival 2025 Lineup Announced For Oct. 3-4
3 Sisters Festival 2025 Lineup Announced For Oct. 3-4
  • 5/21/2025
See Shakespeare's Twelfth Night At CTC June 6-22
See Shakespeare's Twelfth Night At CTC June 6-22
  • 5/21/2025
New Support Announced For Local Music Performers, Educators Ahead Of Make Music Day Chattanooga
  • 5/21/2025
Opinion
Mayoral Cage Match: Round 3
  • 5/23/2025
Chief Judge - You're Not The Boss Of Me
  • 5/23/2025
Please Don't Destroy The Medical Arts Building
Please Don't Destroy The Medical Arts Building
  • 5/23/2025
Dining
Five Star Breaktime Solutions Acquires Key Operations From Premium Solutions
  • 5/19/2025
North Georgia BBQ Team Garners 3rd Place In High On The Hog BBQ Contest
North Georgia BBQ Team Garners 3rd Place In High On The Hog BBQ Contest
  • 5/18/2025
VTX Club On Georgia Avenue Features Indoor Golf Simulators; White Duck Taco Has McCallie Avenue Spot
  • 5/16/2025
Business
Food City On Lee Highway Opens Wednesday
  • 5/23/2025
Office Of Community Health and CWS-US Celebrate 1st Tech Cohort Graduation For High-Risk Youth
  • 5/22/2025
Kevin Michael Named Site Vice President For Sequoyah Nuclear Plant
Kevin Michael Named Site Vice President For Sequoyah Nuclear Plant
  • 5/22/2025
Real Estate
Habitat Of Greater Chattanooga's Women Build Brunch Breaks Event Fundraising Record At Over $140,000
Habitat Of Greater Chattanooga's Women Build Brunch Breaks Event Fundraising Record At Over $140,000
  • 5/22/2025
Ellis Gardner: Director Spotlight - Robert Baker
Ellis Gardner: Director Spotlight - Robert Baker
  • 5/22/2025
Habitat For Humanity Hires New Construction Director
Habitat For Humanity Hires New Construction Director
  • 5/21/2025
Student Scene
Lee Data Analytics Students Complete 4 Major Projects
Lee Data Analytics Students Complete 4 Major Projects
  • 5/22/2025
7 Graduate From CSCC HVAC Bootcamp
7 Graduate From CSCC HVAC Bootcamp
  • 5/22/2025
Walker Receives Lee University Excellence In Teaching Award
Walker Receives Lee University Excellence In Teaching Award
  • 5/22/2025
Living Well
Free Summer Meals For Kids Available From YMCA Start Tuesday
Free Summer Meals For Kids Available From YMCA Start Tuesday
  • 5/23/2025
Signal Mountain Police Department Blood Drive Is May 28
Signal Mountain Police Department Blood Drive Is May 28
  • 5/22/2025
73-Year-Old Walking 50 States To Inspire Seniors Visiting Chattanooga-Area Morning Pointe Communities
73-Year-Old Walking 50 States To Inspire Seniors Visiting Chattanooga-Area Morning Pointe Communities
  • 5/22/2025
Memories
AUDIO: Jack Lupton Discusses Downtown Future
  • 5/19/2025
Torchlight Tour Of Chattanooga National Cemetery Offered On Memorial Day
  • 5/19/2025
Elizabeth Parham Robnett, 1919 – 2023, To Be Honored June 8
Elizabeth Parham Robnett, 1919 – 2023, To Be Honored June 8
  • 5/15/2025
Outdoors
New Sustainable Learning Alliance Holds Public Forum
  • 5/23/2025
Volunteers Needed For National Trails Day, June 7
  • 5/23/2025
TWRA Stocks 10,000 Walleye At Flood-Damaged Pigeon River
  • 5/22/2025
Travel
John Shearer: Visiting Charlotte And Attending The PGA Championship
John Shearer: Visiting Charlotte And Attending The PGA Championship
  • 5/23/2025
Flat Top Mountain Farm Hosts 2025 Lavender Festival With Bluegrass, U-Pick Fields And Local Goods
Flat Top Mountain Farm Hosts 2025 Lavender Festival With Bluegrass, U-Pick Fields And Local Goods
  • 5/23/2025
McLemore Resort’s Hotel Recognized As Best New Build For Curio Collection
McLemore Resort’s Hotel Recognized As Best New Build For Curio Collection
  • 5/13/2025
Church
Bob Tamasy: Much-Deserved Observance For America's Fallen
Bob Tamasy: Much-Deserved Observance For America's Fallen
  • 5/23/2025
Marion Campbell Speaks At Scenic City Women's Network June 26
Marion Campbell Speaks At Scenic City Women's Network June 26
  • 5/23/2025
Union Gospel Mission Hires New Program Director Wayne Hammel
Union Gospel Mission Hires New Program Director Wayne Hammel
  • 5/22/2025
Obituaries
Billy Wayne Smith
Billy Wayne Smith
  • 5/24/2025
Robert Edward Lee, Jr.
Robert Edward Lee, Jr.
  • 5/23/2025
Jeffrey “Pete” Lamb
Jeffrey “Pete” Lamb
  • 5/23/2025
Government
Sheriff Austin Garrett Encourages Safety Over Memorial Day Weekend
Sheriff Austin Garrett Encourages Safety Over Memorial Day Weekend
  • 5/23/2025
Upcoming Special Event Road Closures
  • 5/23/2025
Man Arrested For Domestic Assault - And Other East Ridge Police Calls
  • 5/23/2025