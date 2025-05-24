Drone And K9 Unit Used To Locate Missing Juvenile In Bradley County

The Bradley County Sheriff’s Office Drone Team responded on Saturday to Old Alabama Rd SW following a report of a missing juvenile.

Initial responding deputies began a K9 track in the area between Old Alabama Rd SW and Candies Creek Rd SW. Drone team members were called to the scene to assist with the search and received additional location information from the juvenile’s family to help guide the effort.

An area of interest was identified from the air, and a coordinated effort between the drone team and the K9 unit on the ground led to the successful location and recovery of the juvenile, who was found safe and unharmed.

The Bradley County Sheriff’s Office remains committed to utilizing advanced technology and strong teamwork to ensure the safety of our community.