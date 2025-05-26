Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)
ARMOUR,WILLIE DAVID
2707 N CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
47 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
BEARDSLEY,RUTH CARRINGTON
2404 IVY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest:
41 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
BONDS,NORMAN WILLIAM
9658 MULBERRY GAP WAY COLLEGDALE, 37363
Age at Arrest:
70 years old
Arresting Agency:
Collegedale PD
Charges:
CLARK,ERIC SAWYER
111 GROSS DR TRENTON, 30752
Age at Arrest:
26 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
FUGITIVE (DADE COUNTY GA)
DAWKINS,KEVIN MICHAEL
43 TRADEY RD TEREN, 37502
Age at Arrest:
53 years old
Arresting Agency:
Tenn Hwy Patrol
Charges:
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
DEMARCO BROSTEK,DONNA LEE
3401 CAMPBELL ST APT 601 CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
59 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DOUGLAS,COURTNEY LEE
7324 SHALLOWFORD CHATTANOOGA, 37343
Age at Arrest:
37 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DURHAM,ELIZABETH DONIELLE
833 SLUDER LN SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest:
42 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
FAILURE TO APPEAR
DURHAM,ELIZABETH DONIELLE
833 SLUDER LN SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest:
42 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
FAILURE TO APPEAR
DURHAM,ELIZABETH DONIELLE
833 SLUDER LN SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest:
42 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
FAILURE TO APPEAR
FAIRBANKS,ADRIANA DANIELLE
3318 MARTIN RD APT B RED BANK, 37415
Age at Arrest:
43 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
FORTUNE,GREGORY D
727 E.
11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest:
41 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
ASSAULT
GOODEN,REGINA JEWELL
1203 EPSON ST CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
61 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
GRANT,TRISTAN JEREMIAH
SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest:
23 years old
Arresting Agency:
Tenn Hwy Patrol
Charges:
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE (MARIJUANA)
HAYKAL,AVERY SHAWN
900 MOUTAIN CREEK RD CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest:
24 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
HENLEY,JUSTIN LINEAR
10 FOUNTAIN CIRCLE #B CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest:
36 years old
Arresting Agency:
Tenn Hwy Patrol
Charges:
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
SPEEDING
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
HORTON,MAURISA TAMICE
1401 E 47TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest:
33 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
JACKSON,JADA MARIE
2033 EMMA KATE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
20 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
VOP THEFT OF PROPERTY-OVER 10000 (AUTO)
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
FALSE REPORTS
JAMES,JAYLA
2402 E 14TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest:
18 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
HARASSMENT
JEFFERSON,JERMAINE
1521 HICKORY VALLEY RD, APT 825 CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
39 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
JOHNSON,MICHAEL
6601 RIGGERS DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
61 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
JONES,JASON ANTHONY
5307 HIGHWAY 58 CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest:
21 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
LAFFERTY,DARIN L
134 FOX FARM TRL SE CLEVELAND, 37323
Age at Arrest:
49 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
LOPEZ VELAZQUEZ,JOSE
931 BELVOIR HILLS CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
35 years old
Arresting Agency:
East Ridge
Charges:
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
MALLORY,DAVID EUGENE
339 ROSS HOLLOW RD RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest:
66 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
MCCAIN,LAMAR ANTONIO
727 EAST 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest:
54 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
MIKES,CHRISTOPHER DEMARIOUS
801 N MOORE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest:
22 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
CHILD NEGLECT
MIKES,CHRISTOPHER DEMARIOUS
801 N MOORE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest:
22 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
CHILD NEGLECT
NEWT,EMILY KRISTIN
1305 LOVELADY RD SODDY DAISY, 37373
Age at Arrest:
34 years old
Arresting Agency:
Soddy Daisy PD
Charges:
RESISTING ARREST
POSS OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
REEVES,HOLLY TAYLOR
CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest:
29 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
EVADING ARREST
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
REFFITT,SAMUEL JACOB
2404 IVY STREET CHATTNOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest:
43 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
RICHARDSON,STACEY LYNN
1218 OLD THATCHER RD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest:
45 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
RITA,ANDREW AUKAKE
9311 BILL REED RD OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest:
39 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
FUGITIVE (CATOOSA COUNTY GA)
ROBINSON,DAWN RENEE
8025 MAHAN GAP ROAD OOTLEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest:
49 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
SEMON,KALEB CARTER
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37401
Age at Arrest:
26 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
SHORTER,PATRICIA TTORA
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest:
61 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
SHORTER,PATRICIA TTORA
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest:
61 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
SMITH,CARMESHA LASHA
524 SIMS DR RED BANK, 37415
Age at Arrest:
27 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
SMITH,KAIDEN HAVIK
104 S STOVALL ST FORT OGLETHORPE, 307423838
Age at Arrest:
19 years old
Arresting Agency:
East Ridge
Charges:
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
TATE,BRANDON JASHUON
2421 Northbrier Cir Chattanooga, 37406
Age at Arrest:
22 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
TAYLOR,JACQUELINE
3600 Saluda St Chattanooga, 37406
Age at Arrest:
22 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
TRAMBLE,KEVONA DENISE
1808 S WILLOW CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
19 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
HARASSMENT
UNDERWOOD,DEMETRIUS LEBRON
8406 BRANDERMILL LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
43 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
Here are the mug shots:
|ADAMS, JOHN QUINCY
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 01/13/1980
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/25/2025
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
|
|ARMOUR, WILLIE DAVID
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 03/24/1978
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/25/2025
Charge(s):
|
|BEARDSLEY, RUTH CARRINGTON
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 10/03/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/25/2025
Charge(s):
|
|BLANKS, JAMES TORRIANO
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 04/17/1978
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/25/2025
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAUL
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH
|
|BONDS, NORMAN WILLIAM
Age at Arrest: 70
Date of Birth: 10/21/1954
Arresting Agency: Collegedale PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/25/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|BOWMAN, JAMES ROBERT
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 11/21/1973
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/25/2025
Charge(s):
- BURGLARY
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- INITIATING MANUFACTURE OF METHAMPHETAMINE
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|BROWN, NINO LORENZO
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 02/06/2003
Arresting Agency: Red Bank PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/25/2025
Charge(s):
- FTA SPEEDING 55 MPH IN A 40 MPH ZONE
- FTA FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|
|CLARK, ERIC SAWYER
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 02/13/1999
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/25/2025
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (DADE COUNTY GA)
|
|COSBY, DAVID LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 08/09/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/25/2025
Charge(s):
- ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER
|
|DEMARCO BROSTEK, DONNA LEE
Age at Arrest: 59
Date of Birth: 06/07/1965
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/25/2025
Charge(s):
|
|DOUGLAS, COURTNEY LEE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 05/06/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/25/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|DUBLE, ASHLEY NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 12/18/1996
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
Last Date of Arrest: 05/25/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
|
|DURHAM, ELIZABETH DONIELLE
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 11/26/1982
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/25/2025
Charge(s):
|
|FLETCHER, COURTYUS DEQAYNE
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 03/16/2006
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/25/2025
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY)
|
|FORTUNE, GREGORY D
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 10/02/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/25/2025
Charge(s):
|
|GOODEN, REGINA JEWELL
Age at Arrest: 61
Date of Birth: 02/09/1964
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/25/2025
Charge(s):
|
|GRANT, TRISTAN JEREMIAH
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 05/24/2002
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
Last Date of Arrest: 05/25/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE (MARIJUANA)
|
|HALFACRE, ERWIN TYRONE
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 07/23/1982
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/25/2025
Charge(s):
|
|HAYKAL, AVERY SHAWN
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 07/12/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/25/2025
Charge(s):
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
|
|HENLEY, JUSTIN LINEAR
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 08/02/1988
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
Last Date of Arrest: 05/25/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- SPEEDING
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
- DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
|
|JACKSON, JADA MARIE
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 12/31/2004
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/25/2025
Charge(s):
- VOP THEFT OF PROPERTY-OVER 10000 (AUTO)
- CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
- FALSE REPORTS
|
|JAMES, JAYLA
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 11/12/2006
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/25/2025
Charge(s):
|
|JOHNSON, MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 61
Date of Birth: 06/06/1963
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/25/2025
Charge(s):
|
|JONES, JASON ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 11/11/1997
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/25/2025
Charge(s):
|
|MALLORY, DAVID EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 66
Date of Birth: 02/12/1959
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/25/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|MCCAIN, LAMAR ANTONIO
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 11/07/1970
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/25/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|MCCARTER, JAMES STEVEN
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 09/12/1984
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 05/25/2025
Charge(s):
- EVADING ARREST
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
|
|MCCLAIN, PHILLIP DAVID
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 06/03/1995
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
Last Date of Arrest: 05/25/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- RECKLESS DRIVING
- POSS.HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
- IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
|
|MIKES, CHRISTOPHER DEMARIOUS
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 11/08/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/25/2025
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- CHILD NEGLECT
|
|MONTGOMERY, JALEESA DANIELLE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 04/30/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/25/2025
Charge(s):
|
|NEWT, EMILY KRISTIN
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 09/29/1990
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/25/2025
Charge(s):
- RESISTING ARREST
- POSS OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|PARKER, JERRY CHAD
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 09/04/1976
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/25/2025
Charge(s):
|
|PARKER, MELVIN BRAD
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 09/04/1976
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/25/2025
Charge(s):
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
- ASSAULT
- ASSAULT
|
|PEREZ-LOPEZ, CONCEPCION
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 12/08/2003
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/25/2025
Charge(s):
- SPEEDING
- DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
|
|REEVES, HOLLY TAYLOR
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 08/07/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/25/2025
Charge(s):
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
- EVADING ARREST
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|REFFITT, SAMUEL JACOB
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 08/07/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/25/2025
Charge(s):
|
|RICHARDSON, STACEY LYNN
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 09/13/1974
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/25/2025
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
|
|RITA, ANDREW AUKAKE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 09/17/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/25/2025
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (CATOOSA COUNTY GA)
|
|SEMON, KALEB CARTER
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 04/28/1999
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/25/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|
|SHORTER, PATRICIA TTORA
Age at Arrest: 61
Date of Birth: 08/12/1963
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/25/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
