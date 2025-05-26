Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Monday, May 26, 2025

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

ARMOUR,WILLIE DAVID
2707 N CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
47 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

BEARDSLEY,RUTH CARRINGTON
2404 IVY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest:
41 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

BONDS,NORMAN WILLIAM
9658 MULBERRY GAP WAY COLLEGDALE, 37363
Age at Arrest:
70 years old
Arresting Agency:
Collegedale PD
Charges:

CLARK,ERIC SAWYER
111 GROSS DR TRENTON, 30752
Age at Arrest:
26 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
FUGITIVE (DADE COUNTY GA)

DAWKINS,KEVIN MICHAEL
43 TRADEY RD TEREN, 37502
Age at Arrest:
53 years old
Arresting Agency:
Tenn Hwy Patrol
Charges:
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION

DEMARCO BROSTEK,DONNA LEE
3401 CAMPBELL ST APT 601 CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
59 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DOUGLAS,COURTNEY LEE
7324 SHALLOWFORD CHATTANOOGA, 37343
Age at Arrest:
37 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

DURHAM,ELIZABETH DONIELLE
833 SLUDER LN SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest:
42 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
FAILURE TO APPEAR

DURHAM,ELIZABETH DONIELLE
833 SLUDER LN SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest:
42 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
FAILURE TO APPEAR

DURHAM,ELIZABETH DONIELLE
833 SLUDER LN SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest:
42 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
FAILURE TO APPEAR

FAIRBANKS,ADRIANA DANIELLE
3318 MARTIN RD APT B RED BANK, 37415
Age at Arrest:
43 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

FORTUNE,GREGORY D
727 E.

11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest:
41 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
ASSAULT

GOODEN,REGINA JEWELL
1203 EPSON ST CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
61 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

GRANT,TRISTAN JEREMIAH
SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest:
23 years old
Arresting Agency:
Tenn Hwy Patrol
Charges:
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE (MARIJUANA)

HAYKAL,AVERY SHAWN
900 MOUTAIN CREEK RD CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest:
24 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

HENLEY,JUSTIN LINEAR
10 FOUNTAIN CIRCLE #B CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest:
36 years old
Arresting Agency:
Tenn Hwy Patrol
Charges:
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
SPEEDING
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

HORTON,MAURISA TAMICE
1401 E 47TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest:
33 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

JACKSON,JADA MARIE
2033 EMMA KATE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
20 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
VOP THEFT OF PROPERTY-OVER 10000 (AUTO)
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
FALSE REPORTS

JAMES,JAYLA
2402 E 14TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest:
18 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
HARASSMENT

JEFFERSON,JERMAINE
1521 HICKORY VALLEY RD, APT 825 CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
39 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

JOHNSON,MICHAEL
6601 RIGGERS DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
61 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

JONES,JASON ANTHONY
5307 HIGHWAY 58 CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest:
21 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

LAFFERTY,DARIN L
134 FOX FARM TRL SE CLEVELAND, 37323
Age at Arrest:
49 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

LOPEZ VELAZQUEZ,JOSE
931 BELVOIR HILLS CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
35 years old
Arresting Agency:
East Ridge
Charges:
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW

MALLORY,DAVID EUGENE
339 ROSS HOLLOW RD RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest:
66 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

MCCAIN,LAMAR ANTONIO
727 EAST 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest:
54 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:

MIKES,CHRISTOPHER DEMARIOUS
801 N MOORE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest:
22 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
CHILD NEGLECT

MIKES,CHRISTOPHER DEMARIOUS
801 N MOORE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest:
22 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
CHILD NEGLECT

NEWT,EMILY KRISTIN
1305 LOVELADY RD SODDY DAISY, 37373
Age at Arrest:
34 years old
Arresting Agency:
Soddy Daisy PD
Charges:
RESISTING ARREST
POSS OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

REEVES,HOLLY TAYLOR
CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest:
29 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
EVADING ARREST
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

REFFITT,SAMUEL JACOB
2404 IVY STREET CHATTNOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest:
43 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

RICHARDSON,STACEY LYNN
1218 OLD THATCHER RD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest:
45 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

RITA,ANDREW AUKAKE
9311 BILL REED RD OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest:
39 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
FUGITIVE (CATOOSA COUNTY GA)

ROBINSON,DAWN RENEE
8025 MAHAN GAP ROAD OOTLEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest:
49 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

SEMON,KALEB CARTER
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37401
Age at Arrest:
26 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

SHORTER,PATRICIA TTORA
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest:
61 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:

SHORTER,PATRICIA TTORA
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest:
61 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

SMITH,CARMESHA LASHA
524 SIMS DR RED BANK, 37415
Age at Arrest:
27 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

SMITH,KAIDEN HAVIK
104 S STOVALL ST FORT OGLETHORPE, 307423838
Age at Arrest:
19 years old
Arresting Agency:
East Ridge
Charges:
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

TATE,BRANDON JASHUON
2421 Northbrier Cir Chattanooga, 37406
Age at Arrest:
22 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

TAYLOR,JACQUELINE
3600 Saluda St Chattanooga, 37406
Age at Arrest:
22 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

TRAMBLE,KEVONA DENISE
1808 S WILLOW CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
19 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
HARASSMENT

UNDERWOOD,DEMETRIUS LEBRON
8406 BRANDERMILL LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
43 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

Here are the mug shots:

ADAMS, JOHN QUINCY
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 01/13/1980
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/25/2025
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
ARMOUR, WILLIE DAVID
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 03/24/1978
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/25/2025
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
BEARDSLEY, RUTH CARRINGTON
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 10/03/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/25/2025
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
BLANKS, JAMES TORRIANO
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 04/17/1978
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/25/2025
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAUL
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH
BONDS, NORMAN WILLIAM
Age at Arrest: 70
Date of Birth: 10/21/1954
Arresting Agency: Collegedale PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/25/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BOWMAN, JAMES ROBERT
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 11/21/1973
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/25/2025
Charge(s):
  • BURGLARY
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • INITIATING MANUFACTURE OF METHAMPHETAMINE
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
BROWN, NINO LORENZO
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 02/06/2003
Arresting Agency: Red Bank PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/25/2025
Charge(s):
  • FTA SPEEDING 55 MPH IN A 40 MPH ZONE
  • FTA FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
CLARK, ERIC SAWYER
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 02/13/1999
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/25/2025
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (DADE COUNTY GA)
COSBY, DAVID LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 08/09/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/25/2025
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER
DEMARCO BROSTEK, DONNA LEE
Age at Arrest: 59
Date of Birth: 06/07/1965
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/25/2025
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DOUGLAS, COURTNEY LEE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 05/06/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/25/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DUBLE, ASHLEY NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 12/18/1996
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

Last Date of Arrest: 05/25/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
DURHAM, ELIZABETH DONIELLE
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 11/26/1982
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/25/2025
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
FLETCHER, COURTYUS DEQAYNE
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 03/16/2006
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/25/2025
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY)
FORTUNE, GREGORY D
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 10/02/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/25/2025
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
GOODEN, REGINA JEWELL
Age at Arrest: 61
Date of Birth: 02/09/1964
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/25/2025
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
GRANT, TRISTAN JEREMIAH
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 05/24/2002
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

Last Date of Arrest: 05/25/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE (MARIJUANA)
HALFACRE, ERWIN TYRONE
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 07/23/1982
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/25/2025
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
HAYKAL, AVERY SHAWN
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 07/12/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/25/2025
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
HENLEY, JUSTIN LINEAR
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 08/02/1988
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

Last Date of Arrest: 05/25/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • SPEEDING
  • DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
  • DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
JACKSON, JADA MARIE
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 12/31/2004
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/25/2025
Charge(s):
  • VOP THEFT OF PROPERTY-OVER 10000 (AUTO)
  • CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
  • FALSE REPORTS
JAMES, JAYLA
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 11/12/2006
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/25/2025
Charge(s):
  • HARASSMENT
JOHNSON, MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 61
Date of Birth: 06/06/1963
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/25/2025
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
JONES, JASON ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 11/11/1997
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/25/2025
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
MALLORY, DAVID EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 66
Date of Birth: 02/12/1959
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/25/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
MCCAIN, LAMAR ANTONIO
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 11/07/1970
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/25/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MCCARTER, JAMES STEVEN
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 09/12/1984
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 05/25/2025
Charge(s):
  • EVADING ARREST
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
MCCLAIN, PHILLIP DAVID
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 06/03/1995
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

Last Date of Arrest: 05/25/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • RECKLESS DRIVING
  • POSS.HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
  • IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
MIKES, CHRISTOPHER DEMARIOUS
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 11/08/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/25/2025
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • CHILD NEGLECT
MONTGOMERY, JALEESA DANIELLE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 04/30/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/25/2025
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
NEWT, EMILY KRISTIN
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 09/29/1990
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/25/2025
Charge(s):
  • RESISTING ARREST
  • POSS OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
PARKER, JERRY CHAD
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 09/04/1976
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/25/2025
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
  • ASSAULT
PARKER, MELVIN BRAD
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 09/04/1976
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/25/2025
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
  • ASSAULT
  • ASSAULT
PEREZ-LOPEZ, CONCEPCION
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 12/08/2003
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/25/2025
Charge(s):
  • SPEEDING
  • DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
REEVES, HOLLY TAYLOR
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 08/07/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/25/2025
Charge(s):
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
  • EVADING ARREST
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
REFFITT, SAMUEL JACOB
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 08/07/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/25/2025
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
RICHARDSON, STACEY LYNN
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 09/13/1974
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/25/2025
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
RITA, ANDREW AUKAKE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 09/17/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/25/2025
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (CATOOSA COUNTY GA)
SEMON, KALEB CARTER
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 04/28/1999
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/25/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
SHORTER, PATRICIA TTORA
Age at Arrest: 61
Date of Birth: 08/12/1963
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/25/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
