Services Are Wednesday For Bradley Central Student Who Died In Car Wreck

Brodie King, 16, died on Saturday from injuries he sustained in a single car accident that occurred on Monday, May 19. The accident happened southbound on New Murrarytown Road, when his car hit a tree.

Brodie was a student at Bradley Central High where he was on the football team and was set to graduate in 2027. He was a huge UT Vols fan.

His obituary says, "Brodie King's strength, spirit, and the love he shared with those around him will never be forgotten. He had a way of making people feel seen, valued, and appreciated. Brodie was a bright light in the lives of his family, friends, and teammates-kind, full of life, and always ready to make someone smile.

"He was dependable, hardworking, and full of promise. But more than that, Brodie was genuinely good-the kind of person who would go out of his way to help someone without being asked, who made you laugh when you needed it most, and who never let the weight of the world dull his spirit."

Services will be Wednesday at Companion Ridge Sanctuary of Companion Funeral Home.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help with medical costs and funeral expenses.