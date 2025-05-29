Latest Headlines

Chattanooga Man Pleads Guilty To Attempted Sexual Contact With 14-Year-Old In Georgia

  • Thursday, May 29, 2025
Brandon James McGarvey-Rogers of Chattanooga, admitted to attempting to make sexual contact with a 14-year-old Georgia child and pled guilty Wednesday without a recommendation from the State of Georgia in Catoosa County Superior Court. 

Judge Brian House imposed a stiff sentence of 20 years, with seven years to be served in the Georgia Department of Corrections, followed by the remainder on probation under strict sex offender conditions.

The case began when McGarvey-Rogers used Snapchat to send sexually explicit images and messages to the child, and with the child stating that the child was only 14 years old.
After the child told the McGarvey-Rogers that the child was a minor and sent memes saying the child was minor, McGarvey-Rogers sent messages of sexually explicit nature to the child and sent a picture of the his private parts to the child.

The child courageously came forward to the Ringgold Police Department, who worked tirelessly with the East Ridge Police Department to locate McGarvey-Rogers. An investigation led to McGarvey-Rogers’s identification and recorded confession, during which he admitted to knowing the victim’s age, asking the child for sex, and sending the child a photo of private parts.

District Attorney Clayton M. Fuller prosecuted the case and he was assisted by Victim Advocate Shelby Armstrong, Administrative Assistant Jennifer Jackson, and Chief Investigator Christy Smith. 

DA Fuller said, “Parents need to know that when you give a child a phone, you don’t give the child access to the world, you give the world access to your child. Evil does exist and it is coming into our homes to steal innocence. I’m proud to stand in the gap with our law enforcement partners to protect Catoosa’s kids. Ringgold Police Department and the East Ridge Police Department did an incredible job on this case.

“And to every predator sitting in Tennessee thinking about coming to Georgia, here’s your warning: it’s best for Tennessee Trash to stay on your side of the state line. Don't come to Georgia creeping on our kids and ask for probation. If you harm our children—you’re going to prison. We don’t negotiate with predators.”
