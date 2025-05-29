Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

ALLEN,CAMERON MARIE

4517 ST.ELMO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37409

Age at Arrest:

35 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



ALVEREZ CRUZ,LISANDRO

4011 OAKLAND TER CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest:

29 years old

Arresting Agency:

Red Bank PD

Charges:

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

FALSE IMPRISONMENT



BOSTIC,DAVID ELIJAH

410 S SAINT MARKS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest:

32 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



BREDWELL,SHANE MICHAEL

5143 CREEKS BEND CIRCLE CLEVELAND, 37312

Age at Arrest:

30 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



BROWN,ROBERT JEFFREY

2108 STANDARD DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest:

57 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT



BROWN,TORI LABRON

2511 UNION AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest:

44 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



BUTTNER,KENNETH TYLER

8413 DUNHILL LN HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest:

30 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

THEFT OF PROPERTY



CANDIDO MANCIO,CARLOS JUAN

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest:

33 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION



CARTER,LASHON MARIE

3614 LOCKSLEY CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest:

38 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

ASSAULT



CLARK,CHRISTOPHER

1701 EAST 14TH CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest:

33 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

FAILURE TO APPEAR

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT



ELDRIDGE,CHARLES ALLAN

308 HARRIS RD TRENTON, 30752

Age at Arrest:

36 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)



EVANS,JIMMY SHAWN

475 MELD DIXON LN JASPER, 37347

Age at Arrest:

46 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

FAILURE TO APPEAR



GOMEZ CHAVEZ,PEDRO

4742 NORCROSS RD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest:

22 years old

Arresting Agency:

Red Bank PD

Charges:

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



GOSNELL,DALE ANTHONY

193 COUNTY ROAD 294 BRYANT, 35958

Age at Arrest:

22 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:



HUDSON,MATTHEW LOGAN

118 COBBLETON DR RINCON, 31326

Age at Arrest:

33 years old

Arresting Agency:

East Ridge

Charges:

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



HUDSON,VICTORIA DOMINIQUE

1117 ORANGEWOOD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest:

36 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT



JAMES,JOHN STEVEN

2601 ROSS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37362

Age at Arrest:

65 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:



JONES,OSCAR LEE

1422 GREENWOOD ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest:

42 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:



MCKENZIE,CEDRIC STEPHAN

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest:

32 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY VOP

THEFT OF PROPERTY

TAMPERING WITH MONITORING DEVICE

VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE

VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE

VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE

VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY

VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE



MYNATT,DERICK CHRISTOPHER

10280 DAYTON PK SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest:

19 years old

Arresting Agency:

Soddy Daisy PD

Charges:

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

FALSE IMPRISONMENT

INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS



NGUYEN,TAM THANH

2828 SAINT LAWRENCE RD CHATTANOOGA, 374215026

Age at Arrest:

51 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

ESCAPE

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)



PASCUAL-MATEO,TOMAS ROMAIN

1905 KELLY ST CHATTANOOGA,

Age at Arrest:

20 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



POE,PEYTON LEBRON

107 MOUNTAIN RD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest:

25 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

THEFT OF PROPERTY

THEFT OF PROPERTY

EVADING ARREST



POE,PEYTON LEBRON

107 MOUNTAIN RD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest:

25 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

FAILURE TO APPEAR



POWELL,JEFFERY LEBRON

2018 E 3RD ST CHATTANOOGA, 37917

Age at Arrest:

63 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



RAMIREZ BERNARDO,ABNER ISAM

2515 E 5TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest:

23 years old

Arresting Agency:

Tenn Hwy Patrol

Charges:

SPEEDING 77/55

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



RAMOS SIMON,ELDER DONAI

2302 E 14TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest:

25 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

VIOLATION OF IGNITION INTERLOCK DEVICES



SANDOVAL,ALONDRA NOELIA

1718 FOUST ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest:

24 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



SMITH,ANTHONY DAVID

2525 IGOU FERRY RD SODDY DAISY, 373799001

Age at Arrest:

42 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

IGNITION INTERLOCK VIOLATION



VASQUEZ GARCIA,MAIRO RANDOLFO

2403 KIRBY AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest:

52 years old

Arresting Agency:

Tenn Hwy Patrol

Charges:

SPEEDING IN WORK ZONE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



WEST,BRIAN KEITH

5407 ST ELMO AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37409

Age at Arrest:

57 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



WILSON,LARRY MARSHAL

218 SHAMROCK DR RINGGOLD, 30736

Age at Arrest:

55 years old

Arresting Agency:

East Ridge

Charges:

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

