Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Thursday, May 29, 2025

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

ALLEN,CAMERON MARIE
4517 ST.ELMO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37409
Age at Arrest:
35 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

ALVEREZ CRUZ,LISANDRO
4011 OAKLAND TER CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest:
29 years old
Arresting Agency:
Red Bank PD
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
FALSE IMPRISONMENT

BOSTIC,DAVID ELIJAH
410 S SAINT MARKS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest:
32 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

BREDWELL,SHANE MICHAEL
5143 CREEKS BEND CIRCLE CLEVELAND, 37312
Age at Arrest:
30 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

BROWN,ROBERT JEFFREY
2108 STANDARD DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest:
57 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

BROWN,TORI LABRON
2511 UNION AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest:
44 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

BUTTNER,KENNETH TYLER
8413 DUNHILL LN HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest:
30 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY

CANDIDO MANCIO,CARLOS JUAN
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest:
33 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION

CARTER,LASHON MARIE
3614 LOCKSLEY CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest:
38 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
ASSAULT

CLARK,CHRISTOPHER
1701 EAST 14TH CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest:
33 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
FAILURE TO APPEAR
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

ELDRIDGE,CHARLES ALLAN
308 HARRIS RD TRENTON, 30752
Age at Arrest:
36 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

EVANS,JIMMY SHAWN
475 MELD DIXON LN JASPER, 37347
Age at Arrest:
46 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
FAILURE TO APPEAR

GOMEZ CHAVEZ,PEDRO
4742 NORCROSS RD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest:
22 years old
Arresting Agency:
Red Bank PD
Charges:
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

GOSNELL,DALE ANTHONY
193 COUNTY ROAD 294 BRYANT, 35958
Age at Arrest:
22 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:

HUDSON,MATTHEW LOGAN
118 COBBLETON DR RINCON, 31326
Age at Arrest:
33 years old
Arresting Agency:
East Ridge
Charges:
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

HUDSON,VICTORIA DOMINIQUE
1117 ORANGEWOOD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest:
36 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

JAMES,JOHN STEVEN
2601 ROSS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37362
Age at Arrest:
65 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:

JONES,OSCAR LEE
1422 GREENWOOD ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest:
42 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:

MCKENZIE,CEDRIC STEPHAN
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
32 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY VOP
THEFT OF PROPERTY
TAMPERING WITH MONITORING DEVICE
VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE
VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE
VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE
VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE

MYNATT,DERICK CHRISTOPHER
10280 DAYTON PK SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest:
19 years old
Arresting Agency:
Soddy Daisy PD
Charges:
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
FALSE IMPRISONMENT
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS

NGUYEN,TAM THANH
2828 SAINT LAWRENCE RD CHATTANOOGA, 374215026
Age at Arrest:
51 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
ESCAPE
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)

PASCUAL-MATEO,TOMAS ROMAIN
1905 KELLY ST CHATTANOOGA,
Age at Arrest:
20 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

POE,PEYTON LEBRON
107 MOUNTAIN RD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest:
25 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
EVADING ARREST

POE,PEYTON LEBRON
107 MOUNTAIN RD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest:
25 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
FAILURE TO APPEAR

POWELL,JEFFERY LEBRON
2018 E 3RD ST CHATTANOOGA, 37917
Age at Arrest:
63 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

RAMIREZ BERNARDO,ABNER ISAM
2515 E 5TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest:
23 years old
Arresting Agency:
Tenn Hwy Patrol
Charges:
SPEEDING 77/55
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

RAMOS SIMON,ELDER DONAI
2302 E 14TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest:
25 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
VIOLATION OF IGNITION INTERLOCK DEVICES

SANDOVAL,ALONDRA NOELIA
1718 FOUST ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest:
24 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

SMITH,ANTHONY DAVID
2525 IGOU FERRY RD SODDY DAISY, 373799001
Age at Arrest:
42 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
IGNITION INTERLOCK VIOLATION

VASQUEZ GARCIA,MAIRO RANDOLFO
2403 KIRBY AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest:
52 years old
Arresting Agency:
Tenn Hwy Patrol
Charges:
SPEEDING IN WORK ZONE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

WEST,BRIAN KEITH
5407 ST ELMO AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37409
Age at Arrest:
57 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

WILSON,LARRY MARSHAL
218 SHAMROCK DR RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest:
55 years old
Arresting Agency:
East Ridge
Charges:
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

Here are the mug shots:

ALLEN, CAMERON MARIE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 09/21/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/28/2025
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
BREDWELL, SHANE MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 09/29/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/28/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
BROWN, ROBERT JEFFREY
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 06/21/1967
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/28/2025
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
BROWN, TORI LABRON
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 02/10/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/28/2025
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
BUTTNER, KENNETH TYLER
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 04/22/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/28/2025
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
CANDIDO MANCIO, CARLOS JUAN
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 02/11/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/28/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
CARTER, LASHON MARIE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 01/10/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/28/2025
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
CLARK, CHRISTOPHER
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 07/06/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/28/2025
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
  • NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
ELDRIDGE, CHARLES ALLAN
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 07/01/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/28/2025
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
EVANS, JIMMY SHAWN
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 08/19/1978
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/28/2025
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
GOMEZ CHAVEZ, PEDRO
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 12/31/2002
Arresting Agency: Red Bank PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/28/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
GOSNELL, DALE ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 08/19/2002
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/28/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HUDSON, VICTORIA DOMINIQUE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 05/29/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/28/2025
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
JAMES, JOHN STEVEN
Age at Arrest: 65
Date of Birth: 06/29/1959
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/28/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
JONES, OSCAR LEE
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 07/04/1982
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/28/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MCKENZIE, CEDRIC STEPHAN
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 10/09/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/28/2025
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY VOP
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • TAMPERING WITH MONITORING DEVICE
  • VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE
  • VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE
  • VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE
  • VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
  • VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE
MYNATT, DERICK CHRISTOPHER
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 10/27/2005
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/28/2025
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • FALSE IMPRISONMENT
  • INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
NGUYEN, TAM THANH
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 07/08/1972
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/28/2025
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
  • ESCAPE
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
POE, PEYTON LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 02/01/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/28/2025
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
POWELL, JEFFERY LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 63
Date of Birth: 09/28/1961
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/28/2025
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
  • CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
RAMIREZ BERNARDO, ABNER ISAM
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 05/29/2001
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

Last Date of Arrest: 05/28/2025
Charge(s):
  • SPEEDING 77/55
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
RAMOS SIMON, ELDER DONAI
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 07/08/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/28/2025
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF IGNITION INTERLOCK DEVICES
SANDOVAL, ALONDRA NOELIA
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 06/18/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/28/2025
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
SMITH, ANTHONY DAVID
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 09/07/1982
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/28/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • IGNITION INTERLOCK VIOLATION
WEST, BRIAN KEITH
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 08/18/1967
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/28/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
WILSON, LARRY MARSHAL
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 05/20/1970
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 05/28/2025
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION



Latest Headlines
22nd Annual Stump Martin Memorial Baseball Classic Set For June 3rd
  • Prep Sports
  • 5/29/2025
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 5/29/2025
Chattanooga Chase Results
  • Sports
  • 5/28/2025
Jan. 20 Trial Date Set For Former Chattanooga Police Chief
Jan. 20 Trial Date Set For Former Chattanooga Police Chief
  • Breaking News
  • 5/28/2025
Rhea County Sheriff's Office Assists Graysville Police In Pursuit, Apprehension Of Fleeing Suspects
  • Breaking News
  • 5/28/2025
John Shearer: David And Kathaleen Hughes Thoroughly Enjoyed Long McCallie Careers
John Shearer: David And Kathaleen Hughes Thoroughly Enjoyed Long McCallie Careers
  • Breaking News
  • 5/28/2025
Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 5/29/2025

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report. (If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com ) ALLEN,CAMERON ... more

Rhea County Sheriff's Office Assists Graysville Police In Pursuit, Apprehension Of Fleeing Suspects
  • 5/28/2025

The Rhea County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Graysville Police Department in a pursuit of a stolen vehicle that originated within the city limits of Graysville, Tn. inside of Rhea County on ... more

Services Are Wednesday For Bradley Central Student Who Died In Car Wreck
Services Are Wednesday For Bradley Central Student Who Died In Car Wreck
  • 5/28/2025

Brodie King, 16, died on Saturday from injuries he sustained in a single car accident that occurred on Monday, May 19. The accident happened southbound on New Murrarytown Road, when his car hit ... more

Breaking News
Greater Chattanooga Hospitality Association Forms Political Action Committee
  • 5/28/2025
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 5/28/2025
Woman Who Sued Massage Business Saying She Was Filmed While Undressed Drops Suit
  • 5/27/2025
American Airlines Announces Nonstop Service From Chattanooga To Chicago O’Hare
American Airlines Announces Nonstop Service From Chattanooga To Chicago O’Hare
  • 5/27/2025
Chattanooga Fire Chief Phil Hyman To Retire
Chattanooga Fire Chief Phil Hyman To Retire
  • 5/27/2025
Opinion
Joe Decosimo's 100 Years
  • 5/28/2025
Senator Blackburn: AI Could Endanger The Music Industry- Here’s How Congress Can Protect Artists - And Response
Senator Blackburn: AI Could Endanger The Music Industry- Here’s How Congress Can Protect Artists - And Response
  • 5/27/2025
Top Senate Stories: Gov. Bill Lee Endorses Trump Budget Putting Billionaires First, Cutting Programs For Working Families - And Response
  • 5/27/2025
Rep. Greg Martin: Session Recap -Proposed Constitutional Amendments
Rep. Greg Martin: Session Recap -Proposed Constitutional Amendments
  • 5/27/2025
Chattanooga Needs Honest Representation
  • 5/27/2025
Sports
UTC Hosting Premier Collegiate Golf Event This Fall At The Honors Course
UTC Hosting Premier Collegiate Golf Event This Fall At The Honors Course
  • 5/26/2025
#7 Tennessee Set For Women’s College World Series
#7 Tennessee Set For Women’s College World Series
  • 5/28/2025
Randy Smith: Vandy Boys Hot At The Right Time
Randy Smith: Vandy Boys Hot At The Right Time
  • 5/28/2025
Tennessee Earns No. 14 National Seed For 2025 NCAA Baseball Tournament
  • 5/26/2025
Lookouts Rained Out Tuesday
  • 5/28/2025
Happenings
CPD Officer To Be Awarded Optimist's Respect For Law Officer Of The Year Award
  • 5/28/2025
Library Debuts New Hart Gallery Artist Exhibit May 31
Library Debuts New Hart Gallery Artist Exhibit May 31
  • 5/28/2025
Colonial Dames XVIIC Prudhomme Fort Chapter Installs Officers
Colonial Dames XVIIC Prudhomme Fort Chapter Installs Officers
  • 5/28/2025
National Society Of Colonial Dames Of America Announces Contest Winners
National Society Of Colonial Dames Of America Announces Contest Winners
  • 5/28/2025
Book By Ringgold Author Wins Dual Honors At Georgia Independent Authors Association Awards
Book By Ringgold Author Wins Dual Honors At Georgia Independent Authors Association Awards
  • 5/28/2025
Entertainment
Audacy Announces Signal Changes In Chattanooga
Audacy Announces Signal Changes In Chattanooga
  • 5/28/2025
Nighfall Features Americana By The Last Revel Friday
Nighfall Features Americana By The Last Revel Friday
  • 5/27/2025
Nokian Tyres Summer Nights Concert Series Begins June 6 In Dayton
Nokian Tyres Summer Nights Concert Series Begins June 6 In Dayton
  • 5/27/2025
TVFCU Riverfront Nights Launches May 31 At Ross's Landing
  • 5/23/2025
Share America Foundation Awards 2025 Pearl And Floyd Franks Scholarship To Lilly Anne Svrlinga
Share America Foundation Awards 2025 Pearl And Floyd Franks Scholarship To Lilly Anne Svrlinga
  • 5/23/2025
Opinion
Joe Decosimo's 100 Years
  • 5/28/2025
Senator Blackburn: AI Could Endanger The Music Industry- Here’s How Congress Can Protect Artists - And Response
Senator Blackburn: AI Could Endanger The Music Industry- Here’s How Congress Can Protect Artists - And Response
  • 5/27/2025
Top Senate Stories: Gov. Bill Lee Endorses Trump Budget Putting Billionaires First, Cutting Programs For Working Families - And Response
  • 5/27/2025
Dining
Five Star Breaktime Solutions Acquires Heart Of Georgia Vending
  • 5/28/2025
Beast Feast BBQ Festival Is This Sunday At The Chattanooga Market
  • 5/27/2025
Five Star Breaktime Solutions Acquires Key Operations From Premium Solutions
  • 5/19/2025
Business
Nashville-Based Studio Bank Expands To Chattanooga
Nashville-Based Studio Bank Expands To Chattanooga
  • 5/28/2025
The Enterprise Center Launches SummerOfSkills.Com
  • 5/28/2025
Goodwill To Host Two Opportunity Connect Resource Fairs
Goodwill To Host Two Opportunity Connect Resource Fairs
  • 5/28/2025
Real Estate
Dual Hotel Brand By Vision Breaks Ground In Chattanooga
Dual Hotel Brand By Vision Breaks Ground In Chattanooga
  • 5/28/2025
Habitat Of Greater Chattanooga's Women Build Brunch Breaks Event Fundraising Record At Over $140,000
Habitat Of Greater Chattanooga's Women Build Brunch Breaks Event Fundraising Record At Over $140,000
  • 5/22/2025
Ellis Gardner: Director Spotlight - Robert Baker
Ellis Gardner: Director Spotlight - Robert Baker
  • 5/22/2025
Student Scene
Southern Adventist University Physics Club Teaches Quantum Basics At Local Schools
Southern Adventist University Physics Club Teaches Quantum Basics At Local Schools
  • 5/28/2025
CSCC Announces Kendall Barkley, SkillsUSA Gold Winner
CSCC Announces Kendall Barkley, SkillsUSA Gold Winner
  • 5/28/2025
Whirlpool Foundation Announces 2025 Scholarship Winners
  • 5/27/2025
Living Well
Erlanger Neurology Announces Recent Stroke Nurse Champions
Erlanger Neurology Announces Recent Stroke Nurse Champions
  • 5/28/2025
Morning Pointe Groundbreaking In North Georgia Emphasizes Community Connections
Morning Pointe Groundbreaking In North Georgia Emphasizes Community Connections
  • 5/28/2025
CHI Memorial Receives $1.3 Million In Grants To Enhance Emergency Services In North Georgia
CHI Memorial Receives $1.3 Million In Grants To Enhance Emergency Services In North Georgia
  • 5/27/2025
Memories
AUDIO: Jack Lupton Discusses Downtown Future
  • 5/19/2025
Torchlight Tour Of Chattanooga National Cemetery Offered On Memorial Day
  • 5/19/2025
Elizabeth Parham Robnett, 1919 – 2023, To Be Honored June 8
Elizabeth Parham Robnett, 1919 – 2023, To Be Honored June 8
  • 5/15/2025
Outdoors
U.P. Trappers Convention And Outdoor Show And Set For July 11 And 12
U.P. Trappers Convention And Outdoor Show And Set For July 11 And 12
  • 5/28/2025
Nearly 200 Volunteers Remove 46,605 Pounds Of Trash From River Shorelines
Nearly 200 Volunteers Remove 46,605 Pounds Of Trash From River Shorelines
  • 5/28/2025
TWRA Announces Availability Of 2025-26 Clean Streams Grants To Help With Habitat Protection Program
  • 5/27/2025
Travel
East Ridge Splash Pad To Open For 2025 Season
  • 5/28/2025
John Shearer: Visiting Charlotte And Attending The PGA Championship
John Shearer: Visiting Charlotte And Attending The PGA Championship
  • 5/23/2025
Flat Top Mountain Farm Hosts 2025 Lavender Festival With Bluegrass, U-Pick Fields And Local Goods
Flat Top Mountain Farm Hosts 2025 Lavender Festival With Bluegrass, U-Pick Fields And Local Goods
  • 5/23/2025
Church
Resurrected Baptist Church Announces Community Outreach Event June 14
  • 5/28/2025
Bob Tamasy: Easily Deceived By Outward Appearances
Bob Tamasy: Easily Deceived By Outward Appearances
  • 5/27/2025
Marion Campbell Speaks At Scenic City Women's Network June 26
Marion Campbell Speaks At Scenic City Women's Network June 26
  • 5/23/2025
Obituaries
Pauline Kimsey Ragan
Pauline Kimsey Ragan
  • 5/28/2025
Robert "Bob" Lewis Miller
Robert "Bob" Lewis Miller
  • 5/28/2025
James “Jim” Royer
James “Jim” Royer
  • 5/27/2025
Government
Red Bank To Celebrate 70th Anniversary June 21
  • 5/28/2025
HCSO To Be Featured On COPS Television Show For Season 38
HCSO To Be Featured On COPS Television Show For Season 38
  • 5/28/2025
Dallas Bay Fire & Rescue Upgrades Firefighter Safety Equipment With New Breathing Apparatus
Dallas Bay Fire & Rescue Upgrades Firefighter Safety Equipment With New Breathing Apparatus
  • 5/28/2025