Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)
ALLEN,CAMERON MARIE
4517 ST.ELMO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37409
Age at Arrest:
35 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
ALVEREZ CRUZ,LISANDRO
4011 OAKLAND TER CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest:
29 years old
Arresting Agency:
Red Bank PD
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
FALSE IMPRISONMENT
BOSTIC,DAVID ELIJAH
410 S SAINT MARKS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest:
32 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
BREDWELL,SHANE MICHAEL
5143 CREEKS BEND CIRCLE CLEVELAND, 37312
Age at Arrest:
30 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
BROWN,ROBERT JEFFREY
2108 STANDARD DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest:
57 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
BROWN,TORI LABRON
2511 UNION AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest:
44 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
BUTTNER,KENNETH TYLER
8413 DUNHILL LN HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest:
30 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY
CANDIDO MANCIO,CARLOS JUAN
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest:
33 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
CARTER,LASHON MARIE
3614 LOCKSLEY CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest:
38 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
ASSAULT
CLARK,CHRISTOPHER
1701 EAST 14TH CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest:
33 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
FAILURE TO APPEAR
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
ELDRIDGE,CHARLES ALLAN
308 HARRIS RD TRENTON, 30752
Age at Arrest:
36 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
EVANS,JIMMY SHAWN
475 MELD DIXON LN JASPER, 37347
Age at Arrest:
46 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
FAILURE TO APPEAR
GOMEZ CHAVEZ,PEDRO
4742 NORCROSS RD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest:
22 years old
Arresting Agency:
Red Bank PD
Charges:
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
GOSNELL,DALE ANTHONY
193 COUNTY ROAD 294 BRYANT, 35958
Age at Arrest:
22 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
HUDSON,MATTHEW LOGAN
118 COBBLETON DR RINCON, 31326
Age at Arrest:
33 years old
Arresting Agency:
East Ridge
Charges:
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
HUDSON,VICTORIA DOMINIQUE
1117 ORANGEWOOD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest:
36 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
JAMES,JOHN STEVEN
2601 ROSS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37362
Age at Arrest:
65 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
JONES,OSCAR LEE
1422 GREENWOOD ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest:
42 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
MCKENZIE,CEDRIC STEPHAN
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
32 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY VOP
THEFT OF PROPERTY
TAMPERING WITH MONITORING DEVICE
VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE
VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE
VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE
VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE
MYNATT,DERICK CHRISTOPHER
10280 DAYTON PK SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest:
19 years old
Arresting Agency:
Soddy Daisy PD
Charges:
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
FALSE IMPRISONMENT
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
NGUYEN,TAM THANH
2828 SAINT LAWRENCE RD CHATTANOOGA, 374215026
Age at Arrest:
51 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
ESCAPE
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
PASCUAL-MATEO,TOMAS ROMAIN
1905 KELLY ST CHATTANOOGA,
Age at Arrest:
20 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POE,PEYTON LEBRON
107 MOUNTAIN RD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest:
25 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
EVADING ARREST
POE,PEYTON LEBRON
107 MOUNTAIN RD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest:
25 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
FAILURE TO APPEAR
POWELL,JEFFERY LEBRON
2018 E 3RD ST CHATTANOOGA, 37917
Age at Arrest:
63 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
RAMIREZ BERNARDO,ABNER ISAM
2515 E 5TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest:
23 years old
Arresting Agency:
Tenn Hwy Patrol
Charges:
SPEEDING 77/55
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
RAMOS SIMON,ELDER DONAI
2302 E 14TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest:
25 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
VIOLATION OF IGNITION INTERLOCK DEVICES
SANDOVAL,ALONDRA NOELIA
1718 FOUST ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest:
24 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
SMITH,ANTHONY DAVID
2525 IGOU FERRY RD SODDY DAISY, 373799001
Age at Arrest:
42 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
IGNITION INTERLOCK VIOLATION
VASQUEZ GARCIA,MAIRO RANDOLFO
2403 KIRBY AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest:
52 years old
Arresting Agency:
Tenn Hwy Patrol
Charges:
SPEEDING IN WORK ZONE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
WEST,BRIAN KEITH
5407 ST ELMO AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37409
Age at Arrest:
57 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
WILSON,LARRY MARSHAL
218 SHAMROCK DR RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest:
55 years old
Arresting Agency:
East Ridge
Charges:
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
Here are the mug shots:
|ALLEN, CAMERON MARIE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 09/21/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/28/2025
Charge(s):
|
|BREDWELL, SHANE MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 09/29/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/28/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|BROWN, ROBERT JEFFREY
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 06/21/1967
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/28/2025
Charge(s):
|
|BROWN, TORI LABRON
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 02/10/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/28/2025
Charge(s):
|
|BUTTNER, KENNETH TYLER
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 04/22/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/28/2025
Charge(s):
|
|CANDIDO MANCIO, CARLOS JUAN
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 02/11/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/28/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
|
|CARTER, LASHON MARIE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 01/10/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/28/2025
Charge(s):
|
|CLARK, CHRISTOPHER
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 07/06/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/28/2025
Charge(s):
- FAILURE TO APPEAR
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
|
|ELDRIDGE, CHARLES ALLAN
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 07/01/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/28/2025
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
|
|EVANS, JIMMY SHAWN
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 08/19/1978
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/28/2025
Charge(s):
|
|GOMEZ CHAVEZ, PEDRO
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 12/31/2002
Arresting Agency: Red Bank PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/28/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|GOSNELL, DALE ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 08/19/2002
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/28/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|HUDSON, VICTORIA DOMINIQUE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 05/29/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/28/2025
Charge(s):
|
|JAMES, JOHN STEVEN
Age at Arrest: 65
Date of Birth: 06/29/1959
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/28/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|JONES, OSCAR LEE
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 07/04/1982
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/28/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|MCKENZIE, CEDRIC STEPHAN
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 10/09/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/28/2025
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY VOP
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- TAMPERING WITH MONITORING DEVICE
- VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE
- VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE
- VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE
- VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
- VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE
|
|MYNATT, DERICK CHRISTOPHER
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 10/27/2005
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/28/2025
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- FALSE IMPRISONMENT
- INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
|
|NGUYEN, TAM THANH
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 07/08/1972
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/28/2025
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
- ESCAPE
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
|
|POE, PEYTON LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 02/01/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/28/2025
Charge(s):
|
|POWELL, JEFFERY LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 63
Date of Birth: 09/28/1961
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/28/2025
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
- CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|RAMIREZ BERNARDO, ABNER ISAM
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 05/29/2001
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
Last Date of Arrest: 05/28/2025
Charge(s):
- SPEEDING 77/55
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|RAMOS SIMON, ELDER DONAI
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 07/08/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/28/2025
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF IGNITION INTERLOCK DEVICES
|
|SANDOVAL, ALONDRA NOELIA
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 06/18/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/28/2025
Charge(s):
|
|SMITH, ANTHONY DAVID
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 09/07/1982
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/28/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- IGNITION INTERLOCK VIOLATION
|
|WEST, BRIAN KEITH
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 08/18/1967
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/28/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|WILSON, LARRY MARSHAL
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 05/20/1970
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 05/28/2025
Charge(s):
|