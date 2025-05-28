Latest Headlines

Man Rescued After 30 Foot Fall At Greenway Farms Tuesday Night

  • Wednesday, May 28, 2025
photo by Captain John Craw, Acting Battalion Chief for District 3

The Chattanooga Fire Department conducted another rescue operation at the rock quarry at Greenway Farms Tuesday night.

Red Shift companies were called to the park off Gann Store Road at 8:15 p.m. on Tuesday after someone fell more than 30 feet from the side of the quarry, leaving them with a multitude of injuries.

Firefighters made their way into the woods following the high fall to locate the patient and help stabilize him. They set up a pulley system to bring the patient up and out of the woods in order for him to be transported to the hospital. Crews got him packaged and then hooked him up to the haul system to pull him up.

By 10:35 p.m., the patient was out and with HCEMS.

Ladder 19, Squad 19, Squad 7, Engine 11, Battalion 3, USAR2, Brush Truck 10, UTV 10 and Special Operations responded.

The Chattanooga Fire Department is urging caution and safe practices at this popular location moving into the summer months as it’s proven to be very dangerous. Fire officials said, "We have made several rescues at this quarry in recent years and these responses require a lot of manpower and resources. They take several hours to complete due to the terrain and complex nature of these calls. It’s left the fall victims with serious injuries. We don’t want to see anyone else get badly hurt."


Dallas Bay Fire & Rescue Upgrades Firefighter Safety Equipment With New Breathing Apparatus
Randy Smith: Vandy Boys Hot At The Right Time
American Airlines Announces Nonstop Service From Chattanooga To Chicago O’Hare
Chattanooga Fire Chief Phil Hyman To Retire
PHOTOS: Flags Around Ringgold For Memorial Day
Earl Freudenberg: A Time To Remember Those Who Made The Ultimate Sacrifice
Remembering Lonnie And Lance On Memorial Day
Rep. Greg Martin: Session Recap -Proposed Constitutional Amendments
Senator Blackburn: AI Could Endanger The Music Industry- Here’s How Congress Can Protect Artists - And Response
UTC Hosting Premier Collegiate Golf Event This Fall At The Honors Course
Randy Smith: Vandy Boys Hot At The Right Time
Dan Fleser: Lady Vols In College World Series On Powerful Arm Of Karlyn Pickens
Life With Ferris: Siskin Children’s Institute Celebrates 75 Years At 2025 StarNight Gala
Chattanooga Firefighters Build Home For Combat Wounded Veteran In Georgia
Jerry Summers: Parallel Proms
Colonial Dames XVIIC Prudhomme Fort Chapter Installs Officers
Book By Ringgold Author Wins Dual Honors At Georgia Independent Authors Association Awards
Nighfall Features Americana By The Last Revel Friday
Nokian Tyres Summer Nights Concert Series Begins June 6 In Dayton
Audacy Announces Signal Changes In Chattanooga
Share America Foundation Awards 2025 Pearl And Floyd Franks Scholarship To Lilly Anne Svrlinga
Remembering Lonnie And Lance On Memorial Day
Nashville-Based Studio Bank Expands To Chattanooga
Dual Hotel Brand By Vision Breaks Ground In Chattanooga
Habitat Of Greater Chattanooga's Women Build Brunch Breaks Event Fundraising Record At Over $140,000
Ellis Gardner: Director Spotlight - Robert Baker
UTC To Launch Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner Program
Cleveland State Dedicates Seymour Multi-Purpose Room
Chattanooga Native Graduates From U.S. Naval Academy
Free Summer Meals For Kids Available From YMCA Start Tuesday
Signal Mountain Police Department Blood Drive Is May 28
73-Year-Old Walking 50 States To Inspire Seniors Visiting Chattanooga-Area Morning Pointe Communities
Elizabeth Parham Robnett, 1919 – 2023, To Be Honored June 8
Nearly 200 Volunteers Remove 46,605 Pounds Of Trash From River Shorelines
John Shearer: Visiting Charlotte And Attending The PGA Championship
Flat Top Mountain Farm Hosts 2025 Lavender Festival With Bluegrass, U-Pick Fields And Local Goods
Bob Tamasy: Easily Deceived By Outward Appearances
Marion Campbell Speaks At Scenic City Women's Network June 26
Union Gospel Mission Hires New Program Director Wayne Hammel
Robert "Bob" Lewis Miller
James “Jim” Royer
Martha Carter
Dallas Bay Fire & Rescue Upgrades Firefighter Safety Equipment With New Breathing Apparatus
Sheriff Austin Garrett Encourages Safety Over Memorial Day Weekend
