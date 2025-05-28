Man Rescued After 30 Foot Fall At Greenway Farms Tuesday Night

The Chattanooga Fire Department conducted another rescue operation at the rock quarry at Greenway Farms Tuesday night.

Red Shift companies were called to the park off Gann Store Road at 8:15 p.m. on Tuesday after someone fell more than 30 feet from the side of the quarry, leaving them with a multitude of injuries.

Firefighters made their way into the woods following the high fall to locate the patient and help stabilize him. They set up a pulley system to bring the patient up and out of the woods in order for him to be transported to the hospital. Crews got him packaged and then hooked him up to the haul system to pull him up.

By 10:35 p.m., the patient was out and with HCEMS.

Ladder 19, Squad 19, Squad 7, Engine 11, Battalion 3, USAR2, Brush Truck 10, UTV 10 and Special Operations responded.



The Chattanooga Fire Department is urging caution and safe practices at this popular location moving into the summer months as it’s proven to be very dangerous. Fire officials said, "We have made several rescues at this quarry in recent years and these responses require a lot of manpower and resources. They take several hours to complete due to the terrain and complex nature of these calls. It’s left the fall victims with serious injuries. We don’t want to see anyone else get badly hurt."





