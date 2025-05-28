Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)
Here are the mug shots:
|ALVEREZ-CRUZ, LISANDRO
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 12/21/1994
Arresting Agency: Red Bank PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/27/2025
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- FALSE IMPRISONMENT
|
|BAKER, SONYA H
Age at Arrest: 63
Date of Birth: 12/11/1961
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/27/2025
Charge(s):
|
|BATTS, SANDRA MONET
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 04/17/2002
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 05/27/2025
Charge(s):
- ESCAPE
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|
|BELL, EBONY CONNIE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 11/07/1997
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/27/2025
Charge(s):
- VOP VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|BERDUO ESCOBAR, YEIMIN BRAYAN
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 11/10/2000
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
Last Date of Arrest: 05/27/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
- DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
- DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|
|CARDWELL, CARRIE LYN
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 09/07/1981
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/27/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|CINTO PEREZ, BIERIN
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 02/13/2003
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/27/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
- SPEEDING
|
|DAVIS, DESTINY CIARA
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 06/07/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/27/2025
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
- VOP DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- VOP VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|DILLARD, MALEK OMARI
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 01/20/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/27/2025
Charge(s):
|
|DILLINGHAM, SUMMER MARIE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 10/04/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/27/2025
Charge(s):
- ASSAULT
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|
|FREEMAN, SHEREASHIA TAMIL
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 04/14/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/27/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|FULTS, RONALD CODY
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 09/03/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/27/2025
Charge(s):
|
|HART, COLTON CAIN
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 12/31/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/27/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|HIGH, RAHLE JERROD
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 10/27/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/27/2025
Charge(s):
- TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|HOOD, GERALD DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 60
Date of Birth: 04/02/1965
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/27/2025
Charge(s):
|
|LONGWITH, BRADLEY ALAN
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 07/08/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/27/2025
Charge(s):
- POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|MOORE, JADA JANE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 07/25/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/27/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
|
|NELSON, JENNIFER LYNN
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 05/06/1974
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/27/2025
Charge(s):
|
|OWENS, WILLIAM NICHOLAS
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 07/20/1988
Arresting Agency: Red Bank PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/27/2025
Charge(s):
|
|PENDEN, LAYLA ELIZABETH
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 12/20/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/27/2025
Charge(s):
|
|QUARLES, VICTORIA LILLIAN
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 03/26/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/27/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|RICE, YOLANDA FAYE
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 04/12/1972
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/27/2025
Charge(s):
|
|ROBERSON, MICHAEL SIDNEY
Age at Arrest: 62
Date of Birth: 11/17/1962
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/27/2025
Charge(s):
|
|SADDLER, DEVON TYRE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 04/20/2001
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/27/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|SANFORD, CEDRIC JERARD
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 04/18/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/27/2025
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|THOMAS, AARON CHRISTOPHER
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 11/25/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/27/2025
Charge(s):
|
|TOMAS, CARLOS BARTIMEO
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 12/10/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/27/2025
Charge(s):
|
|VASQUEZ GARCIA, MAIRO RANDOLFO
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 10/02/1972
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
Last Date of Arrest: 05/27/2025
Charge(s):
- SPEEDING IN WORK ZONE
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|WEBB, MATTHEW TYLER
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 06/26/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/27/2025
Charge(s):
|
|WESTON, SHAYLA MARIE
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 08/11/2002
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/27/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|WILLIAMS, CALEB DAKOTA
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 11/28/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/27/2025
Charge(s):
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|WOODS, JOSEPH CHARLES
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 03/20/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/27/2025
Charge(s):
|