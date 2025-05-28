Latest Headlines

  • Wednesday, May 28, 2025

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

ALLEN,LILLIAN ROSE
1928 MUDDY CREEK ROAD SPRING CITY, 37381
Age at Arrest:
28 years old
Arresting Agency:
Ringgold PD
Charges:
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

BAKER,SONYA H
1315 BRADT STREET CHATTANOOGA, 00000
Age at Arrest:
63 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

BATTS,SANDRA MONET
4628 KEMP DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest:
23 years old
Arresting Agency:
East Ridge
Charges:
ESCAPE
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

BATTS,SANDRA MONET
4628 KEMP DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest:
23 years old
Arresting Agency:
East Ridge
Charges:
VIOLATION OF PROBATION VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIE
VIOLATION OF PROBATION RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUC

BELL,EBONY CONNIE
1906 SHARP ST CHATTANOOGA, 374101317
Age at Arrest:
27 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
VOP VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

BERDUO ESCOBAR,YEIMIN BRAYAN
2715 WOODSIDE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest:
24 years old
Arresting Agency:
Tenn Hwy Patrol
Charges:
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

CARDWELL,CARRIE LYN
3613 2ND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest:
43 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:

CINTO PEREZ,BIERIN
1611 S HAWTHORNE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest:
22 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
SPEEDING

DAVIS,DESTINY CIARA
3131 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest:
23 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
VOP DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
VOP VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

DILLARD,MALEK OMARI
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest:
25 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

DILLINGHAM,SUMMER MARIE
HOMELESS UNKNOWN, 37917
Age at Arrest:
33 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
ASSAULT
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

FREEMAN,SHEREASHIA TAMIL
1105 ARLINGTON AVENUE APT 25 CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
25 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FULTS,RONALD CODY
102 DESTIN DRIVE DUNLAP, 37327
Age at Arrest:
35 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
FAILURE TO APPEAR

HART,COLTON CAIN
370 CO RD 197 FLAT ROCK, 35966
Age at Arrest:
35 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:

HIGH,RAHLE JERROD
938 WESLEY DRIVE HIXSON, 37416
Age at Arrest:
25 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

HOOD,GERALD DEWAYNE
1315 BRADT ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
60 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

LONGWITH,BRADLEY ALAN
619 BUTTERNUT WAY NEW MARKET, 37820
Age at Arrest:
36 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
POSS.

OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE

MCCLUSKEY,CIERRA LSHAY
10704 LORA LN OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest:
29 years old
Arresting Agency:
Tenn Hwy Patrol
Charges:
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
RECKLESS DRIVING

MOORE,JADA JANE
300 W 38TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374101318
Age at Arrest:
24 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION

NELSON,JENNIFER LYNN
309 CREWDSON ST CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest:
51 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

OWENS,WILLIAM NICHOLAS
718 LEVI RD CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest:
36 years old
Arresting Agency:
Red Bank PD
Charges:
HARASSMENT

PENDEN,LAYLA ELIZABETH
3559 REFLECTING DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest:
33 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
THEFT OF SERVICES

QUARLES,VICTORIA LILLIAN
11630 HIXSON PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest:
37 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

RICE,YOLANDA FAYE
1981 KEITH ST SUITE 3962 CLEVELAND, 37320
Age at Arrest:
53 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
ASSAULT

ROBERSON,MICHAEL SIDNEY
101 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest:
62 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

SADDLER,DEVON TYRE
1546 HERSHAL DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest:
24 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

SANFORD,CEDRIC JERARD
2413 NIMITZ ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
41 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

THOMAS,AARON CHRISTOPHER
6109 LORMA RD MOBILE, 36608
Age at Arrest:
34 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
SEXUAL BATTERY

TOMAS,CARLOS BARTIMEO
1911 DAYLONG PL CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
43 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE

WEBB,MATTHEW TYLER
1301 BANCROFT RD MCDONALD, 37353
Age at Arrest:
34 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
EMBEZZELMENT

WESTON,SHAYLA MARIE
37 VALLEY WOOD CIRCLE RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest:
22 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:

WILLIAMS,CALEB DAKOTA
1222 GROVE ST CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest:
23 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

WOODS,JOSEPH CHARLES
2615 REECE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest:
34 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
FAILURE TO APPEAR

WOODS,JOSEPH CHARLES
2615 REECE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest:
34 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

WOODS,JOSEPH CHARLES
2615 REECE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest:
34 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
FAILURE TO APPEAR

Here are the mug shots:

ALVEREZ-CRUZ, LISANDRO
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 12/21/1994
Arresting Agency: Red Bank PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/27/2025
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • FALSE IMPRISONMENT
BAKER, SONYA H
Age at Arrest: 63
Date of Birth: 12/11/1961
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/27/2025
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
BATTS, SANDRA MONET
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 04/17/2002
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 05/27/2025
Charge(s):
  • ESCAPE
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
BELL, EBONY CONNIE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 11/07/1997
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/27/2025
Charge(s):
  • VOP VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
BERDUO ESCOBAR, YEIMIN BRAYAN
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 11/10/2000
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

Last Date of Arrest: 05/27/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
  • DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
  • DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
CARDWELL, CARRIE LYN
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 09/07/1981
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/27/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CINTO PEREZ, BIERIN
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 02/13/2003
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/27/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
  • SPEEDING
DAVIS, DESTINY CIARA
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 06/07/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/27/2025
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
  • VOP DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • VOP VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
DILLARD, MALEK OMARI
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 01/20/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/27/2025
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
DILLINGHAM, SUMMER MARIE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 10/04/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/27/2025
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
FREEMAN, SHEREASHIA TAMIL
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 04/14/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/27/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FULTS, RONALD CODY
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 09/03/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/27/2025
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
HART, COLTON CAIN
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 12/31/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/27/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HIGH, RAHLE JERROD
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 10/27/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/27/2025
Charge(s):
  • TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
HOOD, GERALD DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 60
Date of Birth: 04/02/1965
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/27/2025
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
LONGWITH, BRADLEY ALAN
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 07/08/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/27/2025
Charge(s):
  • POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
MOORE, JADA JANE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 07/25/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/27/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
NELSON, JENNIFER LYNN
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 05/06/1974
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/27/2025
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
OWENS, WILLIAM NICHOLAS
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 07/20/1988
Arresting Agency: Red Bank PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/27/2025
Charge(s):
  • HARASSMENT
PENDEN, LAYLA ELIZABETH
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 12/20/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/27/2025
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF SERVICES
QUARLES, VICTORIA LILLIAN
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 03/26/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/27/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
RICE, YOLANDA FAYE
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 04/12/1972
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/27/2025
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
ROBERSON, MICHAEL SIDNEY
Age at Arrest: 62
Date of Birth: 11/17/1962
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/27/2025
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
SADDLER, DEVON TYRE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 04/20/2001
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/27/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
SANFORD, CEDRIC JERARD
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 04/18/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/27/2025
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
THOMAS, AARON CHRISTOPHER
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 11/25/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/27/2025
Charge(s):
  • SEXUAL BATTERY
TOMAS, CARLOS BARTIMEO
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 12/10/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/27/2025
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE
VASQUEZ GARCIA, MAIRO RANDOLFO
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 10/02/1972
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

Last Date of Arrest: 05/27/2025
Charge(s):
  • SPEEDING IN WORK ZONE
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
WEBB, MATTHEW TYLER
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 06/26/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/27/2025
Charge(s):
  • EMBEZZELMENT
WESTON, SHAYLA MARIE
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 08/11/2002
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/27/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WILLIAMS, CALEB DAKOTA
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 11/28/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/27/2025
Charge(s):
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
WOODS, JOSEPH CHARLES
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 03/20/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/27/2025
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR



