Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

ALLEN,LILLIAN ROSE

1928 MUDDY CREEK ROAD SPRING CITY, 37381

Age at Arrest:

28 years old

Arresting Agency:

Ringgold PD

Charges:

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



BAKER,SONYA H

1315 BRADT STREET CHATTANOOGA, 00000

Age at Arrest:

63 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



BATTS,SANDRA MONET

4628 KEMP DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest:

23 years old

Arresting Agency:

East Ridge

Charges:

ESCAPE

DISORDERLY CONDUCT



BATTS,SANDRA MONET

4628 KEMP DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest:

23 years old

Arresting Agency:

East Ridge

Charges:

VIOLATION OF PROBATION VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIE

VIOLATION OF PROBATION RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUC



BELL,EBONY CONNIE

1906 SHARP ST CHATTANOOGA, 374101317

Age at Arrest:

27 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

VOP VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF



BERDUO ESCOBAR,YEIMIN BRAYAN

2715 WOODSIDE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest:

24 years old

Arresting Agency:

Tenn Hwy Patrol

Charges:

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY



CARDWELL,CARRIE LYN

3613 2ND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest:

43 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:



CINTO PEREZ,BIERIN

1611 S HAWTHORNE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest:

22 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

SPEEDING



DAVIS,DESTINY CIARA

3131 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest:

23 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

VOP DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

VOP VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF



DILLARD,MALEK OMARI

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest:

25 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



DILLINGHAM,SUMMER MARIE

HOMELESS UNKNOWN, 37917

Age at Arrest:

33 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

ASSAULT

DISORDERLY CONDUCT



FREEMAN,SHEREASHIA TAMIL

1105 ARLINGTON AVENUE APT 25 CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest:

25 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



FULTS,RONALD CODY

102 DESTIN DRIVE DUNLAP, 37327

Age at Arrest:

35 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

FAILURE TO APPEAR



HART,COLTON CAIN

370 CO RD 197 FLAT ROCK, 35966

Age at Arrest:

35 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:



HIGH,RAHLE JERROD

938 WESLEY DRIVE HIXSON, 37416

Age at Arrest:

25 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE



HOOD,GERALD DEWAYNE

1315 BRADT ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest:

60 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



LONGWITH,BRADLEY ALAN

619 BUTTERNUT WAY NEW MARKET, 37820

Age at Arrest:

36 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

POSS.

OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCEMCCLUSKEY,CIERRA LSHAY10704 LORA LN OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest:29 years oldArresting Agency:Tenn Hwy PatrolCharges:DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATIONRECKLESS DRIVINGMOORE,JADA JANE300 W 38TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374101318Age at Arrest:24 years oldArresting Agency:HC SheriffCharges:DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSESEAT BELT LAW VIOLATIONNELSON,JENNIFER LYNN309 CREWDSON ST CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest:51 years oldArresting Agency:Chattanooga PDCharges:DOMESTIC ASSAULTOWENS,WILLIAM NICHOLAS718 LEVI RD CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest:36 years oldArresting Agency:Red Bank PDCharges:HARASSMENTPENDEN,LAYLA ELIZABETH3559 REFLECTING DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest:33 years oldArresting Agency:HC SheriffCharges:THEFT OF SERVICESQUARLES,VICTORIA LILLIAN11630 HIXSON PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest:37 years oldArresting Agency:HC SheriffCharges:DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSERICE,YOLANDA FAYE1981 KEITH ST SUITE 3962 CLEVELAND, 37320Age at Arrest:53 years oldArresting Agency:HC SheriffCharges:ASSAULTROBERSON,MICHAEL SIDNEY101 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest:62 years oldArresting Agency:Chattanooga PDCharges:CRIMINAL TRESPASSINGSADDLER,DEVON TYRE1546 HERSHAL DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest:24 years oldArresting Agency:HC SheriffCharges:DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSESANFORD,CEDRIC JERARD2413 NIMITZ ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest:41 years oldArresting Agency:Chattanooga PDCharges:THEFT OF PROPERTYVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFTHOMAS,AARON CHRISTOPHER6109 LORMA RD MOBILE, 36608Age at Arrest:34 years oldArresting Agency:HC SheriffCharges:SEXUAL BATTERYTOMAS,CARLOS BARTIMEO1911 DAYLONG PL CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest:43 years oldArresting Agency:Chattanooga PDCharges:AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSEWEBB,MATTHEW TYLER1301 BANCROFT RD MCDONALD, 37353Age at Arrest:34 years oldArresting Agency:HC SheriffCharges:EMBEZZELMENTWESTON,SHAYLA MARIE37 VALLEY WOOD CIRCLE RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest:22 years oldArresting Agency:HC SheriffCharges:WILLIAMS,CALEB DAKOTA1222 GROVE ST CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest:23 years oldArresting Agency:Chattanooga PDCharges:VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFWOODS,JOSEPH CHARLES2615 REECE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest:34 years oldArresting Agency:Chattanooga PDCharges:FAILURE TO APPEARWOODS,JOSEPH CHARLES2615 REECE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest:34 years oldArresting Agency:Chattanooga PDCharges:DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEWOODS,JOSEPH CHARLES2615 REECE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest:34 years oldArresting Agency:Chattanooga PDCharges:FAILURE TO APPEAR

