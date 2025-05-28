Rhea County Sheriff's Office Assists Graysville Police In Pursuit, Apprehension Of Fleeing Suspects

Aaron Havis Keyonta Bentley Kenneth Moore Keeyan Yates Previous Next

The Rhea County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Graysville Police Department in a pursuit of a stolen vehicle that originated within the city limits of Graysville, Tn. inside of Rhea County on Tuesday evening.

The pursuit continued and entered the Dayton, prompting immediate notification and response from the Dayton Police Department and the Tennessee Highway Patrol. While fleeing through Dayton, the suspect vehicle collided head-on with another vehicle near the intersection of Armstrong Ferry Road and Blythes Ferry Road.

Rhea EMS was dispatched to the scene and provided emergency response for the crash. All four individuals inside the suspect vehicle fled the scene on foot following the collision.

The Rhea County Sheriff’s Office, Dayton Police Department, Tennessee Highway Patrol and Graysville Police Department quickly established a perimeter in the surrounding area. Rhea County Emergency Management deployed two drones to provide aerial support and overwatch for the Rhea County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Tracking Team.

One suspect was taken into custody shortly after tracking began. The remaining three suspects evaded capture for several hours. A second suspect was apprehended in the early morning hours near Rhea Pet Med in the 2000 block Hiwassee Highway, by the Rhea County Sheriff’s Office K9 tracking team. The final two suspects were located and taken into custody shortly after, in the area of Rhea County Highway, by the Graysville Police Department.



During the course of the investigation, a handgun associated with the suspects, was recovered in the area.

Additionally, through investigative efforts, it was determined that some of the suspects had active federal charges and outstanding warrants from other states and counties. These findings are being coordinated with the appropriate federal and out-of-state agencies to ensure proper prosecution and extradition.

Sheriff Mike Neal said, “This was an outstanding example of interagency cooperation. I’m proud of the teamwork shown by our deputies, Tennessee Highway Patrol, the Dayton and Graysville Police Departments, and our emergency responders. Everyone involved worked tirelessly through the night to ensure the suspects were brought into custody safely. I also want to thank Rhea County EMA for the use of their drone assets, which greatly enhanced our ability to locate the suspects. Our community is safer because of these joint efforts.”

All four persons arrested had Chattanooga addresses according to booking records. Arrested were Aaron Havis. He was charged with leaving the scene of an accident, resisting arrest, unlawful possession of a weapon, and theft of property. Keyonta Bentley was charged with leaving the scene of an accident, reckless endangerment, evading arrest, and several traffic offenses. Kenneth Moore was charged with leaving the scene of an accident, resisting or evading arrest, unlawful possession of a weapon, and theft of property. Keeyan Yates was charged with leaving the scene of an accident, resisting or evading arrest, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon and theft of property. Both Havis and Bentley are charged as fugitives from justice as they are both wanted by several agencies. All currently remain in custody in the Rhea County Jail.