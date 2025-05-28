Greater Chattanooga Hospitality Association Forms Political Action Committee

The Greater Chattanooga Hospitality Association supports a new political action committee dedicated to educating and mobilizing hospitality and tourism businesses, industry employees, related service vendors and supply organizations in support of pro-tourism political platforms, elected officials and candidates.The tourism and hospitality sector is the second largest employer in Hamilton County.“This PAC will give our 31,000+ industry team members a voice in county politics,” said Hugh Morrow, CEO and president of Ruby Falls.“The PAC model has proven very effective in creating better outcomes for state-wide organizations. The hospitality industry and its many members will provide resources to educate the electorate. Holding candidate forums, creating policy, and increasing communication is positive for our political process, employees and communities.”Direct visitor spending impacts the local economy, supports small businesses and creates jobs. Tax revenue from Tennessee tourism and hospitality funds county-wide public services, including 43 percent of this base goes to public schools.Andrea Anderson, executive director GCHA said, “As a group, we provide lodging, food, beverage and entertainment for millions of visitors to Hamilton County. Tourists spend hundreds of millions of dollars, creating tens of millions of tax base that directly benefit locals in our schools, healthcare, safety and other important services. These visitors do not vote in our elections but by organizing our 31,000+ employee base and the same number of vendors and support people, we can make sure the voice of the visitor, and their spending impact is heard across our cities and county.”Tennessee Code Annotated, Section 67-4-1401 defines a tourist “an individual who travels more than 50 miles to a destination for business or leisure.”The annual tourism report released by the Tennessee Department of Tourist Development, identifies Hamilton County as generating over $1.7 billion in direct visitor spending in 2023, ranking fifth largest compared to 95 counties in the state and creating a tax savings per household of $1,205.Darik Dawes, Board Member GCHA and CEO of Dawes Hospitality Group said, “Hamilton County is a very diverse electorate. The more we educate voters across the county on the specific benefits tourism delivers to our county residents, the more they will support candidates that understand why tourism is important.”