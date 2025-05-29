Chairman Jeff Eversole And Hamilton County Commission To Hold 2 Public Budget Hearings

Hamilton County Commission Chairman Jeff Eversole has called for two public budget hearings to "provide transparency and promote community involvement in the county’s budgeting process."One hearing will address the general government budget, and the second will address the Hamilton County Schools budget.The General Government Budget Hearing will be held on Wednesday, June 4, immediately following the regularly scheduled Commission meeting.The Hamilton County Schools Budget Hearing will be held on Wednesday, June 11, immediately following the regularly scheduled Commission meeting.Both meetings will be held at the Hamilton County Commission Chambers, Hamilton County Courthouse, 625 Georgia Ave.in Chattanooga.Attendees will include: Chairman Jeff Eversole, District 10, Hamilton County commissioners, Hamilton County Mayor Weston Wamp and Hamilton County Schools representatives.“These hearings are about being responsible stewards of taxpayer dollars,” said Chairman Eversole. “We work for the people, and they deserve to be informed and involved in how their money is spent. This is about transparency, accountability, and making sure everyone has a seat at the table.”These hearings are open to the public.Chairman Eversole also said, "As Chairman of the Hamilton County Commission, I believe we have a responsibility to be good stewards of taxpayer dollars, and that starts with transparency and public involvement."That’s why I’ve requested two public budget hearings: one for the general government budget and another for the Hamilton County Schools budget."When the school board presented their budget last week, we asked for additional data that wasn’t immediately available. We just received that information late last night, and I believe it’s only right that we follow up with a formal hearing — one where commissioners can ask questions and our community can listen, learn, and speak up."The general government budget hearing will take place immediately following our Commission meeting on Wednesday, June 4. The Hamilton County Schools budget hearing will take place after the Commission meeting on Wednesday, June 11."I encourage anyone who cares about how your money is being spent to be a part of the process."