Chattanooga Fire Chief Phil Hyman To Retire

After nearly 30 years with the Chattanooga Fire Department, Fire Chief Phil Hyman has announced that he plans to retire this July.During his long career with the CFD, Chief Hyman rose through the ranks as a lieutenant, captain and battalion chief before becoming the training chief, overseeing the professional development of new and current firefighters. He became fire chief in 2017 and during the past seven and a half years, he has made improvements and advancements on every level of the department, including facilities, equipment, technology and the health & safety of firefighters."Chief Hyman has helped the department maintain a ISO Class 1 rating and he’s overseen the hiring of multiple fire academies to ensure the future strength of the CFD," officials said."His leadership, expertise, dedication and love of the fire service have made a huge impact and he will be greatly missed."In a note sent to the entire fire department, the chief stated: “I can't express enough how proud I am of all the hard work each of you do for the Chattanooga Fire Department. This department has seen a tremendous amount of positive change over the last several years and that is a testament to the passion each of you have for the service we provide. Please continue to support each other and strive to make the department better each day and support our mission of Leading, Serving and Training. Our community trusts the CFD to fulfill that mission and be the best we can be. Take ownership of the mission and continue to grow in your career because our community deserves the best from each of you. I love all of you and I love the Chattanooga Fire Department. This place will always hold a special place in my heart and has had a profound effect on me personally. Although I will miss you tremendously, all of you will remain in my thoughts and prayers.”