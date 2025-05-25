Latest Headlines

Dalton Police Identify Victims In Double Homicide, Suicide

  • Sunday, May 25, 2025

The Dalton Police Department has identified the people killed in shootings at two different Dalton residences which police believe are connected. 

Investigators say that preliminary findings of the investigation indicated that Kevin Andrew Akins, 37, of Dalton shot and killed his wife, Rebeca Nicole Akins, 35, at her residence at an apartment at 1320 Murray Avenue sometime during the early morning hours of Wednesday. Investigators say that Akins then went to an apartment residence at 1805 Shadow Lane where he shot and killed his girlfriend, Cindel Mae Rhoden, 33, and then shot and killed himself. 

Police were dispatched to the Murray Avenue apartment shortly before 6 p.m. on Friday, to check on Rebeca Akins after coworkers reported that she had not been seen or heard from in several days. After being unable to get anyone to come to the door, officers were let into the residence by apartment staff and discovered the Akins’ body with an apparent gunshot wound to the head.

Detectives were immediately notified and an investigation started. Detectives were soon able to find surveillance video of Kevin Akins leaving the apartment at approximately 6 a.m. on Wednesday. 

During the course of Friday evening, investigators were able to track Kevin Akins’ vehicle to the Shadow Lane apartments where it was located in a parking lot. While waiting for a search warrant for an apartment unit at the location in the early morning hours Saturday, police saw a man arrive at the scene and enter the apartment using a key. Police later learned that he was Cindel Rhoden’s father and had come to the scene to check on Cindel after she had not been heard from for a few days.

The man then came back outside and called 911 to report that he’d found his daughter and another man shot to death. Investigators secured the scene and found that the Kevin Akins had apparently shot and killed the Cindel Rhoden before killing himself. 

Latest Headlines
Reeves Storms Back To Claim Lupton Memorial In Playoff
Reeves Storms Back To Claim Lupton Memorial In Playoff
  • Sports
  • 5/25/2025
Dalton Police Identify Victims In Double Homicide, Suicide
  • Breaking News
  • 5/25/2025
Plougmand Scores Early Goal In CFC 1-0 Win Over New England Revolution II
  • Sports
  • 5/25/2025
#7 Tennessee Forces Winner-Take-All Game 3 In Knoxville Super Regional
  • Sports
  • 5/25/2025
Bullpen Falters As Lookouts Fall 8-5 Saturday Night
  • Sports
  • 5/25/2025
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 5/25/2025
Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 5/25/2025

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report. (If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com ) BALLARD,AEIRON ... more

Drone And K9 Unit Used To Locate Missing Juvenile In Bradley County
  • 5/24/2025

The Bradley County Sheriff’s Office Drone Team responded on Saturday to Old Alabama Rd SW following a report of a missing juvenile. Initial responding deputies began a K9 track in the area ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 5/24/2025

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report. (If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com ) BENNETT,QUINTRICE ... more

Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 5/23/2025
Powell Gets Suspended 10-Year Sentence In 2019 Langford Murder Case
  • 5/22/2025
Death Row Inmate Oscar Franklin Smith Is Executed By Lethal Injection
Death Row Inmate Oscar Franklin Smith Is Executed By Lethal Injection
  • 5/22/2025
Injured Worker Rescued Off Apartment Building Thursday Morning
Injured Worker Rescued Off Apartment Building Thursday Morning
  • 5/22/2025
Welfare Check Leads To Drug And Firearm Arrest In Bradley County
Welfare Check Leads To Drug And Firearm Arrest In Bradley County
  • 5/22/2025
Opinion
Mayoral Cage Match: Round 3
  • 5/23/2025
Chief Judge - You're Not The Boss Of Me
  • 5/23/2025
Private Details
  • 5/25/2025
The Semi Driver Made Bad Choices
  • 5/24/2025
Please Don't Destroy The Medical Arts Building - And Response (2)
Please Don't Destroy The Medical Arts Building - And Response (2)
  • 5/23/2025
Sports
Reeves Storms Back To Claim Lupton Memorial In Playoff
Reeves Storms Back To Claim Lupton Memorial In Playoff
  • 5/25/2025
#7 Tennessee Forces Winner-Take-All Game 3 In Knoxville Super Regional
  • 5/25/2025
Plougmand Scores Early Goal In CFC 1-0 Win Over New England Revolution II
  • 5/25/2025
Bullpen Falters As Lookouts Fall 8-5 Saturday Night
  • 5/25/2025
Patterson Leads By 3 Entering Final Round Of Lupton Memorial
Patterson Leads By 3 Entering Final Round Of Lupton Memorial
  • 5/24/2025
Happenings
John Shearer: Random Thoughts About McCallie Video, Prayer Breakfast, Old Stadiums And The Preakness
  • 5/25/2025
The Memorial Day Profiles Of Valor
The Memorial Day Profiles Of Valor
  • 5/24/2025
Volunteers Needed To Retire The Flags At Chattanooga National Cemetery
  • 5/25/2025
Pat Guffey Speaks At Moccasin Bend DAR May Meeting
Pat Guffey Speaks At Moccasin Bend DAR May Meeting
  • 5/25/2025
Time Change Announced For Juneteenth National Freedom Day Parade
  • 5/24/2025
Entertainment
TVFCU Riverfront Nights Launches May 31 At Ross's Landing
  • 5/23/2025
Share America Foundation Awards 2025 Pearl And Floyd Franks Scholarship To Lilly Anne Svrlinga
Share America Foundation Awards 2025 Pearl And Floyd Franks Scholarship To Lilly Anne Svrlinga
  • 5/23/2025
3 Sisters Festival 2025 Lineup Announced For Oct. 3-4
3 Sisters Festival 2025 Lineup Announced For Oct. 3-4
  • 5/21/2025
See Shakespeare's Twelfth Night At CTC June 6-22
See Shakespeare's Twelfth Night At CTC June 6-22
  • 5/21/2025
New Support Announced For Local Music Performers, Educators Ahead Of Make Music Day Chattanooga
  • 5/21/2025
Opinion
Mayoral Cage Match: Round 3
  • 5/23/2025
Chief Judge - You're Not The Boss Of Me
  • 5/23/2025
Private Details
  • 5/25/2025
Dining
Five Star Breaktime Solutions Acquires Key Operations From Premium Solutions
  • 5/19/2025
North Georgia BBQ Team Garners 3rd Place In High On The Hog BBQ Contest
North Georgia BBQ Team Garners 3rd Place In High On The Hog BBQ Contest
  • 5/18/2025
VTX Club On Georgia Avenue Features Indoor Golf Simulators; White Duck Taco Has McCallie Avenue Spot
  • 5/16/2025
Business
Food City On Lee Highway Opens Wednesday
  • 5/23/2025
Office Of Community Health and CWS-US Celebrate 1st Tech Cohort Graduation For High-Risk Youth
  • 5/22/2025
Kevin Michael Named Site Vice President For Sequoyah Nuclear Plant
Kevin Michael Named Site Vice President For Sequoyah Nuclear Plant
  • 5/22/2025
Real Estate
Habitat Of Greater Chattanooga's Women Build Brunch Breaks Event Fundraising Record At Over $140,000
Habitat Of Greater Chattanooga's Women Build Brunch Breaks Event Fundraising Record At Over $140,000
  • 5/22/2025
Ellis Gardner: Director Spotlight - Robert Baker
Ellis Gardner: Director Spotlight - Robert Baker
  • 5/22/2025
Habitat For Humanity Hires New Construction Director
Habitat For Humanity Hires New Construction Director
  • 5/21/2025
Student Scene
Lee Data Analytics Students Complete 4 Major Projects
Lee Data Analytics Students Complete 4 Major Projects
  • 5/22/2025
7 Graduate From CSCC HVAC Bootcamp
7 Graduate From CSCC HVAC Bootcamp
  • 5/22/2025
Walker Receives Lee University Excellence In Teaching Award
Walker Receives Lee University Excellence In Teaching Award
  • 5/22/2025
Living Well
Free Summer Meals For Kids Available From YMCA Start Tuesday
Free Summer Meals For Kids Available From YMCA Start Tuesday
  • 5/23/2025
Signal Mountain Police Department Blood Drive Is May 28
Signal Mountain Police Department Blood Drive Is May 28
  • 5/22/2025
73-Year-Old Walking 50 States To Inspire Seniors Visiting Chattanooga-Area Morning Pointe Communities
73-Year-Old Walking 50 States To Inspire Seniors Visiting Chattanooga-Area Morning Pointe Communities
  • 5/22/2025
Memories
AUDIO: Jack Lupton Discusses Downtown Future
  • 5/19/2025
Torchlight Tour Of Chattanooga National Cemetery Offered On Memorial Day
  • 5/19/2025
Elizabeth Parham Robnett, 1919 – 2023, To Be Honored June 8
Elizabeth Parham Robnett, 1919 – 2023, To Be Honored June 8
  • 5/15/2025
Outdoors
New Sustainable Learning Alliance Holds Public Forum
  • 5/23/2025
Volunteers Needed For National Trails Day, June 7
  • 5/23/2025
TWRA Stocks 10,000 Walleye At Flood-Damaged Pigeon River
  • 5/22/2025
Travel
John Shearer: Visiting Charlotte And Attending The PGA Championship
John Shearer: Visiting Charlotte And Attending The PGA Championship
  • 5/23/2025
Flat Top Mountain Farm Hosts 2025 Lavender Festival With Bluegrass, U-Pick Fields And Local Goods
Flat Top Mountain Farm Hosts 2025 Lavender Festival With Bluegrass, U-Pick Fields And Local Goods
  • 5/23/2025
McLemore Resort’s Hotel Recognized As Best New Build For Curio Collection
McLemore Resort’s Hotel Recognized As Best New Build For Curio Collection
  • 5/13/2025
Church
Bob Tamasy: Much-Deserved Observance For America's Fallen
Bob Tamasy: Much-Deserved Observance For America's Fallen
  • 5/23/2025
Marion Campbell Speaks At Scenic City Women's Network June 26
Marion Campbell Speaks At Scenic City Women's Network June 26
  • 5/23/2025
Union Gospel Mission Hires New Program Director Wayne Hammel
Union Gospel Mission Hires New Program Director Wayne Hammel
  • 5/22/2025
Obituaries
James Hentz Ratliffe
James Hentz Ratliffe
  • 5/25/2025
Jo Ann Seitz
Jo Ann Seitz
  • 5/25/2025
Carolyn Hixson Powell
Carolyn Hixson Powell
  • 5/24/2025
Government
Sheriff Austin Garrett Encourages Safety Over Memorial Day Weekend
Sheriff Austin Garrett Encourages Safety Over Memorial Day Weekend
  • 5/23/2025
Upcoming Special Event Road Closures
  • 5/23/2025
Man Arrested For Domestic Assault - And Other East Ridge Police Calls
  • 5/23/2025