Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

ADAMS,JOHN QUINCY

1065 LEE PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest:

45 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



BELL,TERRANCE DEANTA

3911 CHURCHILL RD CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest:

44 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT



BOWMAN,JAMES ROBERT

7516 MOSES ROAD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest:

51 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

BURGLARY

THEFT OF PROPERTY

INITIATING MANUFACTURE OF METHAMPHETAMINE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



BROOKSHIRE,ANGELA NADINE

5750 LAKE RESORT DRIVE UNIT K112 HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest:

51 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:



BROWN,NINO LORENZO

7609 BONNIE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest:

22 years old

Arresting Agency:

Red Bank PD

Charges:

FTA SPEEDING 55 MPH IN A 40 MPH ZONE

FTA FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY



CARDILLO,CHRISTOPHER I

621 MEMORIAL DR APT 203 RED BANK, 37403

Age at Arrest:

38 years old

Arresting Agency:

Red Bank PD

Charges:

THEFT OF PROPERTY



DAVIS,CHARLES JAMES

1907 PORTLAND STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest:

65 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000



DUBLE,ASHLEY NICOLE

4720 TARPON TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest:

28 years old

Arresting Agency:

Tenn Hwy Patrol

Charges:

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION



EBERHARDT,TERRANCE MONTREL

4809 CORDELIA LN CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest:

39 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



HENDERSON,KAREN LEANNE

3368 BROWNDALE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37419

Age at Arrest:

62 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)



HILL,JIMMY LEBRON

727 EAST 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest:

35 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



HODGES,FREDDIE LEE

3624 SALUDA ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest:

47 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

ASSAULT

DISORDERLY CONDUCT



MCCARTER,JAMES STEVEN

3909 N MISSION OAKS DR EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest:

40 years old

Arresting Agency:

East Ridge

Charges:

EVADING ARREST

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



MCCLAIN,PHILLIP DAVID

2511 BALCON ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest:

29 years old

Arresting Agency:

Tenn Hwy Patrol

Charges:

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

RECKLESS DRIVING

POSS.HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE

REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS



MCGHEE,BARRY WAYNE

8205 CARRIAGE XI CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest:

63 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED



MOHAMED KHALED,ALI ALKOHALI

6640 MEAD STREET DEARBORN, 48126

Age at Arrest:

35 years old

Arresting Agency:

Tenn Hwy Patrol

Charges:

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (COMMERCIAL VEHICLE)

SPEEDING

POSS.

POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
SCHEDULE I DRUG VIOLATION

MONTGOMERY,JALEESA DANIELLE
4601 BEVERLY KAY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest:34 years old
Arresting Agency:Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

PARKER,JERRY CHAD
126 PEBBLE DR DUNLAP, 373273344
Age at Arrest:48 years old
Arresting Agency:Soddy Daisy PD
Charges:
ASSAULT
ASSAULT

PARKER,MELVIN BRAD
153 PEPPLE DR SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest:48 years old
Arresting Agency:Soddy Daisy PD
Charges:
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
ASSAULT
ASSAULT

PEREZ-LOPEZ,CONCEPCION
728 FRULEY STREET CHATANOOGA, 37343
Age at Arrest:21 years old
Arresting Agency:Chattanooga PD
Charges:
SPEEDING
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

ROGERS-BUOYMASTER,CRYSTAL LYNN
10940 EUSTICE RD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest:47 years old
Arresting Agency:Soddy Daisy PD
Charges:
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF FOR RESALE

SMITH,RANDALL TODD
411 DUNLAP AVE APT B EASTRIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest:48 years old
Arresting Agency:Chattanooga PD
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY

STONE,JADEN ANTHONY
728 MARKET ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest:25 years old
Arresting Agency:Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

THOMPSON,JOSHUAH BURTON
325 N PALISADES SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377
Age at Arrest:19 years old
Arresting Agency:HC Sheriff
Charges:

TURNER,DAVID L
Age at Arrest:27 years old
Arresting Agency:East Ridge
Charges:
HARASSMENT

WEAVER,EARL CHRISHONE
621 MLK BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest:28 years old
Arresting Agency:Chattanooga PD
Charges:

Here are the mug shots:

ALLEN, LILLIAN ROSE

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 12/13/1996

Arresting Agency: Ringgold PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/26/2025

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA BELL, TERRANCE DEANTA

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 06/25/1980

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/26/2025

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT BROOKSHIRE, ANGELA NADINE

Age at Arrest: 51

Date of Birth: 12/10/1973

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/26/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CARDILLO, CHRISTOPHER I

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 06/05/1986

Arresting Agency: Red Bank PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/26/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY DAVIS, CHARLES JAMES

Age at Arrest: 65

Date of Birth: 09/25/1959

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/26/2025

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000 EBERHARDT, TERRANCE MONTREL

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 02/28/1986

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/26/2025

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT HENDERSON, KAREN LEANNE

Age at Arrest: 62

Date of Birth: 11/21/1962

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/26/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) HILL, JIMMY LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 02/21/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/26/2025

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING HODGES, FREDDIE LEE

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 08/15/1977

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/26/2025

Charge(s):

ASSAULT

DISORDERLY CONDUCT MCCLUSKEY, CIERRA LSHAY

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 09/03/1995

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 05/26/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

RECKLESS DRIVING

MCGHEE, BARRY WAYNE

Age at Arrest: 63

Date of Birth: 10/14/1961

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/26/2025

Charge(s):

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED MOHAMED KHALED, ALI ALKOHALI

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 12/10/1989

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 05/26/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (COMMERCIAL VEHICLE)

SPEEDING

POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

SCHEDULE I DRUG VIOLATION ROGERS-BUOYMASTER, CRYSTAL LYNN

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 05/31/1977

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/26/2025

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF FOR RESALE SMITH, RANDALL TODD

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 01/29/1977

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/26/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY THOMPSON, JOSHUAH BURTON

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 12/28/2005

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/26/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

TURNER, DAVID L

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 06/23/1997

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 05/26/2025

Charge(s):

HARASSMENT WEAVER, EARL CHRISHONE

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 02/09/1997

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/26/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WOODRUFF, JOSHUA WILLIAM

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 10/25/1983

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/26/2025

Charge(s):

ASSAULT