American Airlines Announces Nonstop Service From Chattanooga To Chicago O’Hare

American Airlines will introduce nonstop service between Chattanooga Airport and Chicago O’Hare International Airport beginning Oct. 6, giving local travelers even more options to connect with one of the nation’s airport hubs.

The addition of Chicago service marks a step in expanding connectivity from Chattanooga and highlights the strength of regional demand, said officials.

“This is a great example of how multiple carriers serving the same destination can drive competition, lower fares and improve choices for our travelers,” said April Cameron, president and CEO of Chattanooga Airport. “It’s encouraging to see American Airlines continuing to respond to the needs of our market, and we’re excited to offer even more economic value to the community.”

The route will provide nonstop access to Chicago and hundreds of onward destinations through American’s global network, enhancing both business and leisure travel options.

“American is excited to offer new nonstop service connecting Chattanooga with our Chicago O’Hare hub,” said Jordan Pack, American’s director of Domestic Network Planning. “We are proud to offer more flights than any other airline from Chattanooga, with nonstop service to five destinations across the U.S. Now, travelers will have more options when flying with American to reach cities in the Midwest and Western United States with a convenient connection in Chicago.”

With Chattanooga’s air service continuing to grow, local leaders see the new route as another milestone in the airport’s evolution. Jim Hall, chairman of the Chattanooga Metropolitan Airport Authority board, notes that it reflects a broader strategy to keep building meaningful connections for the region.

“With each new route, we’re strengthening Chattanooga’s role in the national transportation network and creating more opportunities for residents and businesses to thrive,” Mr. Hall said. “We appreciate American Airlines’ ongoing commitment to serving this community.”

The new flights to Chicago will be operated using Embraer 175 aircraft and join American’s existing nonstop routes from Chattanooga to Charlotte, Washington D.C., Dallas-Fort Worth and seasonal service to Miami.

Flight Schedule:





Departure Departure Time Arrival Airport Arrival Time Aircraft Start Date CHA 7:25 a.m. ORD 8:25 a.m. E175 10/7/2025 CHA 5:00 p.m. ORD 6:00 p.m. E175 10/6/2025 ORD 1:54 p.m. CHA 4:30 p.m. E175 10/6/2025 ORD 7:05 p.m. CHA 9:41 p.m. E175 10/6/2025



*Schedules subject to change

For more information or to book travel, visit flyCHA.com.