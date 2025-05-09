Barn Nursery Suffers Heavy Damages From Hail Storm

The Barn Nursery on E. 24th Street Place suffered heavy damage during Thursday night's hail storm.

Roofs at the nursery suffered severe damage, and much plant inventory was also affected.

Officials said Friday morning, "We are currently conducting a massive store clean-up from the unprecedented hail storm last night. We appreciate your patience as we navigate this hurdle.

"That being said, NO DOGS are allowed on property today.This is for their safety. All children, if brought to the store, should be CLOSELY monitored and MUST be wearing appropriate footwear.

"Please exercise caution as you are shopping the store today. We are operating at normal hours, 10 a.m.-6 p.m."



It was noted that the damage came at the busiest season of the year for the well-known nursery.