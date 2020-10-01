Police Blotter: Possums Invading N. Hawthorne Home; Mother-In-Law Calls Too Much

Police responded to a theft on Hollyberry Lane. Upon arrival, police spoke with a driver that leases out from Millennial Taxi Service. The driver gave a woman a ride from her home to the grocery store and back to her apartment. When the driver arrived back to the woman's apartment, she said she misplaced her money and did not have the funds to pay him. The woman told police that she recently had a stroke and is forgetful sometimes. She said she will get the money ($16) and contact the driver by Tuesday at noon.Police told her that if she did not pay she could be charged with theft of services. She said she would get the funds together and contact the driver.* * *Police spoke with a manager at Wings Town on 23rd Street. The manager said an employee was sick and he ordered her to go home. When the employee's mother came to the restaurant, she yelled at the manager. The manager said the employee and mother got angry then left.* * *Police responded to suspicious activity at the Red Roof Inn on Shallowford Road. A woman who was staying at the Inn had called police saying that strange things had been happening. The woman said when she went out to walk her dog there were rocks on the floor making the shape of an arrow pointing towards her door. The woman said she was familiar with it and believes it was a Satanic symbol for someone to attack her. The woman requested extra patrol and wanted to document the incident.* * *Police responded to an animal call on N. Hawthorne Street. Upon arrival, the officer spoke with a woman who said that she had another opossum in her house. Several days prior, the officer had removed a young opossum from her bathroom and placed it outside. The woman said she has had other officers remove one from her house as well. The woman said that her landlord had animal control come out and set traps, but did not know if anything had been caught. The officer helped the woman secure her attic and searched her son's room, but was unable to locate any animals. The woman asked for a police report to help her with documentation for her landlord.* * *Police were called for a well-being check on Idlewild Circle. A mother called to say she had not been able to make phone contact with her son for approximately one day. Police arrived at the son's home on Idlewild Circle and located his vehicle in the driveway. Police approached the front door and noticed that it was ajar. The officer pushed the door open a little further and announced his presence as a police officer several times with no reply. The officer continued to call out and identify himself as a police officer while waiting for more units. Once additional officers arrived they made entry into the home, continuing to make their presence known. Officers finally made contact with another tenant who said that he saw the son walking his dog earlier. Officers then located the son's room a short time later with the door locked. The son's dog could be heard barking when officers knocked on the door. Contact was not made with the son, however the other tenant said he would remind the son to call his mother when he woke up. The tenant was made aware of the unsecured door and made changes to the lock as needed. Police called the mother and informed her of their findings. She said that she would call her son again in the morning.* * *Police spoke with a woman from a building on Bridge Circle. The woman said she received an iPhone in the mail. She said that she took the SIM card out of her old phone and placed it in the box with the new iPhone. She said that night someone broke into her apartment and stole the SIM card but left the iPhone. She said there were scuff marks on the floor and scratches on the inside of the door. She told police that the locks were tampered with. The officer asked if the door was tampered with from outside. The woman said she does not know because she is quarantined and will not open her door.* * *A father called police and said he allowed his daughter to borrow his car as transport for work. The father called the daughter after she got off from work and was led to believe she was on the way home. The father tracked the car a home on Tomahawk Trail and found it parked in the driveway. The father tried calling the daughter several times with no answer and became worried the vehicle was stolen. Police knocked on the door and made contact with the daughter who said she lied about coming straight home from work. Instead she went to her boyfriend's house. The daughter returned the keys to her father without issue. The father left the area in the car and the daughter stayed at the house with her boyfriend.* * *Police were called to a home on Shawnee Circle where a woman said that her mother-in-law had been calling her all day and she wanted her to stop. Police asked the woman if she had told her mother-in-law to stop, and she said that any time she brings it up, the mother-in-law ignores her. The woman said it was causing stress in her life and she just wanted the mother-in-law to stop. The woman at one point went back inside the home, and when she came out, she told police that the mother-in-law had called her and told her that she would stop.