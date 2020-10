Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BROOKS, JOSHUA HEATH

499 TIMBERLINKS DR SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 373771903

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

---

BURKHART, APRIL LYNETTE

2713 CURTIS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (2ND OFFENSE)

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

---

CARTER, ERNEST COLEMAN

1516 N CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374063222

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

---

CASHEN, JOY

919 ECHOL GLENN DRIVE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

CLINTON, EVAN WADE

1409 MANA LANE APT B EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

ASSAULT SIMPLE (DOMESTIC)

---

CONNALLY, TODD EUGENE

814 CARLINE ROAD ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 51 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 2ND

POSS.HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE

---

DANIELS, BRITTANY MICHELLE

329 WEST 38TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374101358

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

---

DUGGARD, TIMOTHY PATRICK

4889 MCDONALD ROAD MCDONALD, 37353

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

HARASSMENT

---

ESCOBAR-ZUNIGA, EMIR

4025 OAKWOOD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

MINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL

---

FRANKLIN, CHRISTOPHER D

7001 TREELINE DR HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

---

GILLESPIE, WILLIAM ANTHONY

132 SOUTHWOOD DR CROSSVILLE, 37810

Age at Arrest: 52 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

---

HATFIELD, STORMY NACOLE

3617 LAMAR AVENUE CHATTAOONGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE SCHEDULE III

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE IV

---

HEARD, ROBERT EUGENE

317 W BRIDGEWOOD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 49 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

VANDALISM

---

HORNER, BRADLEY KENT

3408 GAIL DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

MANUFACTURE,DELIVERY, SALE OF METH

POSSESSION OF HEROIN

POSSESSION OF DEXTROAMPHETAMINE (ADDERALL)

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE - SECOND OFFENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES

DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE FOR DUI

DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 G

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION

---

KAY, MATTHEW AARON

6674 BEA LANE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

---

LANE, TREVOR AUSTIN

1890 GREEN DR.

#29 CLEVELAND, 37311Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---LIGHT, EMMIE CLEO375 HIAWATIA CIRCLE CHICKAMGA, 30707Age at Arrest: 63 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePOSSESSION OF METHPOSSESSION OF MARIJUANA---MCCALLIE, LASHAUNDA M4512 HIGHLAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTYFAILURE TO APPEARNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT---MERRITT, KALEB ASHTON124 NORTH MOORE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE---PITTS, PARNELL DEPREE8614 SUMMIT PEAK WAY APT105 OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaSPEEDINGRECKLESS DRIVINGDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE---POTTS, AARON ALAN98 SNYDER LOOP RD GRAYSVILLE, 37338Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyLEAVING SCENE ACCIDENTDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFALSE REPORTS---POWELL, DESMOND DONNELL2820 5TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency:VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF---PUTMAN, KIMBERLY LATEESE305 LAWS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)---RAKESHAW, BAYLEE ASHTON2050 S LEE HWY CLEVELAND, 37311Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000BLOCKING OR IMPEDING THE FLOW OF TRAFFICDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY---STOKER, ROBERT VINCENT739 REBUTER DRIVE ROSSVILLE, 30778Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePOSSESSION OF FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINES FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF MARIJUANA---STOREY, KENDALL DAUNTAE4109 12TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBURGLARY OF AUTOTHEFT OVER $10,000---THURMAN, STEVE ALLEN3710 4TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC---VALDEZ, MICHAEL12141 BACK VALLEY ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCERECKLESS ENDANGERMENTFAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANEDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CAREFALSE REPORTSFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYRECKLESS DRIVING---WORDLAW, CASEY OKEITH3014 NORTHWAY LN CHATTANOOGA, 374062138Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONSDISORDERLY CONDUCT

Here are the mug shots:

BROOKS, JOSHUA HEATH

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 11/22/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 10/11/2020

Charge(s):

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE BURKHART, APRIL LYNETTE

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 07/19/1986

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 10/11/2020

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (2ND OFFENSE)

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE CARTER, ERNEST COLEMAN

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 08/19/1984

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 10/11/2020

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE DANIELS, BRITTANY MICHELLE

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 03/12/1987

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 10/11/2020

Charge(s):

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE DUGGARD, TIMOTHY PATRICK

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 11/03/1975

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 10/11/2020

Charge(s):

HARASSMENT ESCOBAR-ZUNIGA, EMIR

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 04/18/2000

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 10/11/2020

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

MINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL FRANKLIN, CHRISTOPHER D

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 12/13/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 10/11/2020

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT GILLESPIE, WILLIAM ANTHONY

Age at Arrest: 52

Date of Birth: 07/04/1968

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 10/11/2020

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DISORDERLY CONDUCT HATFIELD, STORMY NACOLE

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 09/13/1994

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 10/11/2020

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE SCHEDULE III

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE IV HEARD, ROBERT EUGENE

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 07/03/1971

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 10/11/2020

Charge(s):

VANDALISM