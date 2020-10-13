Early Voting For The Nov. 3 Election Begins On Wednesday

Early voting for the Nov. 3 State and Federal Primary and County General election starts on Wednesday. Early voting runs Monday to Saturday until Thursday, Oct. 29.

Early voting offers Tennesseans the flexibility of evening and Saturday hours, along with multiple polling locations in many counties. The first and last days of early voting are normally peak days. Voters looking to avoid the busiest days of early voting should plan to vote on days other than the first and last day of early voting.

. The GoVoteTN app is free to download in the App Store or Google Play. Tennessee voters can find their early voting and Election Day hours, polling locations, view and mark sample ballots and much more with the GoVoteTN app or online at GoVoteTN.com . Theis free to download in the App Store or Google Play.

“Early voting offers Tennesseans the flexibility to choose their location and time to cast a ballot,” said Secretary of State Tre Hargett. “I encourage voters to do their part by wearing a face covering while taking advantage of Tennessee’s generous early voting period.”

Voters need to bring valid (may or may not be current) photo identification to the polls. A Tennessee driver license or photo ID issued by the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security, Tennessee state government or the federal government are acceptable even if they are expired. College student IDs are not acceptable. More information about what types of ID are acceptable can be found on sos.tn.gov or by calling toll free 1-877-850-4959.

Tennessee state law requires polling locations and the area within a 100-foot boundary surrounding each entrance to remain campaign-free zones. This includes the display or distribution of campaign materials and the solicitation of votes for or against any person, party or question on the ballot in these areas. Voters wearing campaign-related clothing or paraphernalia will not be allowed within the 100-foot boundary.

During early voting and on Election Day, Tennesseans are encouraged to wear a face covering and maintaining a six-foot distance from poll officials and other voters. Voters should expect to see signs with further safety instructions at their polling locations. All poll officials will be wearing face coverings and will be trained in social distancing measures.

The voter registration deadline to participate in the November election was Monday, Oct. 5. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 3.

For the latest information on the State and Federal General Election, follow our social media channels Twitter: @SecTreHargett, Facebook: Tennessee Secretary of State @tnsecofstate, and Instagram.