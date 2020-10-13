 Tuesday, October 13, 2020 66.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Breaking News


Early Voting For The Nov. 3 Election Begins On Wednesday

Tuesday, October 13, 2020
Early voting for the Nov. 3 State and Federal Primary and County General election starts on Wednesday. Early voting runs Monday to Saturday until Thursday, Oct. 29.
Early voting offers Tennesseans the flexibility of evening and Saturday hours, along with multiple polling locations in many counties. The first and last days of early voting are normally peak days.  Voters looking to avoid the busiest days of early voting should plan to vote on days other than the first and last day of early voting.
 
 
Tennessee voters can find their early voting and Election Day hours, polling locations, view and mark sample ballots and much more with the GoVoteTN app or online at GoVoteTN.com. The GoVoteTN app is free to download in the App Store or Google Play.
 
“Early voting offers Tennesseans the flexibility to choose their location and time to cast a ballot,” said Secretary of State Tre Hargett. “I encourage voters to do their part by wearing a face covering while taking advantage of Tennessee’s generous early voting period.”
 
Voters need to bring valid (may or may not be current) photo identification to the polls. A Tennessee driver license or photo ID issued by the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security, Tennessee state government or the federal government are acceptable even if they are expired. College student IDs are not acceptable. More information about what types of ID are acceptable can be found on sos.tn.gov by calling toll free 1-877-850-4959.
 
Tennessee state law requires polling locations and the area within a 100-foot boundary surrounding each entrance to remain campaign-free zones. This includes the display or distribution of campaign materials and the solicitation of votes for or against any person, party or question on the ballot in these areas. Voters wearing campaign-related clothing or paraphernalia will not be allowed within the 100-foot boundary.
 
During early voting and on Election Day, Tennesseans are encouraged to wear a face covering and maintaining a six-foot distance from poll officials and other voters. Voters should expect to see signs with further safety instructions at their polling locations. All poll officials will be wearing face coverings and will be trained in social distancing measures.
 
The voter registration deadline to participate in the November election was Monday, Oct. 5. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 3.
 
For the latest information on the State and Federal General Election, follow our social media channels Twitter: @SecTreHargett, Facebook: Tennessee Secretary of State and Instagram: @tnsecofstate.
 
For more information about early voting in Tennessee, go to GoVoteTN.com or call the Division of Elections toll-free at 1-877-850-4959.

October 13, 2020

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

October 13, 2020

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

October 12, 2020

Neighbors Opposed To Expansion Of Large Wedding Venue On Dolly Pond Road


Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: AUSTIN, SCOTT ANDRESEN 6935 TIFFANY LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37412 Age at Arrest: 34 years old Arresting Agency: East Ridge PUBLIC INTOXICATION ... (click for more)

Some residents of Dolly Pond Road at Georgetown on Monday at the Planning Commission expressed opposition to the expansion of a major wedding venue. Howe Farms, which already features five ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: AUSTIN, SCOTT ANDRESEN 6935 TIFFANY LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37412 Age at Arrest: 34 years old Arresting Agency: East Ridge PUBLIC INTOXICATION --- BOSWELL, TERRELL JAMAL 1802 S WILLOW STREET APT. A CHATTANOOGA, 37402 Age at Arrest: 26 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga DOMESTIC ASSAULT --- CAMPBELL, MATTHEW ... (click for more)

Opinion

No Need To Imagine ‘Day Without Water’

The national observance of Imagine a Day Without Water asks all of us to imagine a day literally without water. From your shower to your coffee to your kids’ last glass of water before bed. Not even a drop in a lake or a firetruck’s tank. This is certainly a grim warning, and one worth taking a moment to ponder. We all have a role to play in protecting and conserving water and ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Tale Of ‘Stålfarfar’

Almost 70 years ago, it was decided there should be a bicycle race that would go from Sweden’s top to its bottom in northern Europe. Sweden, perhaps the most gorgeous of all the world’s countries, is also geographically demanding and the route – the length of the Gulf of Bothnia and much of the Baltic Sea – ain’t for sissies. Lest you forget, this is where the Vikings ancestry lives. ... (click for more)

Sports

Kentucky's Rhyne Howard Named Pre-Season First Team All-American

LEXINGTON, Ky. – University of Kentucky junior guard Rhyne Howard had one of the best seasons in program history last year and the star is already earning preseason praise as the 2020-21 season draws, earning preseason first-team All-America honors by Lindy’s Sports, the publication announced recently. On top of Howard’s All-America honor, Lindy’s Sports selected its preseason ... (click for more)

Former Flame Jahmal Rich Helps To Lead Fight Against COVID-19

Many Lee University athletes have received their degrees and gone on to outstanding careers outside the rim of athletics. But the accomplishments and goals of former men’s basketball standout and Maryland native Jahmal Rich (2002-03 – 2004-05) are certainly more than enough to capture the spotlight. Rich graduated from Lee with a degree in biological sciences, but basketball ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors