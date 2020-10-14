Hamilton County Sheriff Jim Hammond Diagnosed With COVID-19

Sheriff Jim Hammond was informed on Wednesday that he had been in direct contact with someone who had just tested positive with COVID-19.

As a safety precaution, Sheriff Hammond immediately visited a local medical facility where he received a rapid response COVID-19 test.

Sheriff Hammond has tested positive and is currently asymptomatic.

Out of an abundance of caution, contact tracing has begun regarding those who have been in contact with the sheriff, including his family, friends, and coworkers.

Sheriff Hammond said, “I am currently asymptomatic and I encourage anyone who may have been in direct contact with me to consult our local health department guidelines.”