Georgia Has 16 More COVID-19 Deaths, Including 1 Each In Walker And Whitfield Counties
Wednesday, October 14, 2020
Georgia state health officials reported on Wednesday there have been an additional 16 deaths due to the coronavirus. The new total is 7,470.
There were 1,297 new cases as that total reached 334,601 confirmed cases of coronavirus.
Hospitalizations are at 29,918, up 156 from Tuesday.
Here are the numbers by county:
Catoosa County: 1,304 cases, up 12; 19 deaths; 80 hospitalizations
Chattooga County: 851 cases, up 7; 26 deaths; 63 hospitalizations
Dade County: 310 cases, up 4; 5 deaths; 21 hospitalizations
Walker County: 1,702 cases, up 23; 42 deaths, up 1; 93 hospitalizations, up 1
Whitfield County: 4,942 cases, up 27; 63 deaths, up 1; 257 hospitalizations, up 1