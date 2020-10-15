October 16, 2020
October 15, 2020
Here are the top Hamilton County salaries for 2020: (click for more)
The Chattanooga Police Department, along with the Cold Case Unit with the Hamilton County District Attorney's Office, is seeking information pertaining to the 2016 double homicide of George Dillard ... (click for more)
Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)
The Chattanooga Police Department, along with the Cold Case Unit with the Hamilton County District Attorney's Office, is seeking information pertaining to the 2016 double homicide of George Dillard and Lakita Hicks that occurred at 2106 East 13th Street.
On the night of Jan. 31, 2016, Hamilton County 911 dispatch received a call from a young boy advising that his parents had ... (click for more)
Feckless, foolish, and filth: words that begin with F. There are others. In the fair and formerly gentle Chattanooga, the cultural elites at the Hunter Art Museum have fastened banners to their facility that freely trumpet to all viewers: "THE F WORD". The banners loudly featuring "THE F WORD" face the Walnut Street bridge and the city. From in front of the museum, the fine print ... (click for more)
Game One of the 2020 World Series – after the strangest year in Major League baseball, or the entire world for that matter -- is scheduled to begin in just six days and the Braves have still got my fingers crossed. My prayers on the other hand are that the damnable COVID won’t wreck this ever-sacred slice of Americana because this nation yearns for the World Series. After all, we ... (click for more)
LEXINGTON, Ky. – University of Kentucky junior guard Rhyne Howard had one of the best seasons in program history last year and the star is already earning preseason praise as the 2020-21 season draws, earning preseason first-team All-America honors by Lindy’s Sports, the publication announced recently.
On top of Howard’s All-America honor, Lindy’s Sports selected its preseason ... (click for more)
Many Lee University athletes have received their degrees and gone on to outstanding careers outside the rim of athletics. But the accomplishments and goals of former men’s basketball standout and Maryland native Jahmal Rich (2002-03 – 2004-05) are certainly more than enough to capture the spotlight.
Rich graduated from Lee with a degree in biological sciences, but basketball ... (click for more)