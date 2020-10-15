Feckless, foolish, and filth: words that begin with F. There are others. In the fair and formerly gentle Chattanooga, the cultural elites at the Hunter Art Museum have fastened banners to their facility that freely trumpet to all viewers: "THE F WORD". The banners loudly featuring "THE F WORD" face the Walnut Street bridge and the city. From in front of the museum, the fine print ... (click for more)

Game One of the 2020 World Series – after the strangest year in Major League baseball, or the entire world for that matter -- is scheduled to begin in just six days and the Braves have still got my fingers crossed. My prayers on the other hand are that the damnable COVID won’t wreck this ever-sacred slice of Americana because this nation yearns for the World Series. After all, we ... (click for more)