October 16, 2020
Hamilton County had another coronavirus death and the toll climbed to 104 on Friday. There were 98 new cases, compared to 77 on Thursday, bringing the total to 11,082.
There have been 10,108 ... (click for more)
Georgia state health officials reported on Friday there have been an additional 64 deaths due to the coronavirus. The new total is 7,556.
There were 1,609 new cases as that total reached ... (click for more)
Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday:
I. Call to Order by Chairman Henderson.
II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilwoman Berz).
III. Special Presentation. ... (click for more)
Hamilton County had another coronavirus death and the toll climbed to 104 on Friday. There were 98 new cases, compared to 77 on Thursday, bringing the total to 11,082.
There have been 10,108 people in Hamilton County recover from the virus which is 91 percent. There are currently 870 active cases, up from 837 on Thursday.
There are currently 74 people hospitalized in the county ... (click for more)
Georgia state health officials reported on Friday there have been an additional 64 deaths due to the coronavirus. The new total is 7,556.
There were 1,609 new cases as that total reached 337,850 confirmed cases of coronavirus.
Hospitalizations are at 30,217, up 136 from Thursday.
Here are the numbers by county:
Catoosa County: 1,328 cases, up 14; 20 deaths, up ... (click for more)
I cannot understand why people are still testing positive. Are people not following the guidelines? Are they not wearing masks?
I thought we were an intelligent race and given that the media broadcasts every little surge each and every day how is it possible people aren’t getting this?
Good grief, Hamilton County, whether you like wearing masks or not, do it anyway and protect ... (click for more)
I do not know a Washington D.C. columnist by the name of Daniel Bobinski. To the best of my recollect, I have never read anything he has written until this week. Writing for a website, uncoverdc.com, Bobinski has just made seven predictions he is pretty sure will occur within the next month and, I find myself agreeing the likelihood of all seven is a pretty good bet. He is said ... (click for more)
No. 18/17 Tennessee will look to bounce back from last weekend's road setback this Saturday when the Vols host longtime SEC East rival Kentucky at Neyland Stadium.
Despite having their SEC-leading eight-game win streak snapped at Georgia, the Vols still carry a five-game home winning streak into Saturday's contest against the Wildcats.
A limited number of tickets for Saturday's ... (click for more)
MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Dalton State (Ga.) is a unanimous choice at the top of the 2020-21 SSAC Men's Golf Coaches' Preseason Poll.
2020-21 SSAC Men's Golf Coaches' Preseason Poll
1. Dalton State (Ga.) – 49 (7)
2. William Carey (Miss.) – 42
3. Loyola (La.) – 32
4. Mobile (Ala.) – 30
5. Blue Mountain (Miss.) – 19
6. Faulkner (Ala.) – 17
7. Brewton-Parker (Ga.) - 7 ... (click for more)