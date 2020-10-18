Georgia Has 31 More COVID Deaths; 1,174 New Cases

In his drive to remove the bust of A.P. Stewart from the courthouse grounds, Warren Mackey is guilty of several historical errors. He accuses Stewart - and all Confederate soldiers - of treason and asks, "How many countries can we be loyal to?" The answer, of course, is just one at a time. Stewart and many other Southerners opposed secession, and some opposed slavery. However, ... (click for more)

Even the most liberal among us should have seen this coming. The nation’s police have had quite enough of the leftist leaders of our biggest cities and today’s alarm is how are these same mayors and governors ever going to contain the wackos following the Nov. 3 election? Police are quitting in troubled cities by the hundreds. In Seattle, the perplexed mayor never figured the police ... (click for more)