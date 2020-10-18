Georgia Has 31 More COVID Deaths; 1,174 New Cases
Sunday, October 18, 2020
Georgia state health officials reported on Sunday there have been an additional 31 deaths due to the coronavirus. The new total is 7,638.
There were 1,174 new cases as that total reached 340,558 confirmed cases of coronavirus.
Hospitalizations are at 30,376, up 26 from Saturday.
Here are the numbers by county:
Catoosa County: 1,341 cases, up 3; 20 deaths; 81 hospitalizations
Chattooga County: 874 cases, up 1; 27 deaths; 63 hospitalizations
Dade County: 324 cases, up 1; 5 deaths; 21 hospitalizations
Walker County: 1,767 cases, up 21; 43 deaths; 93 hospitalizations
Whitfield County: 5,096 cases, up 31; 63 deaths; 261 hospitalizations