Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

No Foul Play Ruled In Gunshot Death Of Manchester Police Captain, 42; Chris Patterson Was Married And Father Of 2

Airport Still In Good Financial Position Despite COVID Disruptions, Board Told; Airport Buys Hangar

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BRANNON, PERRY THOMAS 727 E 11TH ST HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37403 Age at Arrest: 28 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga DRUGS GENERAL ... (click for more)

Authorities believe there was no foul play in the death of Capt. Chris Patterson of the Manchester, Tn., Police Department. Captain Chris Patterson was found dead in his truck from a gunshot ... (click for more)