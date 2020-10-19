No Foul Play Ruled In Gunshot Death Of Manchester Police Captain, 42; Chris Patterson Was Married And Father Of 2

October 20, 2020
October 19, 2020
The Chattanooga Airport Board discussed financial statements and purchases during their Monday board meeting, and was told the Airport is still in a good financial position. The meeting was hosted ... (click for more)
Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
BRANNON, PERRY THOMAS
727 E 11TH ST HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
BROWN, CHADWICK DOUGLAS
727 EAST 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga ... (click for more)
Authorities believe there was no foul play in the death of Capt. Chris Patterson of the Manchester, Tn., Police Department. Captain Chris Patterson was found dead in his truck from a gunshot wound.
Age 42, he was married with two children.
He had been on the force over 10 years and was third in command.
The investigation into the death has closed. (click for more)
I was truly disappointed in the BBB’s actions on Saturday. They advertised a Shred and Prescription Medication take-back day in order to help protect identity.
It was advertised from 9 a.m.-noon. I arrived on Saturday before 11 a.m., more than an hour before the scheduled and advertised end. I found a line of cars going both ways on Lee Highway, blocking traffic in both directions. ... (click for more)
There is no doubt the Hamilton County Commissioners will respond negatively tomorrow when a petition that calls for the removal of a Civil War statue from the courthouse grounds is brought before the group. The nine-person board will likely defeat the petition by a very predictable 6-3 margin and, for what it’s worth, the Tennessee Historical Commission will almost certainly balk ... (click for more)
The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga men’s tennis team closed out the 2020 UTC Steve Baras Fall Classic in impressive fashion today. The Mocs took four of five doubles and six of 10 singles in tournament play at the UTC Tennis Center.
Senior Turner Voges and sophomore Simon Labbe opened the final day of play with a quick 6-0 sweep of Antonio Selma and Francisco Erramuspe. ... (click for more)
Alec Reddington is not the tallest keeper, standing in at just a shade under six feet. However, what he lacks in height he makes up for with his all-world agility. In the 33rd minute of CFC’s 5-2 romp over Metro Louisville, he got to show off a bit for the home crowd. Facing a penalty taker, the pink-clad keeper crouched low, and then dove even lower to his right to save a shot ... (click for more)