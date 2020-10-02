City Planning $1.4 Million Contract For Long-Sought Demolition Of Mill Ruins At Lupton City

The eyesore ruins of the old yarn mill at Lupton City may finally be torn down and smoothed over.

The city is asking the City Council to approve a contract with Complete Demolition Services LLC of Carrollton, Ga. for $1,465,400.

The project includes leveling remaining buildings at the site.

It also involves closing an asbestos landfill on the property.

Material is to be brought to the site for capping it, including from the Moccasin Bend Treatment Plant and from a borrow site on Amnicola Highway.

The old mill was sold in 2012 to a private company that began demolition, but abruptly stopped.

The city took over the 11.8-acre site in 2017 and later began demolition. However, in January the city said it had "encountered consistent and extraordinary unforeseen challenges to cleaning and clearing this property."

In dealing with asbestos removal and other issues, the city said it had spent about $400,000 of an earlier appropriation of $1.7 million.