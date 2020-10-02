 Friday, October 2, 2020 68.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

City Planning $1.4 Million Contract For Long-Sought Demolition Of Mill Ruins At Lupton City

The eyesore ruins of the old yarn mill at Lupton City may finally be torn down and smoothed over.

The city is asking the City Council to approve a contract with Complete Demolition Services LLC of Carrollton, Ga. for $1,465,400.

The project includes leveling remaining buildings at the site.

It also involves closing an asbestos landfill on the property.

Material is to be brought to the site for capping it, including from the Moccasin Bend Treatment Plant and from a borrow site on Amnicola Highway.

The old mill was sold in 2012 to a private company that began demolition, but abruptly stopped.

The city took over the 11.8-acre site in 2017 and later began demolition. However, in January the city said it had "encountered consistent and extraordinary unforeseen challenges to cleaning and clearing this property."

In dealing with asbestos removal and other issues, the city said it had spent about $400,000 of an earlier appropriation of $1.7 million.

 


Rep. Tom Graves Gives Farewell Statement As He Steps Down From House Seat

Georgia State Patrol Seeks Information On Fatal Hit And Run Accident In Bartow County

Rep. Tom Graves Gives Farewell Statement As He Steps Down From House Seat

Rep. Tom Graves (R-GA-14) sent letters to officials in the U.S. House of Representatives and Governor Brian Kemp (R-GA) to say he would be stepping down from Congress effective Sunday at 11:59 p.m. Rep. Graves also entered the following farewell statement into the Congressional Record on Friday: When I was young, my Dad always used to tell me that if I dreamed big and worked ... (click for more)

Georgia State Patrol Seeks Information On Fatal Hit And Run Accident In Bartow County

The Georgia State Patrol Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team is seeking information on a vehicle involved in a fatal hit and run of a cyclist that occurred in Bartow County. On Sept. 14, at approximately 9:15 p.m., a white man was riding a bicycle southbound on Highway 41 in the area of Cut Off Road near the RaceTrac. The person on the bicycle was riding on the right shoulder ... (click for more)

Opinion

Selma Paty's Legacy

Much has been said of the accolades of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and rightfully so. I wanted to remind everyone that Chattanooga had its own lady attorney who made many in-roads for females in the legal field. Selma (Sunny) Paty actually began her legal career before Justice Ginsburg. She likewise was Jewish and being a female in the 1950's, when she started her practice, was ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: A Jerk Shames Nashville

I happened to be one of 73 million people who were conned into watching Tuesday night’s Presidential debate as it instead turned into a debacle. I was just like everyone who mourned a waste of time after viewing the largest TV brawl of the year (73 million viewers) except for the Super Bowl. Believe me, I will not be a repeat visitor of such disgusting theater. But I will tell you ... (click for more)

Sports

Mocs' Bryce Nunnelly Named Semi-Finalist For Campbell Trophy

University of Tennessee at Chattanooga senior Bryce Nunnelly was named a semifinalist for the 2020 William V. Campbell Trophy® Presented by Mazda, the National Football Foundation & College Hall of Fame (NFF) announced this week. A record 199 semifinalists are vying for one of college football's most sought-after and coveted awards. "This is terrific news. To ... (click for more)

Chattanooga FC's Darwin Lom To Play For Guatemalan National Team

Chattanooga FC forward Darwin Lom has worn the colors of CFC proudly this season, but later this year he’ll be wearing a different shade of blue: the blue and white of the Guatemalan National Team. For the second time in his career, Lom will be part of the squad that will compete in the Gold Cup Qualifying Tournament match against Nicaragua on Tuesday, October 6th. The selection ... (click for more)


