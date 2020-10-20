 Tuesday, October 20, 2020 81.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

Breaking News


State Of Tennessee Releases New COVID-19 PSA “Choices”

Tuesday, October 20, 2020

Governor Bill Lee on Tuesday announced a new ad campaign, “Choices”, to promote responsible decision-making by Tennesseans as the state continues to fight the spread of COVID-19. The ad will air across the state on broadcast, cable, and digital media.

 

“The most effective way for us to combat this virus is through individual Tennesseans making responsible decisions for the safety of themselves, their loved ones, and their neighbors,” said Governor Lee.

“Masks remain one the most effective, widely available tools as we await a safe, approved vaccine. We recognize that life looks different during a pandemic, and we’re encouraging Tennesseans that as they live their lives they make the responsible choice and choose to wear a mask.”

 

The PSA launches in tandem with a new COVID-19 website from the Tennessee Department of Health that provides Tennesseans with improved tools to make informed decisions for their health. The website can be found at https://covid19.tn.gov/.


October 20, 2020

Regina McDevitt Named Director Of Chattanooga Family Justice Center

October 20, 2020

Meara Knowles Named Constituent Representative In Mayor's Office

October 20, 2020

Industrial Development Board May Go From 7 Members To 9


Regina McDevitt has been named as director of the Chattanooga Family Justice Center. She previously was chief operating officer of the Partnership for Families, Children and Adults. Valerie ... (click for more)

Meara Knowles has been named constituent representative in the office of the mayor of Chattanooga. She was introduced to the City Council on Tuesday. Ms. Knowles earlier was director of ... (click for more)

The City Industrial Development Board may move from seven members to nine. City Council members noted how complicated it is to make reappointments under a system where there is a rotation ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Regina McDevitt Named Director Of Chattanooga Family Justice Center

Regina McDevitt has been named as director of the Chattanooga Family Justice Center. She previously was chief operating officer of the Partnership for Families, Children and Adults. Valerie Radu earlier headed the Family Justice Center, which is located in Brainerd. (click for more)

Meara Knowles Named Constituent Representative In Mayor's Office

Meara Knowles has been named constituent representative in the office of the mayor of Chattanooga. She was introduced to the City Council on Tuesday. Ms. Knowles earlier was director of campaigns for UnifiEd. (click for more)

Opinion

BBB Identity Protection Day Failure

I was truly disappointed in the BBB’s actions on Saturday. They advertised a Shred and Prescription Medication take-back day in order to help protect identity. It was advertised from 9 a.m.-noon. I arrived on Saturday before 11 a.m., more than an hour before the scheduled and advertised end. I found a line of cars going both ways on Lee Highway, blocking traffic in both directions. ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Stewart Statue Will Stay

There is no doubt the Hamilton County Commissioners will respond negatively tomorrow when a petition that calls for the removal of a Civil War statue from the courthouse grounds is brought before the group. The nine-person board will likely defeat the petition by a very predictable 6-3 margin and, for what it’s worth, the Tennessee Historical Commission will almost certainly balk ... (click for more)

Sports

Mocs Offering Second-Screen Experience For WKU Game

The calendar year 2020 marks the first time since 1944 the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga will not host a home football game. In order to add some excitement to the lone contest of the fall this Saturday at Western Kentucky, UTC is offering a unique second-screen experience free to all fans. The "Mocs Homescreen" is a combination of UTC's Radio Broadcast on WFLI 97.7 ... (click for more)

Covenant Athletes Named To USA South Week 7 Decade Athletes of the Week

In the absence of competition in the fall semester and its postponement to the spring semester, the USA South Athletic Conference will continue selecting athletes of the week. The selections, however, will not be based on current competition but instead the nominees will be those who earned an athlete of the week honor in a particular category within the current week over the past ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors