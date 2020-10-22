Vandals Shoot Out Windows At St. Elmo Bank, Closing It Temporarily; Other Businesses Hit

Vandals for the second time have shot out windows at a St. Elmo bank, this time causing it to temporarily close.

Officials of the Bank of America on Tennessee Avenue said they were awaiting construction crews to clean up the latest mess.

They said police advised them that other businesses in that vicinity had also been hit, including the Circle K, the new animal hospital, and a radio station near Raceway.

Police said sometime between 10 p.m. on Wednesday and 8 a.m. today, one of the large windows at Bank of America was struck with a marble which broke the glass.

Police said there was similar vandalism at the same bank a couple of weeks ago too.

After the first attack, the bank stayed open but boarded up all the windows on the south side of the building.

This foray was on the east side at Charger Drive. One tall window that goes to floor level was knocked out.

Bank officials said this time a photo was taken of the vehicle as the car stopped briefly on Charger Drive and shots were fired from the vehicle.

George Clark at Regions Bank next door said Thursday morning he had not been aware of any of the nearby vandalism.