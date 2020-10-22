 Thursday, October 22, 2020 Weather

Breaking News


Bond Refinancing Saves Hamilton County $2 Million

Thursday, October 22, 2020

Three financial institutions on Thursday morning bid on the right to refinance $28 million of Hamilton County Bonds.  

The winning bid was made by BNY Mellon with an interest rate of approximately one half percent (0.54 percent).

Hamilton County Mayor Jim Coppinger says he is very pleased by BNY Mellon’s bid.

“This means by refinancing the final seven years of our initial 2013 bond issue we have saved taxpayers approximately $2 million.”

County Mayor Coppinger added, “This will be an excellent use of the people’s money. We strive every day to make the best use of the taxpayer’s funds. This will allow us to redirect these savings into other projects that will benefit Hamilton County residents.”

The bond refinancing should be completed in the next few weeks.

 


October 22, 2020

Bond Refinancing Saves Hamilton County $2 Million

October 22, 2020

Hamilton County Has 131 New Coronavirus Cases; Tennessee Deaths Top 3,000

October 22, 2020

Catoosa And Whitfield Counties Have New Coronavirus Deaths; Georgia Adds 25 More To The Death Toll


Three financial institutions on Thursday morning bid on the right to refinance $28 million of Hamilton County Bonds. The winning bid was made by BNY Mellon with an interest rate of approximately ... (click for more)

Hamilton County had no new deaths from the coronavirus on Thursday, as the toll remained at 106. There were 131 new cases, compared to 111 on Wednesday, bringing the total to 11,628. This is ... (click for more)

Georgia state health officials reported on Thursday there have been an additional 25 deaths due to the coronavirus. The new total is 7,729. There were 1,785 new cases as that total reached ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Bond Refinancing Saves Hamilton County $2 Million

Three financial institutions on Thursday morning bid on the right to refinance $28 million of Hamilton County Bonds. The winning bid was made by BNY Mellon with an interest rate of approximately one half percent (0.54 percent). Hamilton County Mayor Jim Coppinger says he is very pleased by BNY Mellon’s bid. “This means by refinancing the final seven years of our initial ... (click for more)

Hamilton County Has 131 New Coronavirus Cases; Tennessee Deaths Top 3,000

Hamilton County had no new deaths from the coronavirus on Thursday, as the toll remained at 106. There were 131 new cases, compared to 111 on Wednesday, bringing the total to 11,628. This is the highest number of new cases since Aug. 18. There have been 10,578 people recover from the virus in the county, 91 percent, and there are 944 active cases, up 53 since Wednesday. There ... (click for more)

Opinion

The Folly In Our Labeling And Packaging

How many of you have traveled to the country ‘Imported’? I have not and I do not think anyone else has either. It is a shame that the United States does not have tougher labeling laws for products sold in catalogs, on the internet, or in print. Most companies take pride, so they say, in how their products are made but not enough confidence in telling you where it was made, except, ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: My Friend, Dr. Blake

A nice congratulatory advertisement appeared in the Wednesday editions of the Times Free Press that saluted Dr. Melanie Blake as being “a finalist” in the newspaper’s contest as “Best General Practice Doctor.” It was a classy thing for CHI Memorial Medical Group to do, especially in face of the fact my Dr. Blake is no longer seeing patients nor is employed by CHI Memorial. It was ... (click for more)

Sports

SOCON Announces 2021 Spring Football Schedule

The Southern Conference announced an eight-game schedule for the spring 2021 football season today. The Mocs have four home events on the slate, along with four road games, to determine the league champion. UTC opens at home against VMI on Feb. 20, followed by another home game on Feb. 27 against Wofford. The Mocs first road contest is at The Citadel on March 6, followed by an ... (click for more)

Zeca Announces Retirement From Chattanooga FC

Today, Jose “Zeca” Ferraz announced that after eight years with Chattanooga’s Football Club, he will retire from professional soccer. This Saturday October 24th, when Jose “Zeca” Ferraz takes the field for Chattanooga Football Club against Maryland Bobcats FC, it will be his last as a professional player with the club. “I’d like to thank everyone that’s been part of my journey” ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors