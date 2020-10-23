October 23, 2020
Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday:
I. Call to Order by Chairman Henderson.
II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilman Oglesby).
III. Special Presentation.
The 71st a nnual Armed Forces Parade was held on Friday in downtown Chattanooga - despite the ongoing pandemic. Citizens lined Market Street to express their thanks to the men and woman who are in the military and to first responders.
Third District Congressman Chuck Fleischmann thanked Civilian Chairman Chris Dooley for staging the parade during this difficult time. Rep. Fleischmann
Cyrus Easley, 25, has been charged with attempted second-degree murder in the shooting of Devonte Hunter, 25, at the Easley home on Banks Road.
Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched on Wednesday at approximately 2:45 p.m., to the 2800 block of Banks Road on a report of a shooting.
Upon arriving, deputies secured the scene and found that the victim
Nov. 3, Election Day, is right around the corner. Of course, voting is fundamental to elections. It is through voting we both give our consent to those we entrust to govern us and hold those governing us accountable. From our right to vote come many of our rights and freedoms.
Every day seems to bring new stories about disputes over voting, many of which are pursued through lawsuits.
The most heralded player in any college football huddle is the one who got there via a "battlefield promotion." These were always my personal favorites in the nearly 40 years I covered college football because, unlike a kid who head is swollen because some unknowing source decreed they were a "five star recruit" or a punk clown who changes his "commit" three times before his last
Tennessee will look to end its two-game skid this Saturday afternoon when the Vols host SEC rival Alabama at Neyland Stadium.
Saturday's contest between the Vols and second-ranked Crimson Tide will mark the 103 rd meeting between the two storied programs.
Tickets for Saturday's game are sold out. Gates open to the public two hours prior to kickoff at 1:30 p.m.
BROADCAST
Since I became a Tennessee fan in the early 1960s, I have had very few happy "Third Saturdays in October." In fact, since 1960, Alabama has won 36 times, Tennessee 18 times, with three ties. In other words Tide fans have many more happy "Third Saturdays" than Vol fans have. In fact they've suffered for 13 straight years. I have five grandchildren and none of them were alive the