Hamilton County Has 2 More Coronavirus Deaths; 128 New Cases

Hamilton County had two more deaths from the coronavirus on Saturday, as the toll climbed to 108. There were 128 new cases, compared to 104 on Friday, bringing the total to 11,860.

There were 2,574 new coronavirus cases in the state on Saturday for a total of 244,087.



Tennessee had 24 more coronavirus deaths bringing the total to 3,100, state Health Department officials said.

The state currently has 1,247 people hospitalized from the virus, 41 fewer than on Friday.

There have been 216,744 people who have recovered from the virus in Tennessee (89 percent).





Testing numbers are above 3.492 million across the state.

Here are the numbers by county:



Shelby County: 35,753 cases, up 189; 562 deaths



Davidson County: 31, cases, up 224; 336 deaths, up 3



Knox County: 12,561 cases, up 163; 89 deaths



Bledsoe County: 1,011 cases, up 1; 4 deaths



Bradley County: 3,558 cases, up 39; 23 deaths



Grundy County: 553 cases, up 8; 11 deaths



Marion County: 747 cases, up 6; 9 deaths



Meigs County: 307 cases, up 1; 6 deaths, up 1



Polk County: 503 cases, up 11; 13 deaths

Rhea County: 1,093 cases, up 10; 17 deaths

Sequatchie County: 342 cases, up 4; 2 deaths, down 2