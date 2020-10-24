 Saturday, October 24, 2020 70.0°F   light rain   Light Rain

Hamilton County Has 2 More Coronavirus Deaths; 128 New Cases

Saturday, October 24, 2020

Hamilton County had two more deaths from the coronavirus on Saturday, as the toll climbed to 108. There were 128 new cases, compared to 104 on Friday, bringing the total to 11,860. 

There were 2,574 new coronavirus cases in the state on Saturday for a total of 244,087.

 

Tennessee had 24 more coronavirus deaths bringing the total to 3,100, state Health Department officials said. 

The state currently has 1,247 people hospitalized from the virus, 41 fewer than on Friday.

There have been 216,744 people who have recovered from the virus in Tennessee (89 percent).


Testing numbers are above 3.492 million across the state. 

Here are the numbers by county:

Shelby County: 35,753 cases, up 189; 562 deaths

Davidson County: 31, cases, up 224; 336 deaths, up 3

Knox County: 12,561 cases, up 163; 89 deaths

Bledsoe County:  1,011 cases, up 1; 4 deaths

Bradley County: 3,558 cases, up 39; 23 deaths

Grundy County: 553 cases, up 8; 11 deaths

Marion County: 747 cases, up 6; 9 deaths

Meigs County: 307 cases, up 1; 6 deaths, up 1

Polk County: 503 cases, up 11; 13 deaths

Rhea County: 1,093 cases, up 10; 17 deaths

Sequatchie County: 342 cases, up 4; 2 deaths, down 2


The Hamilton County Health Department announces a COVID-19 exposure at a worship service held at Church of the Highlands, 6621 Hunter Road, Harrison, on Oct. 18. Case investigations revealed ... (click for more)

Hamilton County had two more deaths from the coronavirus on Saturday, as the toll climbed to 108. There were 128 new cases, compared to 104 on Friday, bringing the total to 11,860. There were ... (click for more)

Georgia state health officials reported on Saturday there have been an additional 42 deaths due to the coronavirus. The new total is 7,808. There were 1,846 new cases as that total reached ... (click for more)



The Hamilton County Health Department announces a COVID-19 exposure at a worship service held at Church of the Highlands, 6621 Hunter Road, Harrison, on Oct. 18. Case investigations revealed that an individual attended this event during their infectious period of COVID-19. The Health Department recommends anyone who attended this service to be tested for COVID-19 as soon as ... (click for more)

Hamilton County had two more deaths from the coronavirus on Saturday, as the toll climbed to 108. There were 128 new cases, compared to 104 on Friday, bringing the total to 11,860. There were 2,574 new coronavirus cases in the state on Saturday for a total of 244,087. Tennessee had 24 more coronavirus deaths bringing the total to 3,100, state Health Department officials ... (click for more)

The Courts' Role In Protecting Voting Rights

Nov. 3, Election Day, is right around the corner. Of course, voting is fundamental to elections. It is through voting we both give our consent to those we entrust to govern us and hold those governing us accountable. From our right to vote come many of our rights and freedoms. Every day seems to bring new stories about disputes over voting, many of which are pursued through lawsuits. ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Saturday Funnies

So, The Saturday Funnies calls on “the Riddler” and tells him we want one that is not too easy yet not too hard. Here’s the reply: “You are in a bar having a drink with an old friend when he proposes a wager. "Want to play a game?" he asks. "Sure, why not?" you reply. "Ok, here's how it works. You choose three possible outcomes of a coin toss, either heads-heads-heads; or ... (click for more)

Vols Set For Showdown With 2nd-Ranked Alabama

Tennessee will look to end its two-game skid this Saturday afternoon when the Vols host SEC rival Alabama at Neyland Stadium. Saturday's contest between the Vols and second-ranked Crimson Tide will mark the 103 rd meeting between the two storied programs. Tickets for Saturday's game are sold out. Gates open to the public two hours prior to kickoff at 1:30 p.m. BROADCAST ... (click for more)

John Shearer: Looking Into The Story Of Former Tennessee Football Coach Bowden Wyatt

While living in Knoxville from 2005-17 as a curious fan of University of Tennessee sports history, I one time looked through some old city directories at the McClung Historical Collection library in downtown Knoxville to see where some of the old Vol football coaches had lived. I found the Fox Den neighborhood address in Farragut where 1970s-era coach Bill Battle resided when ... (click for more)


