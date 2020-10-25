 Sunday, October 25, 2020 72.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

1 Person Dies In Early Morning House Fire On Wilcox Boulevard

Sunday, October 25, 2020

One person died in a house fire that occurred Sunday morning.

 

The Chattanooga Fire Department battled the two alarm house fire on Wilcox Boulevard with a possible entrapment. 

 

A passerby called it in at 4:42 a.m.

and reported seeing flames coming from the home in the 3400 block, located near the intersection of Wilcox Boulevard and Tunnel Boulevard. 

 

When firefighters arrived on scene, heavy fire was coming from the back of the structure. 

 

They tried to do a search, but fire conditions worsened so everyone was pulled out of the house for safety reasons and operations shifted to a defensive attack. 

 

A second search was attempted but again, things were too dangerous so crews were removed from the interior.

 

The entire back side of the house was consumed with flames and the fire ran across the second floor. There was damage throughout the home. 

 

By 6:45 a.m., the fire was marked under control. 

 

The victim was found in their bedroom. One resident and two dogs escaped safely.

 

Firefighters helped the surviving fire victim to safely go through rubble to get family heirlooms and other personal items before the structure was knocked down in order to make sure everything is fully extinguished, including hot spots.

 

Engine 15, Engine 4, Squad and Ladder 13, Quint 8, Squad 7, Engine and Ladder 5, Quint 10, Battalion 1, Battalion 2, Battalion 3 (Blue shift), HCEMS, CPD and EPB responded. Green shift crews took over the scene at shift change. 

 

The home is considered a total loss. The cause of the fire is under investigation. Officials believe it started near the back of the house.

 



Man, 24, Shot Sunday Morning On Pierce Avenue

A man, 24, was shot Sunday morning on Pierce Avenue. At approximately 7:09 a.m., Chattanooga Police responded to 1100 Pierce Ave. on a report of a person shot. Upon arrival, officers located the man suffering from a gunshot wound and secured the scene. The victim was transported to a local hospital by Hamilton County EMS with a non-life threatening injury. Investigators ... (click for more)

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: AMBROCIO-REYNOSO, HIGINIO 2716 13TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 Age at Arrest: 38 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga ASSAULT --- BALLARD, JAMES LAMONT 4018 CHANDLER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410 Age at Arrest: 24 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga VIOLATION OF PROBATION(POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SU --- BERNIER, ... (click for more)

Opinion

The Courts' Role In Protecting Voting Rights

Nov. 3, Election Day, is right around the corner. Of course, voting is fundamental to elections. It is through voting we both give our consent to those we entrust to govern us and hold those governing us accountable. From our right to vote come many of our rights and freedoms. Every day seems to bring new stories about disputes over voting, many of which are pursued through lawsuits. ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Trump’s $455 Billion Call

Late last fall, there was a story that got a lot of mileage and for good reason. Donald Trump’s economic trade policy of America First signaled that our President had the guts to say “enough is enough” to The Marshall Plan, which by all rights should have been discontinued about 50 years ago but was not. It enabled the countries we were eager to help following World War II to continue ... (click for more)

Sports

No. 2 Alabama Routs Tennessee At Home, 48-17

Tennessee got a pair of touchdown passes from senior quarterback Jarrett Guarantano and a career-best day from freshman wide receiver Jalin Hyatt , but it wasn't enough for the Vols to keep pace in a 48-17 setback to No. 2 Alabama at Neyland Stadium on Saturday. Guarantano, who had scoring passes of 38 yards to Hyatt and 27 yards to senior wide receiver Josh Palmer , finished ... (click for more)

Zeca Ends Career In CFC 1-0 Loss To Maryland Bobcats

For but a moment, it looked as if Zeca’s footballing skill would produce one last highlight in a career full of them. Standing with his back to the goal and down 1-0 to the Maryland Bobcats, the Chattanooga Football Club’s captain located the ball, flipped backwards, and took a bicycle kick. A storybook ending was being written in front of the Finley Stadium crowd who could not ... (click for more)


