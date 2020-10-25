1 Person Dies In Early Morning House Fire On Wilcox Boulevard

One person died in a house fire that occurred Sunday morning.

The Chattanooga Fire Department battled the two alarm house fire on Wilcox Boulevard with a possible entrapment.

A passerby called it in at 4:42 a.m. and reported seeing flames coming from the home in the 3400 block, located near the intersection of Wilcox Boulevard and Tunnel Boulevard.

When firefighters arrived on scene, heavy fire was coming from the back of the structure.

They tried to do a search, but fire conditions worsened so everyone was pulled out of the house for safety reasons and operations shifted to a defensive attack.

A second search was attempted but again, things were too dangerous so crews were removed from the interior.

The entire back side of the house was consumed with flames and the fire ran across the second floor. There was damage throughout the home.

By 6:45 a.m., the fire was marked under control.

The victim was found in their bedroom. One resident and two dogs escaped safely.

Firefighters helped the surviving fire victim to safely go through rubble to get family heirlooms and other personal items before the structure was knocked down in order to make sure everything is fully extinguished, including hot spots.



Engine 15, Engine 4, Squad and Ladder 13, Quint 8, Squad 7, Engine and Ladder 5, Quint 10, Battalion 1, Battalion 2, Battalion 3 (Blue shift), HCEMS, CPD and EPB responded. Green shift crews took over the scene at shift change.

The home is considered a total loss. The cause of the fire is under investigation. Officials believe it started near the back of the house.



