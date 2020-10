Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ANDERSON, JOHN CARTER

8928 PRAIRE SCHOONER CIR SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRINKING UNDER AGE/SELL ALCOHOL TO MINOR

---

BENNETT, MARK WENDALL

4709 COLONIAL CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 51 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

FAILURE TO APPEAR

---

BIXLER, ETHAN D

3630 BRASSLANTERN WAY HIXSON, 37415

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRINKING UNDER AGE/SELL ALCOHOL TO MINOR

---

BOND, MERCEDES LACHELLE

3400 FRAWLEY STREET EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

CHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECT

---

BROWN, ERIC GIG

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 61 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

---

BUSH, KELLI JEANINE

5920 DOGWOOD DRIVE HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

BUTTS, JIMMY LEE

254 Glenwood Dr Chattanooga, 37404

Age at Arrest: 71 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

---

CARLISLE, TRINA Y

4704 MURRAY LAKE LN APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 55 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

ASSAULT

---

CLAY, HAZEL MICHELLE

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 51 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

ASSAULT

---

COMPTON, ALEXANDER B

144 BRIARWOOD DR RINGGOLD, 30736

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FAILURE TO APPEAR

---

COOK, WESLEY TERIMAINE

3911 MOSS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

COX, KEYOTA SHAREECE

2002 MILNE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

ASSAULT

---

DAVIS, AL KENDRICK

2102 SHARP ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY

ASSAULT

ASSAULT

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

THEFT OF PROPERTY (AUTO) (OVER 1000)

LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT

FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT

FAILURE TO RENDER AID

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

EVADING ARREST

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

---

DE LEON-ESCOBAR, OMAR ROBERTO

2109 4TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

DONAHUE, IRISH LATONYA

1901 ROLLINS AVE.

CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: UTCVIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT)---DOUGLASS, CHASE WILLIAM1521 HICKORY VALLEY RD, APT 622 CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY---EDENFIELD, BRICE TAYLOR6865 VILLA TERR. OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---ERVIN, WILLIAM JOSEPH4145 RINGGOLD RD APT 125 CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---FAULK, ADAM WAYNE210 SCOTLANDS HTS SHELBYVILLE, 371602914Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---FLOYD, ZACHARIE5016 MIMOSA CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---FOWLER, PRACEY KAY3211 CURTIS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)---GORDON, MICHAEL ANGELO206 CESSNA DR DALTON, 30721Age at Arrest: 57 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTYPOSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLSVIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAW---HARPER, BRANDON TAYLOR6534 OLD DAYTON PIKE APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37343Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY---HOLCOMB, RACHEL N4604 WOODLAND DR CHATANOOGA, 37363Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFAILURE TO APPEAR---JOHNSON, TIMOTHY ANDREW601 JAMES STREET LOT111 ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeTHEFT OF PROPERTY---JOHNSON, UNITY SHANTRALL3732 HEMINGWAY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYREGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES---JOHNSON, WILLIAM V795 JULIET AVENUE MEMPHISE, 38127Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEAR---JORDAN, TERRANCE MONTREAL1403 EAST 28TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULTAGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULTFELONY RECKLESS ENDANGERMENTFELON CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPONCHILD ENDANGERMENTVANDALISM UNDER $1,000---JOUBERT, ALLEN DALE35 HOLLI LANE ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 62 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---LAWSON, RICHARD BLAKE125 COLONY CIR HIXSON, 373434897Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---MALONE, ANTHONY JEROME2209 STEWART STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 60 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaREGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLEHEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WEATHER)DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---MARTINEZ, MICHELLE A535 PINE TOP COURT EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD---MCCOIN, JOSHUA CURTIS208 DAISY AVE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyRESISTING ARRESTDISORDERLY CONDUCT---MCMAHON, AMARI SHANTE690 STONEDALECOLE CORDOVA, 38018Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: UTCCRIMINAL TRESPASSING---MINOR, AUDREY DENISE9227 LAWFORD WAY APT 307 OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY---MINOR, RODNEY DEAN9227 LAWFORD WAY APT 307 OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 63 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY---MURPHY, LONNIE DALE3160 NEW YORK AVE CHATTANOOGA, 31604Age at Arrest: 54 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePOSSESSION OF METH---NELSON, STANLEY WAYNE3512 IDLEWILD CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 61 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyCONTEMPT OF COURT---ORR, CHARLES EDWARD3046 TOWERWAY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---PARRISH, ANTHONY SCOTT1519 DALLAS LAKE ROAD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyEVADING ARRESTRESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCHEVADING ARREST---PAYNE, MALLORY ELIZABETH208 EAST LEAWOOD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT---PEPPERS, KEVIN CHESTER633 GRAYVILLE RD RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERSFAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEFAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANESEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION---PRUITT, JONATHAN ALEXANDER915 S SEMINOLE DR APT EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULT---ROSE, DONNA JEAN2411 MAPLEWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY---SHRADER, FRANKLIN187 MAPLE ST FLORNCE,Age at Arrest: 59 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY (AUTO) (OVER 1000)---SMITH, ARCHIE TANNER3307 FOREST SHADOWS DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRINKING UNDER AGE/SELL ALCOHOL TO MINOR---TOMAS-SIMON, ANER OLIVER3223 8TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL LITTERINGDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCENO PROOF OF INSURANCEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEMINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL---WARE, JAWAUN DEONTE4115 QUINN ADAMS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---WARE, SARAH MICHELLE4021 NORCROSS ROAD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTYSTALKINGHARASSMENT---WASI, SYED MUHAMMAD4404 DICKENS CT NW KENNESAW, 30144Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFELONY RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT---WILHOITE, JESSICA N510 CENTRAL DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN CATOOSA COUNTY GEORG---XULA-POP, ESTUARDO5005 16TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyRECKLESS DRIVINGDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSEFALSE IDENTIFICATION (USE OF)CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION