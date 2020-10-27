Chattanooga Police Officer Involved In Shooting Early Tuesday Morning

A Chattanooga Police officer was involved in a shooting early Tuesday morning.

At approximately 7:52 a.m., Chattanooga Police responded to the 7300 block of Standifer Gap Road on a report of a domestic disorder with a weapon call. The reporting person said that the suspect was armed with a handgun and that she was hiding from him.

Officers encountered the suspect, who was armed and who brandished the firearm in a threatening manner. Officers then engaged the suspect, shots were fired, with the suspect sustaining life- threatening injuries.

Officers then called for EMS and began rendering medical aid to the suspect. The suspect was transported to a local hospital by Hamilton County EMS.

The suspect's firearm was recovered and collected on scene.



Per Chattanooga Police Department policy, all officers involved will be placed on administrative leave pending an investigation.



At the direction of Hamilton County District Attorney Neal Pinkston, the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office will be handling the criminal investigation. The investigation is ongoing and more information will be released when available.