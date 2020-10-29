Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
BEARD, TONI LESHAE
10605 CAR STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency:
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
BONNER, SAVELT D
5002 WOODLAND VIEW CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
BRADFORD, MATTHEW CLEMMER
2506 SAINT LUCIE CT CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
BROWN, QUENTARUS TERRELL
548 SOUTH LITTLE TEXAS RD KANNAPOLIS, 28083
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
CLEMENTS, LEE ANTONIO
1908 FOUST STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
COOK, ROBBY JOE
114 MILLIGAN DR SHELBYVILLE, 37160
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
CRANMORE, WILLIAM J
,
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
DAGNAN, JENNIFER LEIGH
3656 PHELPS ST EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE
---
DOTSON, BRANDI NICOLE
125 SHADY LANE DAYTON, 37321
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
EDWARDS, JUSTUS CAIN
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
ELLIOT, CORY EDWARD
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
FUGUNT, TED EDWARD
1826 CLEARVIEW DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
FUGUNT, TINA ELAINE
1105 MACKEY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
FULLER, JUSTIN LARUE
HOMELESS MIDDLEFIELD, 44062
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
GARRISON, MICHAEL JASON
5857 BERDENE CIR OOTLEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
GOTT, DESTINY NICOLE
6207 HIDDEN WAY HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
SPEEDING
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
GRAHAM, DAVID WAYNE
926 HURT RD CHICKAMAUGA, 30707
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
HARPER, RICKY JERMAEL
6208 GLENRIDGE LN HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
HARRIS, GLENN TYLER
10407 ARNAT DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
VIOLATION OF REGISTRATION LAW
---
HAYES, TRACY DESHAWN
1205 BOYNTON DR 22 CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
SPEEDING
---
HIGGINS, DEJUAN MARSHAE
9121 8TH AVENUE NORTH CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
ASSAULT ON POLICE
---
HILL, LAKENDRA SHONTAY
301 HILLCREST AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374113110
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
IVEY, JONATHAN TYLER
3333 VAN BUREN STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
IVEY, ZACKARY JAMES
9642 ASHTON VIEW DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
JONES, GERALD E
506 BLUE JAY RD EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) (UN
---
KENNEDY, REBECCA
2419 OAK STREEET CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
KIRK, DIMESHA MICHELLE
4106 14TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
BURGLARY OF BUSINESS
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,000
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
EVADING ARREST
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
RECKLESS DRIVING
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
---
LEFFEW, BRANDON EUGENE
12540 POSEY HOLLOW ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
LEONARD, ROBERT TOBIAH
52 WELLSPRING WAY BREVARD, 28712
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND
---
LOACH, SHERRY ANN
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
MATTHEWS, KENNETH DEWAYNE
2000 E 23RD ST RM 246 CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
MCKISSICK-PEREZ, SHARON SUE
270 BOUNDARY BLVD ROTONDA WEST, 33947
Age at Arrest: 70 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
MILES, JOSEPH
63 CKARA RD RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
SPEEDING
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
---
MILLER, BLAKE AUSTIN
5175 JACKSON RD APISON, 37302
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 10
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
---
PARROTT, ASHLEY SHEA
106 BLEDSOE TERRACE RED BANK, 37405
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
PEREZ, ELVIS MANUEL
5170 GOLDPOINT RD CLEVELAND, 37312
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $2,500.00
---
PEREZ, ENRIQUE
1810 S KELLEY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
PRICE, ROLAND ANDREW
622 SHANNON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
PRUITT, ADAM
340 STARRSVILLE RD COVINGTON, 30014
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
---
RAMSEY, LASHANDA NICOLE
706 PARKVIEW DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $2,500.00
---
REECE, LINDSAY
3108 CAMPBELL RD MOUNTAIN CITY, 376836233
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
MANUFACTURE,DELIVERY, SALE OF METH
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
SANCHEZ, JONATHAN BRICE
10201 RAMONA TERRACE OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
SELLS, DEED RANDAL
1101 GROVE ST APT.
B CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
SMITH, JOSHUA TYSON
110 1/2 CHAMBERS STREET ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
THEFT OF PROPERTY
EVADING ARREST
RECKLESS DRIVING
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
SOTO, MAXIMO OVELI
908 CLIFTON TERRACE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIO. DRIVERS LICENSE LAW
---
STEVENSON, CHRIISTOPHER
4785 STONEBRIAR DRIVE OLDSMAR, 34677
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
THEFT OVER $2,500
---
THOMPSON, MUKISA DEWANNA
1311 N CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
KIDNAPPING
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
WADDELL, MICHAEL RAY
1501 E 36TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
WALLS, CHARLES REGGIE
127 GOODSON AVE APT 27 CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
WEST, KENNESHA MARSHAY
2604 OCOEE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VANDALISM UNDER $1,000
THEFT OF PROPERTY-UNDER 1000
---
WILSON, SAVANNAH MICHAELA
614 W 12TH STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
WILSON, ZACHARY SCOTT
316 WILD TURKEY LANE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
FELONY RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
RECKLESS DRIVING
---
WOODS, KESHAWN
7174 603 BONNYLASSIE EASTRIDGE, 37197
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency:
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---