Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BEARD, TONI LESHAE

10605 CAR STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency:

THEFT OF PROPERTY

---

BONNER, SAVELT D

5002 WOODLAND VIEW CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

BRADFORD, MATTHEW CLEMMER

2506 SAINT LUCIE CT CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

BROWN, QUENTARUS TERRELL

548 SOUTH LITTLE TEXAS RD KANNAPOLIS, 28083

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

---

CLEMENTS, LEE ANTONIO

1908 FOUST STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

COOK, ROBBY JOE

114 MILLIGAN DR SHELBYVILLE, 37160

Age at Arrest: 48 years old

Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

CRANMORE, WILLIAM J

,

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

FAILURE TO APPEAR

---

DAGNAN, JENNIFER LEIGH

3656 PHELPS ST EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 47 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

STOP SIGN VIOLATION

POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA

DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE

---

DOTSON, BRANDI NICOLE

125 SHADY LANE DAYTON, 37321

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

FAILURE TO APPEAR

---

EDWARDS, JUSTUS CAIN

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

---

ELLIOT, CORY EDWARD

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

FUGUNT, TED EDWARD

1826 CLEARVIEW DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 51 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

FUGUNT, TINA ELAINE

1105 MACKEY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 50 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

FULLER, JUSTIN LARUE

HOMELESS MIDDLEFIELD, 44062

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

---

GARRISON, MICHAEL JASON

5857 BERDENE CIR OOTLEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY

---

GOTT, DESTINY NICOLE

6207 HIDDEN WAY HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

SPEEDING

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

---

GRAHAM, DAVID WAYNE

926 HURT RD CHICKAMAUGA, 30707

Age at Arrest: 53 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

---

HARPER, RICKY JERMAEL

6208 GLENRIDGE LN HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

HARRIS, GLENN TYLER

10407 ARNAT DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

VIOLATION OF REGISTRATION LAW

---

HAYES, TRACY DESHAWN

1205 BOYNTON DR 22 CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

SPEEDING

---

HIGGINS, DEJUAN MARSHAE

9121 8TH AVENUE NORTH CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

ASSAULT ON POLICE

---

HILL, LAKENDRA SHONTAY

301 HILLCREST AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374113110

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

IVEY, JONATHAN TYLER

3333 VAN BUREN STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

IVEY, ZACKARY JAMES

9642 ASHTON VIEW DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

---

JONES, GERALD E

506 BLUE JAY RD EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) (UN

---

KENNEDY, REBECCA

2419 OAK STREEET CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

---

KIRK, DIMESHA MICHELLE

4106 14TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

BURGLARY OF BUSINESS

THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,000

TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION

EVADING ARREST

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

RECKLESS DRIVING

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

---

LEFFEW, BRANDON EUGENE

12540 POSEY HOLLOW ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

---

LEONARD, ROBERT TOBIAH

52 WELLSPRING WAY BREVARD, 28712

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND

---

LOACH, SHERRY ANN

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

MATTHEWS, KENNETH DEWAYNE

2000 E 23RD ST RM 246 CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

MCKISSICK-PEREZ, SHARON SUE

270 BOUNDARY BLVD ROTONDA WEST, 33947

Age at Arrest: 70 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

FAILURE TO APPEAR

---

MILES, JOSEPH

63 CKARA RD RINGGOLD, 30736

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

SPEEDING

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

---

MILLER, BLAKE AUSTIN

5175 JACKSON RD APISON, 37302

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 10

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

---

PARROTT, ASHLEY SHEA

106 BLEDSOE TERRACE RED BANK, 37405

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

PEREZ, ELVIS MANUEL

5170 GOLDPOINT RD CLEVELAND, 37312

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $2,500.00

---

PEREZ, ENRIQUE

1810 S KELLEY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

PRICE, ROLAND ANDREW

622 SHANNON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

PRUITT, ADAM

340 STARRSVILLE RD COVINGTON, 30014

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

---

RAMSEY, LASHANDA NICOLE

706 PARKVIEW DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $2,500.00

---

REECE, LINDSAY

3108 CAMPBELL RD MOUNTAIN CITY, 376836233

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

MANUFACTURE,DELIVERY, SALE OF METH

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

---

SANCHEZ, JONATHAN BRICE

10201 RAMONA TERRACE OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

SELLS, DEED RANDAL

1101 GROVE ST APT.

B CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFDOMESTIC ASSAULT---SMITH, JOSHUA TYSON110 1/2 CHAMBERS STREET ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyREGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATESTHEFT OF PROPERTYEVADING ARRESTRECKLESS DRIVINGPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---SOTO, MAXIMO OVELI908 CLIFTON TERRACE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIO. DRIVERS LICENSE LAW---STEVENSON, CHRIISTOPHER4785 STONEBRIAR DRIVE OLDSMAR, 34677Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeTHEFT OVER $2,500---THOMPSON, MUKISA DEWANNA1311 N CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaKIDNAPPINGTHEFT OF PROPERTY---WADDELL, MICHAEL RAY1501 E 36TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEAR---WALLS, CHARLES REGGIE127 GOODSON AVE APT 27 CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---WEST, KENNESHA MARSHAY2604 OCOEE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVANDALISM UNDER $1,000THEFT OF PROPERTY-UNDER 1000---WILSON, SAVANNAH MICHAELA614 W 12TH STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF---WILSON, ZACHARY SCOTT316 WILD TURKEY LANE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINEFELONY RECKLESS ENDANGERMENTIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERSRECKLESS DRIVING---WOODS, KESHAWN7174 603 BONNYLASSIE EASTRIDGE, 37197Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency:Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---