Thursday, October 29, 2020

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BEARD, TONI LESHAE 
10605 CAR STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: 
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
BONNER, SAVELT D 
5002 WOODLAND VIEW CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
BRADFORD, MATTHEW CLEMMER 
2506 SAINT LUCIE CT CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
BROWN, QUENTARUS TERRELL 
548 SOUTH LITTLE TEXAS RD KANNAPOLIS, 28083 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
CLEMENTS, LEE ANTONIO 
1908 FOUST STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
COOK, ROBBY JOE 
114 MILLIGAN DR SHELBYVILLE, 37160 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
CRANMORE, WILLIAM J 

Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
DAGNAN, JENNIFER LEIGH 
3656 PHELPS ST EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE
---
DOTSON, BRANDI NICOLE 
125 SHADY LANE DAYTON, 37321 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
EDWARDS, JUSTUS CAIN 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
ELLIOT, CORY EDWARD 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
FUGUNT, TED EDWARD 
1826 CLEARVIEW DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
FUGUNT, TINA ELAINE 
1105 MACKEY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
FULLER, JUSTIN LARUE 
HOMELESS MIDDLEFIELD, 44062 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
GARRISON, MICHAEL JASON 
5857 BERDENE CIR OOTLEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
GOTT, DESTINY NICOLE 
6207 HIDDEN WAY HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
SPEEDING
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
GRAHAM, DAVID WAYNE 
926 HURT RD CHICKAMAUGA, 30707 
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
HARPER, RICKY JERMAEL 
6208 GLENRIDGE LN HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
HARRIS, GLENN TYLER 
10407 ARNAT DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
VIOLATION OF REGISTRATION LAW
---
HAYES, TRACY DESHAWN 
1205 BOYNTON DR 22 CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
SPEEDING
---
HIGGINS, DEJUAN MARSHAE 
9121 8TH AVENUE NORTH CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
ASSAULT ON POLICE
---
HILL, LAKENDRA SHONTAY 
301 HILLCREST AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374113110 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
IVEY, JONATHAN TYLER 
3333 VAN BUREN STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
IVEY, ZACKARY JAMES 
9642 ASHTON VIEW DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
JONES, GERALD E 
506 BLUE JAY RD EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) (UN
---
KENNEDY, REBECCA 
2419 OAK STREEET CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
KIRK, DIMESHA MICHELLE 
4106 14TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
BURGLARY OF BUSINESS
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,000
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
EVADING ARREST
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
RECKLESS DRIVING
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
---
LEFFEW, BRANDON EUGENE 
12540 POSEY HOLLOW ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
LEONARD, ROBERT TOBIAH 
52 WELLSPRING WAY BREVARD, 28712 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND
---
LOACH, SHERRY ANN 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
MATTHEWS, KENNETH DEWAYNE 
2000 E 23RD ST RM 246 CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
MCKISSICK-PEREZ, SHARON SUE 
270 BOUNDARY BLVD ROTONDA WEST, 33947 
Age at Arrest: 70 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
MILES, JOSEPH 
63 CKARA RD RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
SPEEDING
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
---
MILLER, BLAKE AUSTIN 
5175 JACKSON RD APISON, 37302 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 10
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
---
PARROTT, ASHLEY SHEA 
106 BLEDSOE TERRACE RED BANK, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
PEREZ, ELVIS MANUEL 
5170 GOLDPOINT RD CLEVELAND, 37312 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $2,500.00
---
PEREZ, ENRIQUE 
1810 S KELLEY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
PRICE, ROLAND ANDREW 
622 SHANNON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
PRUITT, ADAM 
340 STARRSVILLE RD COVINGTON, 30014 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
---
RAMSEY, LASHANDA NICOLE 
706 PARKVIEW DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $2,500.00
---
REECE, LINDSAY 
3108 CAMPBELL RD MOUNTAIN CITY, 376836233 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
MANUFACTURE,DELIVERY, SALE OF METH
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
SANCHEZ, JONATHAN BRICE 
10201 RAMONA TERRACE OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
SELLS, DEED RANDAL 
1101 GROVE ST APT.

B CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
SMITH, JOSHUA TYSON 
110 1/2 CHAMBERS STREET ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
THEFT OF PROPERTY
EVADING ARREST
RECKLESS DRIVING
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
SOTO, MAXIMO OVELI 
908 CLIFTON TERRACE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIO. DRIVERS LICENSE LAW
---
STEVENSON, CHRIISTOPHER 
4785 STONEBRIAR DRIVE OLDSMAR, 34677 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
THEFT OVER $2,500
---
THOMPSON, MUKISA DEWANNA 
1311 N CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
KIDNAPPING
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
WADDELL, MICHAEL RAY 
1501 E 36TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
WALLS, CHARLES REGGIE 
127 GOODSON AVE APT 27 CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
WEST, KENNESHA MARSHAY 
2604 OCOEE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VANDALISM UNDER $1,000
THEFT OF PROPERTY-UNDER 1000
---
WILSON, SAVANNAH MICHAELA 
614 W 12TH STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
WILSON, ZACHARY SCOTT 
316 WILD TURKEY LANE SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
FELONY RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
RECKLESS DRIVING
---
WOODS, KESHAWN 
7174 603 BONNYLASSIE EASTRIDGE, 37197 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: 
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---


