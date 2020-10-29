 Thursday, October 29, 2020 73.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Lisa Dillard, 53, Of Birchwood Was School Bus Driver Killed In Wreck; No Charges Yet Filed Against Other Driver As Investigation Continues

Thursday, October 29, 2020

The school bus driver killed in Tuesday afternoon's school bus crash in Meigs County has been identified as 53-year-old Lisa Dillard of Birchwood.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol said the driver of the Service Electric vehicle that struck the bus head-on was Terry Trammell, 56, of Grandview, Tn., who was injured.

No charges have been filed.

The investigation is ongoing in the wreck that happened near Decatur on Highway 58 at 3:45 p.m. Tuesday.

The Service Electric driver going north ran off the side of the road, over-corrected and then lost control before striking the south-bound bus.

Service Electric officials said, "The investigation is ongoing and so our ability to provide information is limited. We are assisting law enforcement authorities in the ongoing investigation, and our hearts and prayers go out to those involved in the accident."

Officials said 24 students were on board the bus when it was struck, including elementary, middle and high school students. 

Of four other students who were injured, four remained hospitalized on Wednesday afternoon and their conditions were stable.

Clint Baker, Meigs County director of schools, said, "Our school community lost a wonderful, dedicated employee and most importantly a friend to schools and children, and we also lost a beautiful 7-year-old girl."

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Students From Wrecked School Bus Brought To Erlanger Said To Now Be In Stable Condition

Grand Jury No Bills And True Bills


Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BEARD, TONI LESHAE 10605 CAR STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410 Age at Arrest: 34 years old Arresting Agency: THEFT OF PROPERTY --- BONNER, ... (click for more)

Meigs County Schools officials said Wednesday that "It is our understanding that students who were treated at Erlanger are in stable condition." The female bus driver and a seven-year-old ... (click for more)

Here are the No Bills and True Bills from the Hamilton County Grand Jury: No Bills: 1 BERRY, DAVID PAUL DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE-MANUF. MARIJUANA 10/28/2020 1 BROWN, ANTHONY ... (click for more)



Opinion

Voting Lines Are Too Long - And Response

I’ve tried three times this week to vote at the Collegedale early voting place. Each time I’ve been there, the line was not only around the building, but it stretched at least another block (or two) into the adjacent parking lot. I realize that it is easy for someone like me to criticize the ones running the election, but I feel criticism is deserved in this case. If they cared ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: A Bunch Of Hogwash

There are those who fault Donald Trump for the unkind divisiveness that is “the second plague” roiling the United States right now. But did you notice that when the brilliant Amy Coney Barrett was approved by the Senate to become our newest Supreme Court Justice, the entirety of “those” Democrat Senators voted against her? I tend to believe many who voted ‘no’ would actually support ... (click for more)

Sports

Roadrunners Come Up Short In Bid For Fifth-Straight Bojangles Tennessee Intercollegiate Title

The Roadrunners didn't get their fifth-straight win in the event, but they made a furious comeback that came up just short as Dalton State finished 2 nd with an 869 (+5) in the Bojangles Tennessee Intercollegiate at The Links at Kahite in Vonore, Tenn. on Saturday and Sunday. Host Tennessee Wesleyan finished in 1 st at 863 (-1), just 6 strokes in front of the Roadrunners. Reinhardt ... (click for more)

Lady Roadrunner Cross Country Team Edged 37-38 Southeastern At South Carolina Meet

The Roadrunners traveled to Bluffton, South Carolina in search of good NAIA competition. They found it in 17th-ranked Southeastern (Fla.). The race was intense and was a nail biter for the full five kilometers. The Lady Birds ran well but came up one point short of beating Southeastern. The final tally was 37 to 38, with both teams easily outpacing third place Ave Maria (Fla.) who ... (click for more)


