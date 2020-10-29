Lisa Dillard, 53, Of Birchwood Was School Bus Driver Killed In Wreck; No Charges Yet Filed Against Other Driver As Investigation Continues

The school bus driver killed in Tuesday afternoon's school bus crash in Meigs County has been identified as 53-year-old Lisa Dillard of Birchwood.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol said the driver of the Service Electric vehicle that struck the bus head-on was Terry Trammell, 56, of Grandview, Tn., who was injured.

No charges have been filed.

The investigation is ongoing in the wreck that happened near Decatur on Highway 58 at 3:45 p.m. Tuesday.

The Service Electric driver going north ran off the side of the road, over-corrected and then lost control before striking the south-bound bus.

Service Electric officials said, "The investigation is ongoing and so our ability to provide information is limited. We are assisting law enforcement authorities in the ongoing investigation, and our hearts and prayers go out to those involved in the accident."

Officials said 24 students were on board the bus when it was struck, including elementary, middle and high school students.

Of four other students who were injured, four remained hospitalized on Wednesday afternoon and their conditions were stable.

Clint Baker, Meigs County director of schools, said, "Our school community lost a wonderful, dedicated employee and most importantly a friend to schools and children, and we also lost a beautiful 7-year-old girl."