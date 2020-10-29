Georgia Has 47 More Deaths From COVID, 1,823 New Cases
Thursday, October 29, 2020
Georgia state health officials reported on Thursday there have been 47 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The new total is 7,923.
There were 1,823 new cases as that total reached 356,848 confirmed cases of coronavirus.
Hospitalizations are at 31,516, up 146 from Wednesday.
Here are the numbers by county:
Catoosa County: 1,461 cases, up 17; 22 deaths; 85 hospitalizations, up 1
Chattooga County: 960 cases, up 16; 29 deaths; 66 hospitalizations
Dade County: 362 cases, up 6; 6 deaths; 23 hospitalizations
Walker County: 1,910 cases, up 16; 44 deaths; 97 hospitalizations
Whitfield County: 5,522 cases, up 53; 64 deaths; 277 hospitalizations, up 2