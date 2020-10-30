TDOT Contractor To Temporarily Close U.S. 27 South On And Off Ramps At MLK Boulevard Over The Weekend

Beginning on Friday, at 7 p.m., contract crews working on the U.S. 27 reconstruction project in downtown Chattanooga will close the U.S. 27 southbound on and off ramps at Martin Luther King Blvd. These closures will be in place until Monday, at 6 a.m. to allow the contractor to complete work on MLK Boulevard near U.S. 27 South.

Motorists should exercise caution when traveling through the construction zone and pay close attention to the posted detours and signage.

This work is weather dependent. Should inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances cause delays, it will be rescheduled to take place at a later date.

