Tennessee COVID Numbers Climb Over 200,000

There were 1,615 new cases in the state on Sunday, for a total of 201,210.

Tennessee had 17 more coronavirus deaths bringing the total to 2,577, state Health Department officials said.



The state currently has 791 people hospitalized from the virus, 64 fewer than on Saturday.

There have been 184,404 people who have recovered from the virus in Tennessee (92 percent).



Testing numbers are above 2.962 million across the state.

Hamilton County had an additional 49 COVID cases reported on Sunday, bringing the total to 10,078.

There were no new deaths in the county from the virus, leaving the toll at 98.

Here are the numbers by county:



Shelby County: 31,600 cases, up 118; 487 deaths, up 4



Davidson County: 27,185 cases, up 156; 316 deaths, up 3



Knox County: 9,963 cases, up 84; 81 deaths, up 1



Bledsoe County: 871 cases, up 2; 4 deaths



Bradley County: 3,060 cases, up 38; 19 deaths, up 1



Grundy County: 381 cases, up 22; 7 deaths



Marion County: 576 cases, up 8; 9 deaths



Meigs County: 239 cases, up 5; 3 deaths



Polk County: 423 cases, up 9; 12 deaths

Rhea County: 896 cases, up 10; 15 deaths

Sequatchie County: 252 cases, up 2; 3 deaths