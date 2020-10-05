Monday Is Last Day To Register To Vote For The Nov. 3 Election

October 5, 2020
TThe Chattanooga Regional Homeless Coalition said it has provided safe, temporary shelter in an undisclosed hotel for 21 of 50 people who were removed from a homeless camp on Workman Road on ... (click for more)
We send out headlines each week day of the latest Chattanooga news.
Our news headlines have links that take you to the stories with a click.
We also send out special emails if there ... (click for more)
Tennesseans must register to vote by 11:59 p.m. on Monday, to be able to cast a ballot in the Nov. 3 State and Federal General Election.
“I encourage all Tennesseans to register to vote or ... (click for more)
TThe Chattanooga Regional Homeless Coalition said it has provided safe, temporary shelter in an undisclosed hotel for 21 of 50 people who were removed from a homeless camp on Workman Road on Sept. 29.
The group said the remainder scattered when police unexpectedly appeared during the displacement.
Executive Director of the CRHC Wendy Winters said she is "glad that we had ... (click for more)
We send out headlines each week day of the latest Chattanooga news.
Our news headlines have links that take you to the stories with a click.
We also send out special emails if there is a highly significant local news story breaking so you will be aware of it quickly.
To be added to the email headline list, just email us at news@chattanoogan.com.
In addition, ... (click for more)
Much has been said of the accolades of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and rightfully so. I wanted to remind everyone that Chattanooga had its own lady attorney who made many in-roads for females in the legal field.
Selma (Sunny) Paty actually began her legal career before Justice Ginsburg. She likewise was Jewish and being a female in the 1950's, when she started her practice, was ... (click for more)
Joe Posnanski, a brilliant writer for Sports Illustrated, once posted a beauty on the SI.com website, “Thirty-Two Great Calls.” Watching the clips that accompanied his story, I can recall nearly all of them and, in truth, I still get the shivers listening to Vin Scully, Jack Buck, Bob Costas, Howard Cosell, and – my favorite of all time – Larry Munson.
Joe’s piece is elegant ... (click for more)
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – 232 yards on the ground, a pair of rushing touchdowns each for Eric Gray and Jarrett Guarantano , along with a punishing defensive performance gave Tennessee football (2-0) all it needed to extend its win streak to eight consecutive games following a 35-12 triumph over Missouri (0-2) on Saturday in Neyland Stadium.
The victory improved the Vols record in ... (click for more)
KNOXVILLE – Tennessee’s first possession of the second half offered a good view of where the Vols are and where they hope to be going.
It was a good long look, covering 92 yards, 16 plays and lasting 6 minutes, 29 seconds. The march began at UT’s 8-yard line and ended in Missouri’s end zone. It was the statement drive of a 35-12 SEC victory over the Tigers before a Saturday ... (click for more)