Tennesseans must register to vote by 11:59 p.m. on Monday, to be able to cast a ballot in the Nov. 3 State and Federal General Election.

Chattanooga Regional Homeless Coalition Provides Shelter For Some Of Those Displaced On Workman Road

Monday Is Last Day To Register To Vote For The Nov. 3 Election

TThe Chattanooga Regional Homeless Coalition said it has provided safe, temporary shelter in an undisclosed hotel for 21 of 50 people who were removed from a homeless camp on Workman Road on ... (click for more)

