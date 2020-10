Monday Is Last Day To Register To Vote For The Nov. 3 Election

“I encourage all Tennesseans to register to vote or make sure their registration is up-to-date before the deadline tonight,” said Secretary of State Tre Hargett. “It is important for all of us to make our voice heard at the polls. Thankfully you can safely register in minutes with our online voter registration system.”Registering to vote, updating your address or checking your registration status is fast, easy and secure with the Secretary of State’s online voter registration system.

Any U.S. citizen with a driver’s license or a photo ID issued by the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security can register online from any computer or mobile device at