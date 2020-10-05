 Tuesday, October 6, 2020 69.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

DA Finds Use Of Force Was Justified When County Deputy Shot And Killed Man In Sale Creek

Monday, October 5, 2020
District Attorney Neal Pinkston has concluded that a county deputy's use of force was justified in his fatal shooting of a man in an incident at Sale Creek following receipt of a TBI report.
 
Officials said Monday, "The Hamilton County District Attorney's Office has finished reviewing a TBI investigation involving an officer-involved shooting. The incident occurred on May 18 at 16295 Crestview Dr. in Sale Creek. During a traffic stop at that location, Hamilton County Sheriff's Deputy Jordan Ross-Long shot Tyler Hays after Hays reportedly fought with the deputy.
Hays later died.

"Not long after the incident, District Attorney General Pinkston asked the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) to investigate the officer-involved shooting. This morning,  General Pinkston released the results of his review, stating that the use of force in this incident was justified."
 
DA Pinkston said, "After reviewing the TBI's investigative file and applicable state law, there is no evidence of criminal liability on the part of the involved HCSO officer."

October 6, 2020

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

October 5, 2020

Watson Praises Fellow Senator Gardenhire's Effort For Education In Talk To Pachyderm Club

October 5, 2020

School Board Discusses Sheriff's Department Hiring Capabilities As Well As The Topic Of Sensitivity To Harassment/Discrimination


The Hamilton County School Board discussed Sheriff's Department hiring capabilities as well as the separate topic of sensitivity to harassment/discrimination at an agenda meeting on Monday night.



Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ADDISON, STEVEN ALLEN 1109 MCDONALD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 Age at Arrest: 42 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST VIOLATION OF PROBATION (TAMPERING WITH EVIDENCE VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAM --- BAKER,

Watson Praises Fellow Senator Gardenhire's Effort For Education In Talk To Pachyderm Club

State Senator Todd Gardenhire has held Tennessee's school districts' feet to the fire in getting teacher pay raises to classroom teachers, according to fellow Senator Bo Watson, who spoke to the Hamilton County Pachyderm Club on Monday. Senator Watson praised Senator Gardenhire's record of support for education, saying he voted to increase funding for teacher salaries by $536 million

City Of Collegedale Is On Solid Financial Footing - And Response

To The Citizens of Collegedale: Many have received a misleading communication about the city alleging massive over-spending which is absolutely not true. The Collegedale City Commission spends money in a conservative manner and implements projects in the best interest of all. These are the facts: Fiscal Year Budget: Every year, the city presents a fiscal year budget "projections

Roy Exum: What A Trooper Sees

When, at the end of December, the American people step back and review the Year of 2020, it will be unanimous that not one of us will be pleased with the progress we have made as the Greatest Nation in the World. Sure, the coronavirus is an unprecedented sorrow but, no, I don't think anyone should be subjected to blame. The pandemic continues to be a world-wide disaster. We'll have

Vols Go To 2-0 With Win Over Missouri

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – 232 yards on the ground, a pair of rushing touchdowns each for Eric Gray and Jarrett Guarantano , along with a punishing defensive performance gave Tennessee football (2-0) all it needed to extend its win streak to eight consecutive games following a 35-12 triumph over Missouri (0-2) on Saturday in Neyland Stadium. The victory improved the Vols record in

Dan Fleser: Vols Start Strong In Missouri Victory

KNOXVILLE – Tennessee's first possession of the second half offered a good view of where the Vols are and where they hope to be going. It was a good long look, covering 92 yards, 16 plays and lasting 6 minutes, 29 seconds. The march began at UT's 8-yard line and ended in Missouri's end zone. It was the statement drive of a 35-12 SEC victory over the Tigers before a Saturday


