DA, TBI Find Use Of Force Was Justified When County Deputy Shot And Killed Man In Sale Creek

District Attorney Neal Pinkston and the TBI have concluded that a county deputy's use of force was justified in his fatal shooting of a man in an incident at Sale Creek.

Hays later died. Officials said Monday, "The Hamilton County District Attorney's Office has finished reviewing a TBI investigation involving an officer-involved shooting. The incident occurred on May 18 at 16295 Crestview Dr. in Sale Creek. During a traffic stop at that location, Hamilton County Sheriff's Deputy Jordan Ross-Long shot Tyler Hays after Hays reportedly fought with the deputy.





"Not long after the incident, District Attorney General Pinkston asked the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) to investigate the officer-involved shooting. This morning, General Pinkston released the results of his review, stating that the use of force in this incident was justified."

DA Pinkston said, "After reviewing the TBI's investigative file and applicable state law, there is no evidence of criminal liability on the part of the involved HCSO officer."