Library Reopens Passport Office And Launches Chatt Library TV

The Chattanooga Public Library announces that the U.S. Passport Acceptance Office at the Main Branch downtown is now accepting appointments. Curbside pickup, public computer access and digital services and programs are also available at this time. Additional services will become available in the future and announcements will be made at chattlibrary.org/updates.



The Library also announces Chatt Library TV. Since closing in March 2020, the Library’s programming staff have delivered hundreds of programs for a variety of ages through social media. Now, all programs can be found on the Library’s YouTube channel, located by visiting chattlibrary.tv. Additionally, grownups and kids can track their process through the Make. Play. Read. Learn. web portal, mprl.chattlibrary.org, which is also being used by Hamilton County Schools.



“We have come a long way this year,” said Lee Hope, head of Children’s Services. “I’m beyond proud of our team of 0-5 and K-12 programmers who have not only continued to deliver engaging, educational programs, but also learned to be adept video producers. With Chatt Library TV, and through our partnership with local public school teachers, we’re now able to provide programming in a way that is highly accessible and inclusive.”



In addition to video programs, the Library is also offering K-12 kids a weekly Take & Make craft, with supplies available for pickup at the Main Branch, and a Storywalk on Main Street, with an entire storybook split up between businesses from Battle Academy. For adults, there are new weekly Zoom meetups Library Mixtape, a musical Q&A partnership with Chattanooga Symphony and Opera and SoundCorps, and Historical Footsteps with Linda Moss Mines, plus a monthly Crafting with Craft Bevvies that features a craft cocktail how-to from a local bartender and a seasonal craft with supplies provided through curbside pickup. A full list of programs can be found at chattlibrary.org/events.



The Library’s Curbside Service will continue to be available at the Downtown, Northgate, Eastgate and South Chattanooga library branches, for anyone who is looking to get physical books, DVDs and items from the Downtown Tool Library and Seed Exchange. Items can be reserved for pickup at chattlibrary.org, where people can also get a new card, renew existing cards, pay fines and download or stream digital materials.