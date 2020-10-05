 Monday, October 5, 2020 70.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

Breaking News


Library Reopens Passport Office And Launches Chatt Library TV

Monday, October 5, 2020

The Chattanooga Public Library announces that the U.S. Passport Acceptance Office at the Main Branch downtown is now accepting appointments. Curbside pickup, public computer access and digital services and programs are also available at this time. Additional services will become available in the future and announcements will be made at chattlibrary.org/updates. 

The Library also announces Chatt Library TV. Since closing in March 2020, the Library’s programming staff have delivered hundreds of programs for a variety of ages through social media. Now, all programs can be found on the Library’s YouTube channel, located by visiting chattlibrary.tv. Additionally, grownups and kids can track their process through the Make. Play. Read. Learn. web portal, mprl.chattlibrary.org, which is also being used by Hamilton County Schools.

“We have come a long way this year,” said Lee Hope, head of Children’s Services. “I’m beyond proud of our team of 0-5 and K-12 programmers who have not only continued to deliver engaging, educational programs, but also learned to be adept video producers. With Chatt Library TV, and through our partnership with local public school teachers, we’re now able to provide programming in a way that is highly accessible and inclusive.” 

In addition to video programs, the Library is also offering K-12 kids a weekly Take & Make craft, with supplies available for pickup at the Main Branch, and a Storywalk on Main Street, with an entire storybook split up between businesses from Battle Academy. For adults, there are new weekly Zoom meetups Library Mixtape, a musical Q&A partnership with Chattanooga Symphony and Opera and SoundCorps, and Historical Footsteps with Linda Moss Mines, plus a monthly Crafting with Craft Bevvies that features a craft cocktail how-to from a local bartender and a seasonal craft with supplies provided through curbside pickup. A full list of programs can be found at chattlibrary.org/events.

The Library’s Curbside Service will continue to be available at the Downtown, Northgate, Eastgate and South Chattanooga library branches, for anyone who is looking to get physical books, DVDs and items from the Downtown Tool Library and Seed Exchange. Items can be reserved for pickup at chattlibrary.org, where people can also get a new card, renew existing cards, pay fines and download or stream digital materials.


October 5, 2020

County Clerk's Office Remits $1,786,000 In Excess Fees To Hamilton County General Government

October 5, 2020

Library Reopens Passport Office And Launches Chatt Library TV

October 5, 2020

Chattanooga Regional Homeless Coalition Provides Shelter For Some Of Those Displaced On Workman Road


County Clerk Bill Knowles announced that the Clerk’s office has remitted $1,786,000 this year in excess fees to Hamilton County’s General Government. Mr. Knowles said, “This large amount of funds ... (click for more)

The Chattanooga Public Library announces that the U.S. Passport Acceptance Office at the Main Branch downtown is now accepting appointments. Curbside pickup, public computer access and digital ... (click for more)

TThe Chattanooga Regional Homeless Coalition said it has provided safe, temporary shelter in an undisclosed hotel for 21 of 50 people who were removed from a homeless camp on Workman Road on ... (click for more)



Breaking News

County Clerk's Office Remits $1,786,000 In Excess Fees To Hamilton County General Government

County Clerk Bill Knowles announced that the Clerk’s office has remitted $1,786,000 this year in excess fees to Hamilton County’s General Government. Mr. Knowles said, “This large amount of funds is helpful to the general budgets adopted by the Hamilton County Commission. “Many of these excess fees were earned through additional work the Clerk’s office assumed voluntarily to ... (click for more)

Library Reopens Passport Office And Launches Chatt Library TV

The Chattanooga Public Library announces that the U.S. Passport Acceptance Office at the Main Branch downtown is now accepting appointments. Curbside pickup, public computer access and digital services and programs are also available at this time. Additional services will become available in the future and announcements will be made at chattlibrary.org/updates. The Library ... (click for more)

Opinion

Selma Paty's Legacy

Much has been said of the accolades of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and rightfully so. I wanted to remind everyone that Chattanooga had its own lady attorney who made many in-roads for females in the legal field. Selma (Sunny) Paty actually began her legal career before Justice Ginsburg. She likewise was Jewish and being a female in the 1950's, when she started her practice, was ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Calls To Remember

Joe Posnanski, a brilliant writer for Sports Illustrated, once posted a beauty on the SI.com website, “Thirty-Two Great Calls.” Watching the clips that accompanied his story, I can recall nearly all of them and, in truth, I still get the shivers listening to Vin Scully, Jack Buck, Bob Costas, Howard Cosell, and – my favorite of all time – Larry Munson. Joe’s piece is elegant ... (click for more)

Sports

Vols Go To 2-0 With Win Over Missouri

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – 232 yards on the ground, a pair of rushing touchdowns each for Eric Gray and Jarrett Guarantano , along with a punishing defensive performance gave Tennessee football (2-0) all it needed to extend its win streak to eight consecutive games following a 35-12 triumph over Missouri (0-2) on Saturday in Neyland Stadium. The victory improved the Vols record in ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: Vols Start Strong In Missouri Victory

KNOXVILLE – Tennessee’s first possession of the second half offered a good view of where the Vols are and where they hope to be going. It was a good long look, covering 92 yards, 16 plays and lasting 6 minutes, 29 seconds. The march began at UT’s 8-yard line and ended in Missouri’s end zone. It was the statement drive of a 35-12 SEC victory over the Tigers before a Saturday ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors