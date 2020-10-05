 Monday, October 5, 2020 Weather

Watson Praises Fellow Senator Gardenhire's Effort For Education In Talk To Pachyderm Club

Monday, October 5, 2020

State Senator Todd Gardenhire has held Tennessee’s school districts' feet to the fire in getting teacher pay raises to classroom teachers, according to fellow Senator Bo Watson, who spoke to the Hamilton County Pachyderm Club on Monday. Senator Watson praised Senator Gardenhire’s record of support for education, saying he voted to increase funding for teacher salaries by $536 million since taking office eight years ago, in addition to fully funding the state’s Basic Education Program.

 

Senator Gardenhire is facing Democratic opposition in the upcoming election.

 

“There is no question that Senator Gardenhire has a solid record for supporting Tennessee teachers,” said the speaker.  “He has not only led the charge to ensure classroom teachers receive pay raises appropriated by the General Assembly, he also supported legislation to see they are not penalized unfairly through state assessments.”

 

He said Senator Gardenhire sponsored legislation to ensure teacher pay increases were not diverted after a report issued by the State Comptroller showed school districts used some of the money intended for this purpose on other school personnel.  That action led to greater scrutiny on how the funds were directed, he stated. 

 

Senator Watson said on teacher assessments, Senator Gardenhire co-sponsored legislation providing a safe harbor for teachers and schools after Tennessee experienced technical difficulties with administering the state’s TNReady tests.  In addition, he co-sponsored two bills to ensure that the work done by Pre-K, Kindergarten, and non-graded teachers were evaluated more fairly through alternative growth portfolio models to measure student achievement on state assessments, he said. 

 

Senator Watson also praised major child protection legislation that Senator Gardenhire has sponsored during his legislative tenure.

He said Senator Gardenhire carried Governor Bill Haslam’s comprehensive legislation to enhance school bus safety after the tragic crash in Chattanooga in 2016.  The new law focuses on driver competency and training.  It also put into place a complaint and investigation process to ensure bus drivers who are not competent are removed as quickly as possible, he said. 

 

Senator Gardenhire also supported $15.2 million in school safety measures to help keep K-12 students and teachers safe on campus during school hours, it was stated.

 

The speaker said, “From sponsoring legislation reforming school bus safety, to keeping children safe from child predators and abuse - and from ensuring that students have access to mental health services to supporting suicide prevention measures -- he has sponsored major legislation to protect students.  These measures will benefit students and teachers in Tennessee for many years to come.”


Watson Praises Fellow Senator Gardenhire's Effort For Education In Talk To Pachyderm Club

School Board Discusses Sheriff's Department Hiring Capabilities As Well As The Topic Of Sensitivity To Harassment/Discrimination

Sports Wagering Committee Of The Lottery Board Conditionally Approves Additional Sports Betting Operator License


The Hamilton County School Board discussed Sheriff's Department hiring capabilities as well as the separate topic of sensitivity to harassment/discrimination at an agenda meeting on Monday night. ... (click for more)

The Sports Wagering Committee of the Tennessee Education Lottery (TEL) Board of Directors on Monday conditionally approved an additional license for sports betting operations in Tennessee. ... (click for more)



School Board Discusses Sheriff's Department Hiring Capabilities As Well As The Topic Of Sensitivity To Harassment/Discrimination

The Hamilton County School Board discussed Sheriff's Department hiring capabilities as well as the separate topic of sensitivity to harassment/discrimination at an agenda meeting on Monday night. It began during the board’s discussion about grants when board member Tucker McClendon asked about the Safe School grants. “With the Safe Schools grant, how many school security officers ... (click for more)

Selma Paty's Legacy

Much has been said of the accolades of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and rightfully so. I wanted to remind everyone that Chattanooga had its own lady attorney who made many in-roads for females in the legal field. Selma (Sunny) Paty actually began her legal career before Justice Ginsburg. She likewise was Jewish and being a female in the 1950's, when she started her practice, was ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Calls To Remember

Joe Posnanski, a brilliant writer for Sports Illustrated, once posted a beauty on the SI.com website, “Thirty-Two Great Calls.” Watching the clips that accompanied his story, I can recall nearly all of them and, in truth, I still get the shivers listening to Vin Scully, Jack Buck, Bob Costas, Howard Cosell, and – my favorite of all time – Larry Munson. Joe’s piece is elegant ... (click for more)

Vols Go To 2-0 With Win Over Missouri

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – 232 yards on the ground, a pair of rushing touchdowns each for Eric Gray and Jarrett Guarantano , along with a punishing defensive performance gave Tennessee football (2-0) all it needed to extend its win streak to eight consecutive games following a 35-12 triumph over Missouri (0-2) on Saturday in Neyland Stadium. The victory improved the Vols record in ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: Vols Start Strong In Missouri Victory

KNOXVILLE – Tennessee’s first possession of the second half offered a good view of where the Vols are and where they hope to be going. It was a good long look, covering 92 yards, 16 plays and lasting 6 minutes, 29 seconds. The march began at UT’s 8-yard line and ended in Missouri’s end zone. It was the statement drive of a 35-12 SEC victory over the Tigers before a Saturday ... (click for more)


